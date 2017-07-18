Network



Posted: July 18, 2017

Bluegrass Festival, ‘Othello’, Print Fair: 8 Things to do this weekend in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'Othello' 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday. Performances run through Aug. 2. Theater at Monmouth, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $32, $28 seniors, $20 students. theateratmonmouth.org One of Shakespeare's best-known works comes to life in Monmouth. "Othello" is a tale of jealousy, duplicity and destruction. Newlywed Othello is being manipulated by his right-hand man Iago, and no good can come of this — just ask his bride, Desdemona, and loyal lieutenant Cassio. See how it all unfolds for the first time or revisit this classic with this fresh interpretation.Photo by Aaron Flacke

    'Othello'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday. Performances run through Aug. 2. Theater at Monmouth, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $32, $28 seniors, $20 students. theateratmonmouth.org
    One of Shakespeare's best-known works comes to life in Monmouth. "Othello" is a tale of jealousy, duplicity and destruction. Newlywed Othello is being manipulated by his right-hand man Iago, and no good can come of this — just ask his bride, Desdemona, and loyal lieutenant Cassio. See how it all unfolds for the first time or revisit this classic with this fresh interpretation.
    Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • 'Much Ado About Nothing' 6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Library Park, 33 Summer St., Bath, $20, $15 seniors and students, $5 for 12 and under, pay-what- you-can on Thursday. bathshakespeare.org Bath Shakespeare Festival happily presents the ultimate battle of the sexes as penned by The Bard. "Much Ado About Nothing" stars Beatrice and Benedick who can't stand each other but are nonetheless subjected to trickery-laced matchmaking by their friends. Add in some romance, insults and mistaken identity, and you've got yourself a classic comedy for the ages.JasaShmasa/Shutterstock.com

    'Much Ado About Nothing'

    6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Library Park, 33 Summer St., Bath, $20, $15 seniors and students, $5 for 12 and under, pay-what- you-can on Thursday. bathshakespeare.org
    Bath Shakespeare Festival happily presents the ultimate battle of the sexes as penned by The Bard. "Much Ado About Nothing" stars Beatrice and Benedick who can't stand each other but are nonetheless subjected to trickery-laced matchmaking by their friends. Add in some romance, insults and mistaken identity, and you've got yourself a classic comedy for the ages.
    JasaShmasa/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Moon Over Buffalo' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through July 29. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $20, $18 seniors and students, pay-what-you-can on July 27. sacorivertheatre.org Make a beeline for Buxton for a madcap comedy about fading stars George and Charlotte Hay, who are stuck in the rut of performing in one third-rate theater after the next. But what happens when the news breaks that famous director Frank Capra is thinking about casting the pair in his new movie and is headed to Buffalo for their matinée show? Could it be the comeback they've been waiting for? Many hilarious obstacles and personalities muddy the waters, and you'll have to see for yourself how it all ends for George and Charlotte.Photo courtesy of Saco River Theatre

    'Moon Over Buffalo'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through July 29. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $20, $18 seniors and students, pay-what-you-can on July 27. sacorivertheatre.org
    Make a beeline for Buxton for a madcap comedy about fading stars George and Charlotte Hay, who are stuck in the rut of performing in one third-rate theater after the next. But what happens when the news breaks that famous director Frank Capra is thinking about casting the pair in his new movie and is headed to Buffalo for their matinée show? Could it be the comeback they've been waiting for? Many hilarious obstacles and personalities muddy the waters, and you'll have to see for yourself how it all ends for George and Charlotte.
    Photo courtesy of Saco River Theatre

  • 20th annual Traditional Family Bluegrass Festival 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. White's Beach and Campground, 472 Durham Road, Brunswick, $20 Friday only, $30 Saturday only, $20 Saturday after 5 p.m., $45 weekend pass, rough field camping available. whitesbeachcampground.com Spend part of your weekend listening to the sweet sounds of traditional and contemporary bluegrass while you frolic with your family in the fresh water pond. This year's lineup includes the Bill Thibodeau Band, Back to Basics, Back Woods Road, Wilf Clark & The Misty Mountaineers, Borderline, Windy Ridge and Mainely Grass. Bring your own picnics, lawn chairs and swim trunks or hit the snack shack and get ready to stomp your feet, clap your hands and hear some good old-fashioned bluegrass harmonies.Jennifer Westmoreland/Shutterstock.com

    20th annual Traditional Family Bluegrass Festival

    5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. White's Beach and Campground, 472 Durham Road, Brunswick, $20 Friday only, $30 Saturday only, $20 Saturday after 5 p.m., $45 weekend pass, rough field camping available. whitesbeachcampground.com
    Spend part of your weekend listening to the sweet sounds of traditional and contemporary bluegrass while you frolic with your family in the fresh water pond. This year's lineup includes the Bill Thibodeau Band, Back to Basics, Back Woods Road, Wilf Clark & The Misty Mountaineers, Borderline, Windy Ridge and Mainely Grass. Bring your own picnics, lawn chairs and swim trunks or hit the snack shack and get ready to stomp your feet, clap your hands and hear some good old-fashioned bluegrass harmonies.
    Jennifer Westmoreland/Shutterstock.com

