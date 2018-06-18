Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: June 18, 2018

Bark in the Park, T-Rex Stampede: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Portland Wine Week

    Through Sunday. Portland downtown locations. portlandwineweek.me
    Wine aficionados, this is your time to shine. The first annual Portland Wine Week kicked off on Monday, but events are running through Sunday, including happy hours, tastings and seminars, wine sails, tours, a Champagne brunch, a wine pairing lunch and even a night that matches wine with burgers. So hop online and make your plans because if you're a wine fan your glass is way more than half full thanks to the good people at Wine Wise who are presenting this epic week of celebrating wine.
    Barmalini/Shutterstock.com

  • Dancer's Choice Showcase & Fundraiser

    7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth, $15 to $20. mainestateballet.org
    Maine State Ballet invites you to the multi-sensory feast that is its annual Dancer's Choice performances. The first half of the show will be a melange of ballet pieces chosen and performed by company dancers with plenty of style and artistry. The second half will feature the world premiere of Stravinsky Concerto in D. This is a new, neo-classical ballet choreographed by Maine State's artistic director Linda MacArthier Miele, and it's being billed as a must-see piece for fans of the creative process of ballet. Stick around after the performance for a dessert reception where you can meet the dancers.
    Mavkate/Shutterstock.com

  • 36th Annual La Kermesse Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. St. Louis Field, corner of Prospect and West Street, Biddeford, $8 for day pass, $13 for weekend pass in advance, $15 at the gate. lakermessefestival.com
    This is the ultimate celebration in Biddeford of Franco Americaine heritage and culture, and it kicks off on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with a block party on the corner of Water and Maine streets. Then all weekend long there will be entertainment in the form of live music, Shriner's clowns, Scott's World of Magic, Highlanders Marching Band Bagpipers, Dynasty Dance Studio student performers, carnival rides, traditional Franco music, an arts and crafts show and much more.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Bark in the Park

    5:30 p.m. gates open, 6:15 p.m. parade, 7 p.m. game. Friday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $10 (separate ticket required for each person and dog). planetdog.com
    Here's the one night of the year when you and your dog can enjoy the quintessential summer pastime together: a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game. The annual Planet Dog Foundation fundraiser is always full of tail wags, belly rubs and happy barks by dogs of all shapes and sizes. You and your pooch will find seating in a special dog-friendly section in the left-field bleachers. The pre-game dog parade out on the field is led by none other than Slugger, then the bats get cracking at 7 p.m. when our beloved Sea Dogs take on New Jersey's Trenton Thunder. The dog days of summer are here, at least for one night in Portland.
    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • Portland SchoonerFest & Regatta

    Friday to Tuesday. Portland Harbor. tallshipsportland.org/portland- schoonerfest-regatta
    Sail into summer this weekend with the Portland SchoonerFest and Regatta. You'll see between five and seven traditional schooners including Gloucester's Schooner Adventure, Portland's 131-foot Schooner Harvey Gamage, Bailey Island's Schooner Alert and the recently restored Schooner Mary W. from the Maine Maritime Museum racing and parading in Portland Harbor. Events kick off on Friday afternoon with the Parade Under Sail followed by Cruise-in- Company (ticketed sails on participating schooners, also on Saturday and Sunday). Races happen all day on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m., so whether you're out on the water with a "front row" seat or just kicking around Portland and find yourself with a view of the harbor, this is for sure something worth keeping an eye turned to the salty sea for.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 3rd Annual Pickwick & Friends Print Fair

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Congress Square Park, Portland. pickwickindependentpress.com
    As much we all spend likely too much time online, here's a chance to get back to basics by way of good, old-fashioned printing. Pickwick Independent Press presents its third annual Print Fair where more than 40 printmakers will converge to exhibit, demonstrate and sell their work. Participants include Wolfe Editions, Running with Scissors Print Shop, Peregrine Press, Wing Club Press and Bomb Diggity, among many others. You'll witness several printmaking processes and printers will be peddling hand-printed fine art, functional wares, cards, stationery and a whole bunch of other items that showcase their tremendous talent.
    Photo courtesy of Pickwick Independent Press

  • Strawberry Festival & Living History Day

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, $6 to $10. norlands.org
    It's strawberry season in Maine, and you can celebrate it at the Norlands Strawberry Festival and Craft Fair. Artisans will be demonstrating how they create their work, and you can purchase their original work. But let's not forget the other key part of this day: the strawberries! Strawberry shortcake made with homemade biscuits, Maine strawberries and the all important real whipped cream will be available for $4. While you're there, be sure to look around because the Washburn Norlands Living History Center is all about life in 19th-century Maine and all of its historic buildings, including the one-room schoolhouse, farmer's cottage and mansion, will be open for tours, and you can see a living history program presented by Norlands staffers and volunteers in period dress.
    Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Allagash Brewing Company Street Fair

    1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Allagash Brewing Company, 50 Industrial Way, Portland, $20 for 21-plus, $10 for 12 to 20, 12 and under free. allagash.com
    Three words: Beer, music, food. Let's start with the beer. This year's lineup is Allagash, Austin Street, Battery Steele, Black Hog, Cloudburst, Definitive, Foundation, Geary's, Lake St. George, Night Shift, Threes, Topa Topa and Tributary. Now onto the music. Hang at this festival, and you'll hear tunes from Matt Paul, Adam Waxman, The Toneshifters, Sorcha Cribben Merrill, Cumberland Crossing, The Bluegrass Connection, Maine Squeeze and Jalopy. You'll also be visually dazzled by Fire Gypsy Productions. As for the food, don't worry, you won't go hungry. The list is long and includes The Poutine Co., Cannoli Joe, Farm to Coast, Tacos Del Seoul and Bite Into Maine. This street fair sells out every year so hop on tickets.
    Photo courtesy of Allagash Brewing Co.

  • T-Rex Stampede

    5 p.m. Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook
    Coinciding with the opening weekend of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," there's another T-Rex gathering in downtown Portland. January's event was such a hoot, it's happening again, and this time, there's an after-party at Brian Boru. Whether you participate or are an innocent bystander, the stampede is an enthusiastic nod to silliness because the world could sure use more if it.
    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

  • North Yarmouth Air and Ground Show

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Old Town House Park, Route 9, North Yarmouth. free. 829-6230
    There's something almost inexplicably mesmerizing about watching radio-controlled aircraft zipping around the sky above you, and The Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee invites you to spend some time looking up. A whole bunch of local plane and drone enthusiasts are convening for a first-of-its-kind gathering in North Yarmouth. Not only that, there will also be several radio-controlled race cars burning rubber, so to speak, in the park, should you feel the need for speed. Sounds like a fun afternoon with lunch and drinks available for purchase.
    Photo courtesy of The Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

 

 

 

 

 

