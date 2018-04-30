Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 30, 2018

Big screen ‘Breakfast Club,’ Mulitcultural Music Fest: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'The Breakfast Club'

    8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theaters, 779 Portland Road, Saco, $8.75 cinemagicmovies.com
    Want to have a cinemagic experience that is demented and sad but social? Don't you forget about "The Breakfast Club," which celebrates its 33rd anniversary this year. Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez and Portland native Judd Nelson star in the iconic film about five students thrown together for an all-day Saturday detention in the school's entirely fabulous library. Just one question: Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?
    Molly Ringwald photo by S_bukley/Shutterstock.com

  • Multicultural Music Fest

    6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 21- plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Furniture Friends is a local nonprofit that provides donated furniture to those in need throughout Greater Portland. So get off the couch for the night and head to its third annual Multicultural Music Fest fundraiser. You'll enjoy tasty international snacks and will hear fantastic tunes from Maine duo Oshima Brothers, Maisha Mustafa & Akiwacu from Burundi and Tania Lapika from The Democratic Republic of Congo, along with traditional dance from Rwanda by Intore Patrick.
    Oshima Brothers photo courtesy of the artist

  • En Masse

    5 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandovations.org
    WPortland Ovations is putting a unique spin on Portland's First Friday Art Walk with a special event led by composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain. Musicians and musical groups will be stationed along Congress Street at spots including Maine Historical Society, Mechanics Hall, Think Tank, Portland Downtown, Empire, Flea-For-All and Congress Square Park. Starting at Monument Square, Roumain and his violin will head up the street and pick up musicians along the way, and with each addition to the parade, the sounds will be blended together and will culminate with a community jam session in Congress Square Park. Some of the musicians Roumain will be joined by are the MAMMoth Rock Chorus, the MAMMoth Brass Band, 10801, Peaks Island Ukes, The Batimbo Barundi Drummers, East End Community school musicians and two groups from 317 Main.
    Daniel Bernard Roumain photo courtesy of Portland Ovations

  • 'Enchanted April'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sundays on May 13 and 20. Runs through May 20. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
    This May catch the romantic comedy "Enchanted April" in downtown Biddeford. The show tells of four ordinary women who find a new lease on life during a month spent with wisteria blossoms and sunshine in Italy. The story begins on a rainy February day with a dissatisfied woman named Lotty who twists her friend Rose's arm into an Italian villa adventure. They're joined by the serious Mrs. Graves and the colorful actress and socialite Lady Caroline Bramble. Find out what unfolds for these women by catching this delightful production. And here's a thought: Bring your mother to the Mother's Day matinée because moms will receive a special gift and will be entered into a drawing for a fabulous gift basket.
    Photo by Audra Hatch

  • 'Sleeping Beauty'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 13. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15, $7 children under 13. brownpapertickets.com
    Vivid Motion Dance Company invites you to its updated version of a classic story. This take on "Sleeping Beauty" is a dance performance that moves the setting from medieval times to the Jazz Age. The character Aurora falls under a curse and wakes up in modern times. Expect to hear jazz, bebop and music that's paired with the dance moves Vivid Motion is known for. In other words, this should be great!
    Photo courtesy of Vivid Motion

  • Falmouth Kitchen Tour

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tour starts at Simply Home Showroom, 172 Route 1, Falmouth, $30. mainekitchentours.com
    Need a little culinary inspiration? Here's a chance to take a self-guided tour through several snazzy, well-equipped kitchens in Falmouth and Cumberland Foreside. You'll feast your eyes and might even be inspired to shake things up in your own kitchen. You'll also enjoy delicious snacks and wine at every stop on the tour. BTW, by doing this tour, you'll be supporting a wonderful cause, Lucky Pup Rescue.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Kitchen Tours

  • Maine Fiddlehead Festival

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. University of Maine Farmington Emery Community Arts Center grounds, Academy Street, Farmington, free. mainefiddleheadfestival.com
    If you yearn for the uniquely coiled fern known as the fiddlehead, this festival's for you. The Maine Fiddlehead Festival celebrates the much loved fern along with local foragers, farmers and food lovers. Expect plenty of food trucks, live animals for kids to visit with, tent talks covering homesteading topics, live music including the Franklin County Fiddlers and gourmet fiddlehead cooking demonstrations. Craft vendors and local nonprofits with a focus on local food and food-related issues will also be on hand.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Fiddlehead Festival

  • The Newfield Murders

    1 p.m. Saturday. Acton-Shapleigh Historical Society, 122 Emery Mills Road, Shapleigh, free. actonshapleigh.org
    Spend part of your Saturday afternoon learning about a quadruple homicide, a fire to destroy evidence and an out-of-town fugitive who was the No. 1 suspect. This all happened back in 1900 in Newfield, and author CJ Pike and Janet Colwell revisit this true crime story with a look back at the events that led up to the crimes and what happened after the fact. They'll have archival materials and photographs on display, and the presentation should be informative and fascinating. Skip the repeat of "Criminal Minds" and "Law and Order" and come learn about a dark piece of Maine history.
    Triff/Shutterstock.com

  • Kentucky Derby Party

    3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook
    Every year Dock Fore shows its love for the Kentucky Derby by throwing an afternoon bash with prizes, including a grand prize for best derby hat. Expect beer and cocktail specials, which, of course, include the quintessential derby drink, the mint julep. The best part of the festivities is when the TV announcer says those three magic words: "And they're off!" The bar erupts with impassioned pleas for each patron's chosen horse to be the first to complete the 1 1/4-mile race that has taken place in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875. The question is, will any horse ever beat Secretariat's 1973 time? Watch 'em all run for the roses during TV's most exciting two minutes.
    Mazura1989/Shutterstock.com

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.