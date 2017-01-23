Network



Posted: January 23, 2017

Beer & Oysters in Portland, Flea Market in Brownfield: 9 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Heroes & Villains Masquerade Dance Party 8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Unleash either your inner superhero or your inner villain and shake your booty while you're at it. Come dressed as your favorite good or bad guy (or gal) and, as you get your ensemble ready, keep in mind that awards for best costume will be handed out. They'll also be passing out awards for worst costume, best pun, most obscure and other fun categories. Tunes will be enthusiastically spun by DJ Corbin who plans on jumping all over different genres and time periods, as long as there's a solid groove to get down to.Stock photo ID:533643451/Shutterstock.com

    Heroes & Villains Masquerade Dance Party

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Unleash either your inner superhero or your inner villain and shake your booty while you're at it. Come dressed as your favorite good or bad guy (or gal) and, as you get your ensemble ready, keep in mind that awards for best costume will be handed out. They'll also be passing out awards for worst costume, best pun, most obscure and other fun categories. Tunes will be enthusiastically spun by DJ Corbin who plans on jumping all over different genres and time periods, as long as there's a solid groove to get down to.
    Stock photo ID:533643451/Shutterstock.com

  • Beer & Oysters 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Rising Tide Brewing Co., 103 Fox St., Portland. facebook.com They're a match made in heaven, and they can be yours on Friday afternoon into early evening. Head on down to Rising Tide Brewing Co. with cash in hand, then drink your fill of beer and eat some hand-shucked O'Oysters. Bring a gaggle of pals for even more fun, as you click your beer glasses and tilt your heads back on your way to oyster nirvana.Stock photo ID:557552611/Shutterstock.com

    Beer & Oysters

    4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Rising Tide Brewing Co., 103 Fox St., Portland. facebook.com
    They're a match made in heaven, and they can be yours on Friday afternoon into early evening. Head on down to Rising Tide Brewing Co. with cash in hand, then drink your fill of beer and eat some hand-shucked O'Oysters. Bring a gaggle of pals for even more fun, as you click your beer glasses and tilt your heads back on your way to oyster nirvana.
    Stock photo ID:557552611/Shutterstock.com

  • Taping of 'The Nite Show with Danny Cashman' 6 p.m. Friday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., free, paper or e-tickets required, 14-plus, arrive by 5:45 p.m. westbrookpac.org Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a studio audience member of a TV show taping? Now's your chance and, what's more, it's free! "The Nite Show with Danny Cashman" is filming an episode in Westbrook, and you're invited. Dan, Joe, and Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band with special guest Tom "Bones" Malone will all be on stage, when Bob Duchesne from "Bob Duchesne's Wild Maine" and musician Rex Fowler of Aztec Two-Step stop by. Two shows will be taped, and they'll air on Feb. 4 and 11. Visit theniteshowmaine.com for more info about the program.Photo by Michael C. York

    Taping of 'The Nite Show with Danny Cashman'

    6 p.m. Friday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., free, paper or e-tickets required, 14-plus, arrive by 5:45 p.m. westbrookpac.org
    Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a studio audience member of a TV show taping? Now's your chance and, what's more, it's free! "The Nite Show with Danny Cashman" is filming an episode in Westbrook, and you're invited. Dan, Joe, and Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band with special guest Tom "Bones" Malone will all be on stage, when Bob Duchesne from "Bob Duchesne's Wild Maine" and musician Rex Fowler of Aztec Two-Step stop by. Two shows will be taped, and they'll air on Feb. 4 and 11. Visit theniteshowmaine.com for more info about the program.
    Photo by Michael C. York

  • Winterfest South Portland Friday and Saturday. Wainwright Recreation Complex, 125 Gary L. Maietta Parkway and Mill Creek Park, South Portland, free. facebook.com Winterfest starts on Friday night with a skating party at Mill Creek Park. On Saturday, the festivities move to Wainwright Recreation Complex. There will be a pancake breakfast, horse carriage rides, a kids' ice fishing derby, ice sculpture demos, a chili and chowder contest (yum!), a sledding hill, ice skating, food trucks and fireworks. South Portland loves winter and hopes you join in on this whole mess of fun — wherever you're from.Photo by Gabe Zouza/Staff Photographer

    Winterfest South Portland

    Friday and Saturday. Wainwright Recreation Complex, 125 Gary L. Maietta Parkway and Mill Creek Park, South Portland, free. facebook.com
    Winterfest starts on Friday night with a skating party at Mill Creek Park. On Saturday, the festivities move to Wainwright Recreation Complex. There will be a pancake breakfast, horse carriage rides, a kids' ice fishing derby, ice sculpture demos, a chili and chowder contest (yum!), a sledding hill, ice skating, food trucks and fireworks. South Portland loves winter and hopes you join in on this whole mess of fun — wherever you're from.
    Photo by Gabe Zouza/Staff Photographer

