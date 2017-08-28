Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: August 28, 2017

Boothbay Harbor Fest, Bread & Puppet Circus Windjammer Festival: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' 10 p.m. Thursday. Local 188, 685 Congress St., Portland, no cover. local188.com Incredibly, Steven Spielberg's sci-fi masterpiece "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Catch a free late-night screening at Sonny's and relive the Richard Dreyfuss mashed potato manipulation. You'll also find yourself humming along to the alien communication "doo doo doo doo dooooo" song. The film will be projected on a 10-foot screen, and the bar and kitchen will both be ready and waiting for you to hunker down and travel to Devil's Tower in Wyoming for the ultimate alien encounter.Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

    'Close Encounters of the Third Kind'

    10 p.m. Thursday. Local 188, 685 Congress St., Portland, no cover. local188.com
    Incredibly, Steven Spielberg's sci-fi masterpiece "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Catch a free late-night screening at Sonny's and relive the Richard Dreyfuss mashed potato manipulation. You'll also find yourself humming along to the alien communication "doo doo doo doo dooooo" song. The film will be projected on a 10-foot screen, and the bar and kitchen will both be ready and waiting for you to hunker down and travel to Devil's Tower in Wyoming for the ultimate alien encounter.
    Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

  • Windsor Fair Through Sept. 4. Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road, $9, $10, under 16 free. windsorfair.com All is fair and fabulous in Windsor. Spread over 275 acres, the Windsor Fair includes an extensive farm-animal exhibit along with the classic fair offerings you know and love including food, entertainment and rides. Catch comedian Bob Marley on Friday, a Monster Truck show on Saturday and Down East Brass on Sunday, and that's just a small part of what's happening.Staff photo by Joe Phelan

    Windsor Fair

    Through Sept. 4. Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road, $9, $10, under 16 free. windsorfair.com
    All is fair and fabulous in Windsor. Spread over 275 acres, the Windsor Fair includes an extensive farm-animal exhibit along with the classic fair offerings you know and love including food, entertainment and rides. Catch comedian Bob Marley on Friday, a Monster Truck show on Saturday and Down East Brass on Sunday, and that's just a small part of what's happening.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

  • Boothbay Harbor Fest Friday through Sept. 10. Various locations, downtown Boothbay Harbor. boothbayharborfest.com For 10 glorious days, Boothbay Harbor is home to Harbor Fest, a celebration of local creativity and individuality with more than 100 businesses and organizations on the midcoast participating. Festivities and activities include food tastings, live music, a 5K trail run and half-marathon, wellness fair, "Stroke of Art" painting invitational, Fishin' for Fashion show and more.Photo by Dave Dostie

    Boothbay Harbor Fest

    Friday through Sept. 10. Various locations, downtown Boothbay Harbor. boothbayharborfest.com
    For 10 glorious days, Boothbay Harbor is home to Harbor Fest, a celebration of local creativity and individuality with more than 100 businesses and organizations on the midcoast participating. Festivities and activities include food tastings, live music, a 5K trail run and half-marathon, wellness fair, "Stroke of Art" painting invitational, Fishin' for Fashion show and more.
    Photo by Dave Dostie

  • Camden Windjammer Festival Friday through Sunday. Camden Public Landing. camdenwindjammerfestival.org It's not just an early '80s Christopher Cross soft-rock hit, the canvas really can do miracles, just you wait and see. The Camden Windjammer Festival is the largest gathering of windjammers in the Northeast, and for three days, there will be family-friendly events, lively competitions and nautical exhibits. And let's not forget the immortal words of Styx: "On board I'm the captain, so climb aboard/We'll search for tomorrow on every shore." Carry on in Camden.Staff photo by Tim Greenway

    Camden Windjammer Festival

    Friday through Sunday. Camden Public Landing. camdenwindjammerfestival.org
    It's not just an early '80s Christopher Cross soft-rock hit, the canvas really can do miracles, just you wait and see. The Camden Windjammer Festival is the largest gathering of windjammers in the Northeast, and for three days, there will be family-friendly events, lively competitions and nautical exhibits. And let's not forget the immortal words of Styx: "On board I'm the captain, so climb aboard/We'll search for tomorrow on every shore." Carry on in Camden.
    Staff photo by Tim Greenway

  • Heart, Soul + Substance Festival 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. House Island, Casco Bay, $100 per day, $150 for two-day pass, all ages, 21-plus to purchase alcohol. eventbrite.com Spend one or even two days out on a gorgeous, secluded island in Casco Bay eating, drinking and taking in a ton of live music, The Heart, Soul + Substance Festival has a Friday lineup of Logan Burns, Joel Thetford, Valleyheart, Jon King, Skosh and The Mallett Brothers Band. On Saturday, it's Tim Mercer, Janae Sound, Logan Burns, Lights for Landing, Max Garcia Conover featuring the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra and Hannah Daman and The Martel Sisters also featuring MYRO. Your ticket includes entry to the festival, transportation to and from the island and one drink and food item per day (additional items available for purchase). A water taxi will depart every 30 minutes from the Southern Maine Community College pier between 1 and 3:30 p.m., as well as from Portland Public Dock at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.Hannah Daman and The Martelle Sisters. Photo courtesy of the artist

