Posted: May 22, 2017

Booze Cruise, Buster Keaton films, Salsa in the Park: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • MCHT Happy Hour 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport, free. Facebook Here's a happy hour with a side of nature. Whilst you sip on some suds from Maine Beer Co., you'll learn about conserved land on the Maine coast where you can hike, camp and play for free. Maine Coast Heritage Trust is hosting this little shindig, where they'll be serving up wood-fired pizza, and you can enter to win some sweet swag from Patagonia. You'll also leave knowing how you can volunteer for beach cleanups. BTW, the first beer is on the house, if you've been kicking around the planet for at least 21 years.Anurake Singto-On/Shutterstock.com

    MCHT Happy Hour

    5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport, free. Facebook
    Here's a happy hour with a side of nature. Whilst you sip on some suds from Maine Beer Co., you'll learn about conserved land on the Maine coast where you can hike, camp and play for free. Maine Coast Heritage Trust is hosting this little shindig, where they'll be serving up wood-fired pizza, and you can enter to win some sweet swag from Patagonia. You'll also leave knowing how you can volunteer for beach cleanups. BTW, the first beer is on the house, if you've been kicking around the planet for at least 21 years.
    Anurake Singto-On/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Sherlock Jr.' & 'Three Ages' 7 p.m. Thursday. Leavitt Fine Arts Theatre, 259 Main St., Ogunquit, $10. leavittheatre.com Catch a double bill of classic Buster Keaton silent films from the '20s with live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in scoring silent films. You'll hear Rapsis on a digital synthesizer that he skillfully uses to recreate the texture of a full orchestra, and he improvises in real time while the films are being screened. "Sherlock Jr." has Keaton playing a small-town movie projectionist who longs to be a detective, and "Three Ages" is a romantic drama set during the Stone Age, the Roman era and modern times.Buster Keaton's version of the fall of the Roman Empire is depicted in 'Three Ages' (1923), a classic silent comedy.Photo courtesy of the Leavitt Theatre.

    'Sherlock Jr.' & 'Three Ages'

    7 p.m. Thursday. Leavitt Fine Arts Theatre, 259 Main St., Ogunquit, $10. leavittheatre.com
    Catch a double bill of classic Buster Keaton silent films from the '20s with live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in scoring silent films. You'll hear Rapsis on a digital synthesizer that he skillfully uses to recreate the texture of a full orchestra, and he improvises in real time while the films are being screened. "Sherlock Jr." has Keaton playing a small-town movie projectionist who longs to be a detective, and "Three Ages" is a romantic drama set during the Stone Age, the Roman era and modern times.
    Buster Keaton's version of the fall of the Roman Empire is depicted in 'Three Ages' (1923), a classic silent comedy.Photo courtesy of the Leavitt Theatre.

  • The Extraordinary Wildlife of Merrymeeting Bay 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $45, $36 members, $20 for 6 to 12 years old. eventbrite.com Life is better in a boat. That said, head to Bath and hop aboard a cruise of Merrymeeting Bay and enjoy illuminating narration about the bay's rare ecosystem. Keep an eye out for bald eagles and migrating waterfowl and check out the unique flora and plentiful wildlife all set against gorgeous backdrops and camera-worthy views. The boat has a snack bar with beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks, and there's seating in a covered lower deck and on the open upper deck. Ahoy!Staff Photo by Jill Brady

    The Extraordinary Wildlife of Merrymeeting Bay

    3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $45, $36 members, $20 for 6 to 12 years old. eventbrite.com
    Life is better in a boat. That said, head to Bath and hop aboard a cruise of Merrymeeting Bay and enjoy illuminating narration about the bay's rare ecosystem. Keep an eye out for bald eagles and migrating waterfowl and check out the unique flora and plentiful wildlife all set against gorgeous backdrops and camera-worthy views. The boat has a snack bar with beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks, and there's seating in a covered lower deck and on the open upper deck. Ahoy!
    Staff Photo by Jill Brady

  • Willard Beach Clean Up 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Willard Beach, South Portland, free. Facebook Whether you live by it or are a frequent visitor from across the bridge, many of us know and love South Portland's Willard Beach. Here's a chance to show it a little of that love as ReVision Energy and Surfrider Foundation team up to sponsor a beach cleanup. Bring your friends, something to drink so that you stay hydrated and a pair of garden gloves. Mad dashes down to the water to dip your toes in are encouraged, and both organizations very much appreciate you lending a hand to keep wonderful Willard in shipshape as we cruise into summer this Memorial Day weekend.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Willard Beach Clean Up

    1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Willard Beach, South Portland, free. Facebook
    Whether you live by it or are a frequent visitor from across the bridge, many of us know and love South Portland's Willard Beach. Here's a chance to show it a little of that love as ReVision Energy and Surfrider Foundation team up to sponsor a beach cleanup. Bring your friends, something to drink so that you stay hydrated and a pair of garden gloves. Mad dashes down to the water to dip your toes in are encouraged, and both organizations very much appreciate you lending a hand to keep wonderful Willard in shipshape as we cruise into summer this Memorial Day weekend.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Salsa in the Park 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org This is not the kind of salsa for dipping your tortilla chips, this is the kind that will have you whirling and twirling as you dance to the tunes of Primo Cubano. Wendy from PM Salsa leads a dance lesson at 6 p.m., then it's off to the races with a Cuban music soundtrack in a family- friendly locale smack dab in the center of Portland. And if dancing isn't your thing, come hang out, listen to the band and watch people bust out their best moves.Tita.ti/Shutterstock.com

