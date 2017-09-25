Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 25, 2017

Bandaloop, Tour de Farms, Brews & BBQ: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Bandaloop Noon Thursday, The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, 157 High St., Portland; 5 p.m. Friday, One City Center, Portland, free. portlandovations.org It's a bird, it's a plane ... nope, it's Bandaloop, and you've never seen anything quite like it. Bandaloop is a vertical dance troupe that performs on the sides of buildings. The choreography is incredible; it's like Spider-Man learned to dance with a bunch of friends, and the entire thing is going to leave your jaw on the sidewalk. Forget what you think you know about gravity and conventional wisdom; Bandaloop is going to blow your mind.Photo by Atossa Soltani

    Bandaloop

    Noon Thursday, The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, 157 High St., Portland; 5 p.m. Friday, One City Center, Portland, free. portlandovations.org
    It's a bird, it's a plane ... nope, it's Bandaloop, and you've never seen anything quite like it. Bandaloop is a vertical dance troupe that performs on the sides of buildings. The choreography is incredible; it's like Spider-Man learned to dance with a bunch of friends, and the entire thing is going to leave your jaw on the sidewalk. Forget what you think you know about gravity and conventional wisdom; Bandaloop is going to blow your mind.
    Photo by Atossa Soltani

  • Wiscasset Art Walk 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Downtown Wiscasset locations including Trifles on 55 Main St., free. wiscassetartwalk.org Downtown Wiscasset comes alive with last Thursday of the month art walk. Participating locations are marked with colorful streamers and maps are available all over the place. One stop for your consideration is Trifles where you can see stunning silver animals created by artist Oleg Konstantinov. The collection includes a gecko, praying mantis, frog, snake, cicada and shrimp. And speaking of that shrimp, it's got an incredible 66 moving parts. Wondrous Wiscasset will be waiting for you.silver shrimp sculpture by Oleg Konstantinov.Image courtesy of Trifles in Wiscasset.

    Wiscasset Art Walk

    5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Downtown Wiscasset locations including Trifles on 55 Main St., free. wiscassetartwalk.org
    Downtown Wiscasset comes alive with last Thursday of the month art walk. Participating locations are marked with colorful streamers and maps are available all over the place. One stop for your consideration is Trifles where you can see stunning silver animals created by artist Oleg Konstantinov. The collection includes a gecko, praying mantis, frog, snake, cicada and shrimp. And speaking of that shrimp, it's got an incredible 66 moving parts. Wondrous Wiscasset will be waiting for you.
    silver shrimp sculpture by Oleg Konstantinov.Image courtesy of Trifles in Wiscasset.

  • Judy Garland "Moments of Magic" Talk 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, free. thomasmemoriallibrary.org Lawrence Schulman is an award-winning music producer, critic and translator. He's also a giant Judy Garland fan and will be presenting his "Moments of Magic" talk at the Cape Elizabeth library. The talk will look at Garland's life and career and includes nine audio clips and a Q-and-A session. Schulman has been involved in numerous CDs devoted to Garland's music over the past 22 years and has written liner notes on several of them, including "Judy Garland: Lost Tracks." In other words, Schulman's a Garland expert, and he'll likely convince you of something that we already know: Garland's one of the greatest singers that ever lived. Somewhere over the rainbow is just off Route 77. Don't miss this. Judy Garland in 1961. Photo by Douglas Kirkland from the collection of Lawrence Schulman

    Judy Garland "Moments of Magic" Talk

    6:30 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, free. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
    Lawrence Schulman is an award-winning music producer, critic and translator. He's also a giant Judy Garland fan and will be presenting his "Moments of Magic" talk at the Cape Elizabeth library. The talk will look at Garland's life and career and includes nine audio clips and a Q-and-A session. Schulman has been involved in numerous CDs devoted to Garland's music over the past 22 years and has written liner notes on several of them, including "Judy Garland: Lost Tracks." In other words, Schulman's a Garland expert, and he'll likely convince you of something that we already know: Garland's one of the greatest singers that ever lived. Somewhere over the rainbow is just off Route 77. Don't miss this.
    Judy Garland in 1961. Photo by Douglas Kirkland from the collection of Lawrence Schulman