    Heart, Soul + Substance Festival

    3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. House Island, Casco Bay, $100 per day, $150 for two-day pass, all ages, 21-plus to purchase alcohol. eventbrite.com
    Spend one or even two days out on a gorgeous, secluded island in Casco Bay eating, drinking and taking in a ton of live music, The Heart, Soul + Substance Festival has a Friday lineup of Logan Burns, Joel Thetford, Valleyheart, Jon King, Skosh and The Mallett Brothers Band. On Saturday, it's Tim Mercer, Janae Sound, Logan Burns, Lights for Landing, Max Garcia Conover featuring the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra and Hannah Daman and The Martel Sisters also featuring MYRO. Your ticket includes entry to the festival, transportation to and from the island and one drink and food item per day (additional items available for purchase). A water taxi will depart every 30 minutes from the Southern Maine Community College pier between 1 and 3:30 p.m., as well as from Portland Public Dock at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
    Hannah Daman and The Martelle Sisters. Photo courtesy of the artist

  • First Friday Comedy! Philly to Maine Doors at 7 p.m. Friday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com Philadelphia-based comics Mel Harris, Omar Scruggs and Jamil B. are all hopping onto the stage at Empire to make you forget about your troubles and, instead, find yourself laughing uncontrollably. Harris got his start in comedy in 2009 and has since produced and hosted the show "Funny Sundays" at the Philadelphia Hard Rock Cafe. He's also hit several East Coast clubs including Empire where he knocked 'em dead last time and has every intention of doing the same this weekend, along with his very funny friends.J.D.S./Shutterstock.com

    First Friday Comedy! Philly to Maine

    Doors at 7 p.m. Friday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Philadelphia-based comics Mel Harris, Omar Scruggs and Jamil B. are all hopping onto the stage at Empire to make you forget about your troubles and, instead, find yourself laughing uncontrollably. Harris got his start in comedy in 2009 and has since produced and hosted the show "Funny Sundays" at the Philadelphia Hard Rock Cafe. He's also hit several East Coast clubs including Empire where he knocked 'em dead last time and has every intention of doing the same this weekend, along with his very funny friends.
    J.D.S./Shutterstock.com

  • Dark Follies 8:15 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org They've been at it for nine years, and here's your chance to catch the street vaudeville performers Dark Follies. The "Old School Dark Follies" show incorporates live music, comedy, flow arts, dancers, fire performing, acrobatics and what's being described as a "rhythmic treat." It's First Friday in Portland, so get in town early and make a night of it.Photo by Kecia Gaboriault

    Dark Follies

    8:15 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org
    They've been at it for nine years, and here's your chance to catch the street vaudeville performers Dark Follies. The "Old School Dark Follies" show incorporates live music, comedy, flow arts, dancers, fire performing, acrobatics and what's being described as a "rhythmic treat." It's First Friday in Portland, so get in town early and make a night of it.
    Photo by Kecia Gaboriault

  • Bread & Puppet Circus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland, free, donations accepted. mayostreetarts.org Mayo Street Arts presents Bread & Puppet: Our Domestic Insurrection Circus and Pageant. Bread & Puppet Theater is known globally for its unique brand of street theater and performance art that's full of music, dance and magical, giant puppets hand-crafted with paper maché and cardboard. Free sourdough rye bread with garlic aioli will be served to the public, and Bread and Puppet's famous Cheap Art will be for sale after the show. This is a family-friendly show in one of Portland's most scenic spots, so pack your blankets and picnic baskets and head for the Hill.Photo by Mark Dannenhauer

    Bread & Puppet Circus

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland, free, donations accepted. mayostreetarts.org
    Mayo Street Arts presents Bread & Puppet: Our Domestic Insurrection Circus and Pageant. Bread & Puppet Theater is known globally for its unique brand of street theater and performance art that's full of music, dance and magical, giant puppets hand-crafted with paper maché and cardboard. Free sourdough rye bread with garlic aioli will be served to the public, and Bread and Puppet's famous Cheap Art will be for sale after the show. This is a family-friendly show in one of Portland's most scenic spots, so pack your blankets and picnic baskets and head for the Hill.
    Photo by Mark Dannenhauer

  • The Maine Outdoor Film Festival 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Bug Light Park, 1 Madison St., South Portland, free; suggested donation of $3 to $5 goes to Teens to Trails. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.co What better place to watch the Maine Outdoor Film Festival but in the great outdoors on Labor Day. Bring your blankets and chairs and head to Bug Light Park where you'll sit back and watch the outdoor adventure and conservation films "Imagine Kolle 37," "The Last Lightkeepers: Ford Reiche," "Explore to Discover," "Jondachi" and "Lifted: A Ski Film for the Rest of Us."Alexandre Zveiger/Shutterstock.com

    The Maine Outdoor Film Festival

    8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Bug Light Park, 1 Madison St., South Portland, free; suggested donation of $3 to $5 goes to Teens to Trails. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.co
    What better place to watch the Maine Outdoor Film Festival but in the great outdoors on Labor Day. Bring your blankets and chairs and head to Bug Light Park where you'll sit back and watch the outdoor adventure and conservation films "Imagine Kolle 37," "The Last Lightkeepers: Ford Reiche," "Explore to Discover," "Jondachi" and "Lifted: A Ski Film for the Rest of Us."
    Alexandre Zveiger/Shutterstock.com

