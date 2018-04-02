Network



Posted: April 2, 2018

Big Band Ballroom Bash, ‘9 to 5: The Musical” and ‘Geel:’ 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Depth & The Great Expanse

    5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    During the First Friday Art Walk in Portland, you're invited to partake in a unique happening at Port City Music Hall. Depth and the Great Expanse is an immersive art-meets-theater production and an interactive experience in which you are invited to connect with the performers. You'll touch, smell, see, hear, move and reflect through the art and artists. Think of it as an odyssey of psychic learning, ancestor worship and interactions with beings from beyond. You just might leave with a deeper sense of your own mysticism and an inflection point for personal healing.
    Photo by Victoria Karol and Bianca Pastrana

  • Big Band Ballroom Bash

    6 p.m. Friday. Hill Gym at University of Southern Maine, Gorham, $20, $35 per couple. usm.maine.edu
    You ain't got a thing if you ain't got that swing, and this will be all the more true at the Big Band Ballroom Bash. You'll dance to the sounds of the Portland and USM Jazz Orchestras. Lessons and demonstrations by Ballroom Dance Portland's Polina Kirillova and Ramon Martinez Campos start at 6 p.m., and the dance proper kicks off at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the good time you'll have dancing is priceless.
    Petrafler/Shutterstock.com

  • '9 to 5: The Musical'

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theatre, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $20, $5 youth 18 and under. lcct.org
    Pour yourself a cup of ambition and head to the midcoast for a production by Lincoln County Community Theater's "9 to 5: The Musical." Lyrics and music are by Dolly Parton, one of the stars of the 1980 comedy, along with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. "9 to 5: The Musical" is set in the late '70s and is a side-splitting tale of friendship and revenge, as a trio of friends and office-mates come up with a wild plan to settle the score with their awful, sexist boss, Mr. Hart.
    Photo courtesy of The Lincoln Theater

  • René Johnson's 'Geel'

    8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., 3rd floor, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, pay what you can on Friday, suitable for ages 13 and older. brightstarworlddance.com/geel
    You've got three chances this weekend to catch a one-woman original show written and performed by Johannesburg, South Africa native René Johnson. Johnson's been in Maine since she was 6 years old, is the founder of Theater Ensemble of Color and has worked at Deering High School, Mayo Street Arts and Colby College. Johnson's show "Geel" is an interactive one that features dance and song in several languages.
    Photo by Rollin Leonard

  • North Atlantic Figure Skating Club 20th Annual Ice Show

    Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday. Family Ice Center, 20 Hat Trick Drive, Yarmouth, $5 to $25. nafsc.ticketleap.com/2018-20th- annual-ice-show
    This year, the show is called "Faster, Higher, Stronger: The Olympic Journey," and it promises to be an enthralling performance with group and solo skaters, ages 3 to 17, showing off their mad skills. Some of their routines are inspired by winter Olympic events, including hockey, bobsled, curling and alpine skiing. For music, you'll hear several classics, including Van Halen's "Jump," "Ticket to Ride" by The Beatles, John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High" and M.C. Hammer's "U Can't Touch This." Stop. Skating time.
    Photo by Frank Gilroy

  • Planet Dog Ball

    5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland, $150. planetdogball.com
    The Planet Dog Foundation cordially invites you to their second annual Planet Dog Ball. Pooch tickets are sold out, but there are plenty of human ones left. This year's beneficiary is the Hoyt Therapy Dog Program at Maine Medical Center and The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. The ball kicks off with a red carpet stroll for humans and dogs, then there's a silent action, free champagne, a three-course meal and a live auction. Even if you missed out on getting your own dog a ticket to this year's ball, there will be plenty of other doggos at the event, and they all want to be your best friend.
    Photo by Kevin Morris

  • Salsa Fiesta!

    7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Elks Lodge 188, 1945 Congress St., Portland, $25, $20 students, $45 couples. prhdr.org
    Hola! The second annual Salsa Fiesta Latin dance night is happening on Saturday, so be ready to dance to the sounds of Primo Cubano. The evening features a dance performance by Alma Cubana, dance lessons with PM Salsa, a cash bar, a silent auction and light refreshments. The gala is a benefit for Partners for Rural Health in the Dominican Republic, a Maine-based nonprofit that provides service-learning opportunities and training for nursing students and other health-care professionals. Twice a year, they travel to the mountains of the Dominican Republic to deliver health care and training to rural areas.
    Olga Zelenska/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Winter Broke and Stoked' premiere

    7 p.m. Saturday. Sugarloaf Inn, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, $5. On Facebook
    Here's a chance to see all-original, all-Maine outdoor adventure videos made by 10 Maine filmmakers. The 'Winter Broke and Stoked' premiere is presented by the Maine Outdoor Film Festival, and the winner gets a $1,000 grand prize from Sugarloaf. Just another reason why we love Maine.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Maine Moves

    8 p.m. Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $10. eventbrite.com
    Sara Juli, Portland Youth Dance and Bates Dance Festival present Maine Moves on Saturday night in Portland. You'll feast your eyes on performances by Maine artists with choreography by more Mainers, including Aretha Aoki/Ryan MacDonald, Rebecca Bass, Kreilkamp Nicoll and Riley Watts with Portland Youth Dance rising student choreographer Emily McConnell. Expect a melange of innovative dance moves that will likely inspire you to come up with some of your own in the safety of your living room when you get back home.
    Passiflora/Shutterstock.com

 

 