  • Sangai Asia Night 7:30 p.m. Friday. Schaeffer Theatre, Bates College, 329 College St, Lewiston, free. bates.edu/events For a variety show with an international spin, you can bet on Bates being the place to go. Sangia Asia Night will make your Friday night festive with a dazzling dive into Asian culture, including fashion and performance.Photo by Bates College student Max Huang

    Sangai Asia Night

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Schaeffer Theatre, Bates College, 329 College St, Lewiston, free. bates.edu/events
    For a variety show with an international spin, you can bet on Bates being the place to go. Sangia Asia Night will make your Friday night festive with a dazzling dive into Asian culture, including fashion and performance.
    Photo by Bates College student Max Huang

  • Stone Mountain Winter Flea Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $3, 12 and under free. stonemountainartscenter.com If you thought flea markets only happened in the summer, think again. Stone Mountain Arts Center is holding a two-day flea market in its gorgeous barn space, and live music will be happening from noon to 2 p.m. on both days. They'll also have the kitchen open for morning nibbles and lunchables, including stews, soups, wraps and desserts for your sweet tooth. The bar will also be open to quench whatever you might be thirsty for. Best of all, you'll be able to peruse and purchase assorted antiques, collectibles and quirky items you didn't know you needed but suddenly can't live without.Stock illustration ID:553026484/Shutterstock.com

    Stone Mountain Winter Flea Market

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $3, 12 and under free. stonemountainartscenter.com
    If you thought flea markets only happened in the summer, think again. Stone Mountain Arts Center is holding a two-day flea market in its gorgeous barn space, and live music will be happening from noon to 2 p.m. on both days. They'll also have the kitchen open for morning nibbles and lunchables, including stews, soups, wraps and desserts for your sweet tooth. The bar will also be open to quench whatever you might be thirsty for. Best of all, you'll be able to peruse and purchase assorted antiques, collectibles and quirky items you didn't know you needed but suddenly can't live without.
    Stock illustration ID:553026484/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Bonnie and Clyde' Happy hour at 6:30 p.m., film at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $5, free for MSA members. mayostreetarts.org Catch a classic 1967 film that's riddled with bank robberies and bullets and stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. "Bonnie and Clyde" is based on the real-life crime duo who made waves during the Great Depression with their thieving, murderous spree. It's worth noting that the film's climax is one of the most memorable ambush scenes to hit the silver screen.Photo Courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

    'Bonnie and Clyde'

    Happy hour at 6:30 p.m., film at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $5, free for MSA members. mayostreetarts.org
    Catch a classic 1967 film that's riddled with bank robberies and bullets and stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. "Bonnie and Clyde" is based on the real-life crime duo who made waves during the Great Depression with their thieving, murderous spree. It's worth noting that the film's climax is one of the most memorable ambush scenes to hit the silver screen.
    Photo Courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • Photo Talk with Portland Press Herald: Arianna's Story Noon Saturday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, free. portlandlibrary.com You may recall the story earlier this year about Chrissy Chavez, Troy Jethro and their 5-year-old daughter, Arianna, who all lived in the woods in Portland this summer for weeks before finally securing housing in Auburn. Join photographer Brianna Soukup and reporter Randy Billings as they talk with Chavez about the complicated process of telling her family's story. After the talk, stick around and peruse the riveting images by Press Herald photographers in the "Photos of the Year" show.Photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

    Photo Talk with Portland Press Herald: Arianna's Story

    Noon Saturday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, free. portlandlibrary.com
    You may recall the story earlier this year about Chrissy Chavez, Troy Jethro and their 5-year-old daughter, Arianna, who all lived in the woods in Portland this summer for weeks before finally securing housing in Auburn. Join photographer Brianna Soukup and reporter Randy Billings as they talk with Chavez about the complicated process of telling her family's story. After the talk, stick around and peruse the riveting images by Press Herald photographers in the "Photos of the Year" show.
    Photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

  • Bike, ski or snowshoe the Conant property 11 a.m. Sunday. Conant property, 99 Conant St., Westbrook, suggested donation $5 for Portland Trails members, $7 for non-members, pre-registration required. facebook.com Portland Trails invites to you bundle up and head to Westbrook with your cross-country skis or snowshoes for a trek across riverfront property in Westbrook. Afterwards, you'll repair to Ernie's Cycle Shop, where there will be s'mores, cider and two fat bikes on hand for you to try. If you'd like a guided showshoe tour, it starts at 11:30 a.m. Head to portlandtrails.org for all the info.Stock photo ID:558774721/Shutterstock.com

    Bike, ski or snowshoe the Conant property

    11 a.m. Sunday. Conant property, 99 Conant St., Westbrook, suggested donation $5 for Portland Trails members, $7 for non-members, pre-registration required. facebook.com
    Portland Trails invites to you bundle up and head to Westbrook with your cross-country skis or snowshoes for a trek across riverfront property in Westbrook. Afterwards, you'll repair to Ernie's Cycle Shop, where there will be s'mores, cider and two fat bikes on hand for you to try. If you'd like a guided showshoe tour, it starts at 11:30 a.m. Head to portlandtrails.org for all the info.
    Stock photo ID:558774721/Shutterstock.com