  • Everybody Loves Raymond 6 p.m. Friday boat parade, 9:30 a.m. Saturday rest of the festivities. Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park, 63 Mill St., Raymond, free. raymondvillagelibrary.org Here's looking at you, Raymond! The Everybody Loves Raymond festival kicks off on Friday night with a 6 p.m. boat parade on Sebago Lake and the best viewing spot in the public beach on Route 302 in Raymond. On Saturday morning, there's a 5K road race at 8 a.m., then at 9:30 a.m., the real fun starts and lasts all day in the park. Activities include face painting, a bouncy house, dunk tank, pie-eating contest, bake sale, craft vendors, live music and more. Be sure to catch the Main Street parade that steps off at 10 a.m. and ends in the park.SevenMaps7/Shutterstock.com

    Everybody Loves Raymond

    6 p.m. Friday boat parade, 9:30 a.m. Saturday rest of the festivities. Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park, 63 Mill St., Raymond, free. raymondvillagelibrary.org
    Here's looking at you, Raymond! The Everybody Loves Raymond festival kicks off on Friday night with a 6 p.m. boat parade on Sebago Lake and the best viewing spot in the public beach on Route 302 in Raymond. On Saturday morning, there's a 5K road race at 8 a.m., then at 9:30 a.m., the real fun starts and lasts all day in the park. Activities include face painting, a bouncy house, dunk tank, pie-eating contest, bake sale, craft vendors, live music and more. Be sure to catch the Main Street parade that steps off at 10 a.m. and ends in the park.
    SevenMaps7/Shutterstock.com

  • Pickwick & Friends Print Fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Congress Square Park, Portland, free. pickwickindependentpress.com Pickwick Independent Press and The Friends of Congress Square Park invite you to a very cool event happening smack dab in the center of downtown Portland: The Pickwick & Friends Print Fair. More than 25 Maine printmakers, collectives and organizations will be exhibiting and selling their work, including Wolfe Editions, Running with Scissors, Peregrine Press and Wing Club Press. You'll get a first-hand look at the printmaking process as cards, stationary, fine art and more is created right before your eyes.Photo courtesy of Pickwick Independent Press

    Pickwick & Friends Print Fair

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Congress Square Park, Portland, free. pickwickindependentpress.com
    Pickwick Independent Press and The Friends of Congress Square Park invite you to a very cool event happening smack dab in the center of downtown Portland: The Pickwick & Friends Print Fair. More than 25 Maine printmakers, collectives and organizations will be exhibiting and selling their work, including Wolfe Editions, Running with Scissors, Peregrine Press and Wing Club Press. You'll get a first-hand look at the printmaking process as cards, stationary, fine art and more is created right before your eyes.
    Photo courtesy of Pickwick Independent Press

  • Chainsaw Wildlife Artists 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Maine Wildlife Park, 55 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov/ifw/education/wildlifepark What's all the buzz about? Find out when you see Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Dan Burns and Andrew Logan fire up their chainsaws and create wildlife art. The sawdust will be flying as the fab four make magic out of ordinary wood right before your eyes and the eyes of your awestruck kids. While you're there, take a stroll around. The Maine Wildlife Park is awesome.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Chainsaw Wildlife Artists

    11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Maine Wildlife Park, 55 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov/ifw/education/wildlifepark
    What's all the buzz about? Find out when you see Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Dan Burns and Andrew Logan fire up their chainsaws and create wildlife art. The sawdust will be flying as the fab four make magic out of ordinary wood right before your eyes and the eyes of your awestruck kids. While you're there, take a stroll around. The Maine Wildlife Park is awesome.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Maine Lobster Ride Rides departing between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road, Camden. mainelobsterride.com For the most fun you can have on two wheels, consider taking part in the annual Maine Lobster Ride. Choose from six distance options, from 15 to 100 miles, and know that you'll walk – or ride – away with a pair of famous Lobster Ride bike socks and also enjoy a post-ride lobster roll lunch. Register in advance and get ready to take in some gorgeous views along winding, country lanes and rocky coastlines.A.Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

    Maine Lobster Ride

    Rides departing between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road, Camden. mainelobsterride.com
    For the most fun you can have on two wheels, consider taking part in the annual Maine Lobster Ride. Choose from six distance options, from 15 to 100 miles, and know that you'll walk – or ride – away with a pair of famous Lobster Ride bike socks and also enjoy a post-ride lobster roll lunch. Register in advance and get ready to take in some gorgeous views along winding, country lanes and rocky coastlines.
    A.Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