  • 'Wicked Walking Tour: Ghost Tour Comedy' 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial St., Portland, $19.99, $16.99 seniors, military, $13.99 kids. wickedwalkingtours.com One part theater, one part walking tour and many parts fun, the ghost tour comedy is full of stories invoking Greek muses of comedy and tragedy, and the tour guide will not only tell the tales, they'll act some of them out. You'll take a leisurely stroll through the Old Port while learning all about the legends and history of haunted Portland, including the one about The Disembodied Diva who supposedly haunts the docks waiting for a ship that never came in. You'll also hear about murderous pirates, a cursed society lady and assorted other things that go "Boo!"Tithi Luadthong/Shutterstock.com

    'Wicked Walking Tour: Ghost Tour Comedy'

    8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial St., Portland, $19.99, $16.99 seniors, military, $13.99 kids. wickedwalkingtours.com
    One part theater, one part walking tour and many parts fun, the ghost tour comedy is full of stories invoking Greek muses of comedy and tragedy, and the tour guide will not only tell the tales, they'll act some of them out. You'll take a leisurely stroll through the Old Port while learning all about the legends and history of haunted Portland, including the one about The Disembodied Diva who supposedly haunts the docks waiting for a ship that never came in. You'll also hear about murderous pirates, a cursed society lady and assorted other things that go "Boo!"
    Tithi Luadthong/Shutterstock.com

  • Midcoast Maine Tour de Farms 7:45 to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Morris Farm, 156 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. $25 to $75. morrisfarm.org/tourdefarms2017 We can't think of a better way to see some of the midcoast's most beautiful farmlands than from a bicycle. The 18th annual Tour de Farms will take you along routes that include stops at local farms, where you can purchase produce that will be couriered back to Morris Farm for post-ride pickup. The 42- and 56-mile rides start at 8 a.m. from Morris Farm, and the 18-mile family ride kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sheepscot General Store in Whitefield. The local foods barbecue is from 2 to 5 p.m. back at Morris Farm with music from Well Seasoned and menu items from 10 local producers. Entry to the barbecue is included with cyclist registrations. Happy trails!Photo courtesy of The Morris Farm Trust

    Midcoast Maine Tour de Farms

    7:45 to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Morris Farm, 156 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. $25 to $75. morrisfarm.org/tourdefarms2017
    We can't think of a better way to see some of the midcoast's most beautiful farmlands than from a bicycle. The 18th annual Tour de Farms will take you along routes that include stops at local farms, where you can purchase produce that will be couriered back to Morris Farm for post-ride pickup. The 42- and 56-mile rides start at 8 a.m. from Morris Farm, and the 18-mile family ride kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sheepscot General Store in Whitefield. The local foods barbecue is from 2 to 5 p.m. back at Morris Farm with music from Well Seasoned and menu items from 10 local producers. Entry to the barbecue is included with cyclist registrations. Happy trails!
    Photo courtesy of The Morris Farm Trust

  • Long Creek Trail Walk 9 a.m. Saturday. Meet in the parking lot at Opportunity Alliance, 50 Lydia Lane, South Portland, free. southportlandlandtrust.org Bring your kids, your friends, your well-behaved pooches and anyone else you know who might be in the mood for an informative walk along the Long Creek Trail in South Portland led by South Portland Land Trust board members. The Long Creek Trail will lead you to the water's edge with picture-perfect views of a nearby cove. What's more, the walk coincides with National Public Lands Day, so there's all the more reason to start your Saturday off in the great outdoors.Photo courtesy of South Portland Land Trust/em>

    Long Creek Trail Walk

    9 a.m. Saturday. Meet in the parking lot at Opportunity Alliance, 50 Lydia Lane, South Portland, free. southportlandlandtrust.org
    Bring your kids, your friends, your well-behaved pooches and anyone else you know who might be in the mood for an informative walk along the Long Creek Trail in South Portland led by South Portland Land Trust board members. The Long Creek Trail will lead you to the water's edge with picture-perfect views of a nearby cove. What's more, the walk coincides with National Public Lands Day, so there's all the more reason to start your Saturday off in the great outdoors.
    Photo courtesy of South Portland Land Trust/em>

