Bark in the Park, T-Rex Stampede: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend

'Paintings of Portland' documents a beautiful city in transition and Bob Keyes has the story. We also tell you about a bunch of fantastic things happening this weekend including the Sebago Brewing 20th Anniversary Party and Pride Portland Festivities. This year's PortFringe festival kicks off this weekend and we've got all the details. The Bar Guide review hits Lady & The Mensch, Eat & Run tells you all about a great deal on lobster rolls in Biddeford plus we tell you about several can't miss concerts. Dive in!