    Salsa in the Park

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org
    This is not the kind of salsa for dipping your tortilla chips, this is the kind that will have you whirling and twirling as you dance to the tunes of Primo Cubano. Wendy from PM Salsa leads a dance lesson at 6 p.m., then it's off to the races with a Cuban music soundtrack in a family- friendly locale smack dab in the center of Portland. And if dancing isn't your thing, come hang out, listen to the band and watch people bust out their best moves.
    Tita.ti/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Days 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, free for Maine residents. mainegardens.org "We are stardust, we are golden, and we've got to get ourselves back to the garden," penned Joni Mitchell many moons ago. And although she wasn't talking about the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, we're adopting it for the moment. Memorial Day Weekend is when admission is wavied for us Mainers, so just bring a Maine state ID or driver's license, and you're golden. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens celebrates its 10-year anniversary this summer, so the flowers and gardens will likely smell even better and look all the more colorful.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Maine Days

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, free for Maine residents. mainegardens.org
    "We are stardust, we are golden, and we've got to get ourselves back to the garden," penned Joni Mitchell many moons ago. And although she wasn't talking about the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, we're adopting it for the moment. Memorial Day Weekend is when admission is wavied for us Mainers, so just bring a Maine state ID or driver's license, and you're golden. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens celebrates its 10-year anniversary this summer, so the flowers and gardens will likely smell even better and look all the more colorful.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Sunset Booze Cruise with Portland Women's Rugby Club 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Casablanca Cruises, 18 Custom House Wharf, Portland, $25. eventbrite.com Cruise around Casco Bay with a happy crew of rugby players from the Portland Women's Rugby Club. This is their third annual fundraising cruise, and this year features tunes by the acoustic duo Stealing North who will be hitting you with a mix of '90s and modern tunes as you imbibe your way around the bay. The club dates back to the '70s, and members compete in Division 2 of the New England Rugby Football Union. They're player-owned and operated, and they very much would love it if you'd hit the bay with them on Saturday.Staff photo by Jack Milton

    Sunset Booze Cruise with Portland Women's Rugby Club

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Casablanca Cruises, 18 Custom House Wharf, Portland, $25. eventbrite.com
    Cruise around Casco Bay with a happy crew of rugby players from the Portland Women's Rugby Club. This is their third annual fundraising cruise, and this year features tunes by the acoustic duo Stealing North who will be hitting you with a mix of '90s and modern tunes as you imbibe your way around the bay. The club dates back to the '70s, and members compete in Division 2 of the New England Rugby Football Union. They're player-owned and operated, and they very much would love it if you'd hit the bay with them on Saturday.
    Staff photo by Jack Milton

  • Swing Night! 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com Put on your dancing shows and head south. Portland's Hadacol Bounders will be playing their hybrid of New Orleans jazz, Chicago-style jazz and stride piano classics as they tear through tunes by Fats Waller, James P. Johnson, Louis Armstrong and more. You'll hear banjo, tenor guitar, piano, accordion, steel guitar, trombone, tuba, cornet, drums and vocals, and your only job is to cut a rug as you set fire to the dance floor with your swing moves. The music starts at 8 p.m. but arrive at 7:30 for a swing dance lesson from Jen and Ray of Lindy Maine who have been Lindy-Hopping for a combined 26 years. And remember, you ain't got a thing, if you ain't got that swing. Hop to it, ladies and gents.Karelian/Shuterstock.com

    Swing Night!

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Put on your dancing shows and head south. Portland's Hadacol Bounders will be playing their hybrid of New Orleans jazz, Chicago-style jazz and stride piano classics as they tear through tunes by Fats Waller, James P. Johnson, Louis Armstrong and more. You'll hear banjo, tenor guitar, piano, accordion, steel guitar, trombone, tuba, cornet, drums and vocals, and your only job is to cut a rug as you set fire to the dance floor with your swing moves. The music starts at 8 p.m. but arrive at 7:30 for a swing dance lesson from Jen and Ray of Lindy Maine who have been Lindy-Hopping for a combined 26 years. And remember, you ain't got a thing, if you ain't got that swing. Hop to it, ladies and gents.
    Karelian/Shuterstock.com

  • Super Happy Funtime 8 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12. space538.org It's many things at once: live music performance, musical theater experience, comedy show and a sexy, bawdy theatrical production. The Super Happy Funtime troupe has been at it for a decade. They got their start in a small, conservative Michigan town as a humble burlesque show that has since evolved into a rock opera steeped in sex, laughter and the deconstruction of taboos. Expect a zany night of performance art with a 12-member cast of dancers and all original music. Photo courtesy of Super Happy Funtime

    Super Happy Funtime

    8 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12. space538.org
    It's many things at once: live music performance, musical theater experience, comedy show and a sexy, bawdy theatrical production. The Super Happy Funtime troupe has been at it for a decade. They got their start in a small, conservative Michigan town as a humble burlesque show that has since evolved into a rock opera steeped in sex, laughter and the deconstruction of taboos. Expect a zany night of performance art with a 12-member cast of dancers and all original music.
    Photo courtesy of Super Happy Funtime