  • Pumpkin Patch By the Sea 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Alewive's Brook Farm, 83 Old Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, $9, $4 seniors, under 2 free. alewivesbrookfarm.com It's all about the pumpkins at Alewive's Brook Farm and all about the Halloween-themed fun. Admission includes entry into the corn maze, unlimited use of the pumpkin play area, face painting (when available) and best of all, two shots of the giant pumpkin slingshot. You'll also try your luck at pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and roller racing. For an extra fee, you can pick your own pumpkin, and food trucks will be on site for you to purchase nibbles.Arina P. Habich/Shutterstock.com

    Pumpkin Patch By the Sea

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Alewive's Brook Farm, 83 Old Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, $9, $4 seniors, under 2 free. alewivesbrookfarm.com
    It's all about the pumpkins at Alewive's Brook Farm and all about the Halloween-themed fun. Admission includes entry into the corn maze, unlimited use of the pumpkin play area, face painting (when available) and best of all, two shots of the giant pumpkin slingshot. You'll also try your luck at pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and roller racing. For an extra fee, you can pick your own pumpkin, and food trucks will be on site for you to purchase nibbles.
    Arina P. Habich/Shutterstock.com

  • microMAINE 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Starts at The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, $35 (includes transportation, food and drink touring tour). micromaine.com If you’re madly in love with Portland -or at least have a serious crush- this is the tour for you. microMAINE is a celebration of Portland that’s also a symposium about urban lifestyle in the city. You’ll be taken on a three hour chartered tour that won’t leave you marooned on an island. Instead you’ll sip artisanal coffee, beer and juice and you’ll taste local creations along the way. Stops include the rooftop at Qi Gong, sneak peaks into the newest gastronomers and plenty of scintilatting conversation with up-and-coming artistans and makers that call Portland home. The tour ends with a penthouse cocktail party at 30Lofts in the East End. Photo courtesy of microMAINE

    microMAINE

    1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Starts at The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, $35 (includes transportation, food and drink touring tour). micromaine.com
    If you’re madly in love with Portland -or at least have a serious crush- this is the tour for you. microMAINE is a celebration of Portland that’s also a symposium about urban lifestyle in the city. You’ll be taken on a three hour chartered tour that won’t leave you marooned on an island. Instead you’ll sip artisanal coffee, beer and juice and you’ll taste local creations along the way. Stops include the rooftop at Qi Gong, sneak peaks into the newest gastronomers and plenty of scintilatting conversation with up-and-coming artistans and makers that call Portland home. The tour ends with a penthouse cocktail party at 30Lofts in the East End.
    Photo courtesy of microMAINE

  • Brews & BBQ Pig Roast 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Linekin Bay Resort, 92 Wall Point Road, Boothbay Harbor, $40, includes two drink tickets, food and music. eventbrite.com Take your last few gasps of summer and segue into fall with a frosty pint in your hand at the gorgeous Linekin Bay Resort. Brews & BBQ will have you, well, pigging out on pork and assorted sides, satisfying your sweet tooth with s'mores and playing lawn games all afternoon and into early evening. You'll quench your thirst with the Oxbow tap takeover and will completely rock out to the tunes of Spencer Albee and Chris Ross and The North.Chris Ross and The North photo courtesy of the artist

    Brews & BBQ Pig Roast

    2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Linekin Bay Resort, 92 Wall Point Road, Boothbay Harbor, $40, includes two drink tickets, food and music. eventbrite.com
    Take your last few gasps of summer and segue into fall with a frosty pint in your hand at the gorgeous Linekin Bay Resort. Brews & BBQ will have you, well, pigging out on pork and assorted sides, satisfying your sweet tooth with s'mores and playing lawn games all afternoon and into early evening. You'll quench your thirst with the Oxbow tap takeover and will completely rock out to the tunes of Spencer Albee and Chris Ross and The North.
    Chris Ross and The North photo courtesy of the artist

  • Oktoberfest End of Summer Celebration & Fundraiser 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Pepperell Mill Campus Event Hall, 40 Main St., 2nd Floor, Biddeford, $50, $75 VIP (includes custom handmade ceramic stein). feedtheengine.org The nonprofit Engine in Biddeford has a mission to "foster and integrate the arts and design, education and sustainable creative entrepreneurialism as an explicit community value and civic priority in Biddeford." You can help feed steam in the engine by hitting its awesome-sounding Oktoberfest party. German food will be paired with brews from Banded Horn Brewing Co. and cocktails from Round Turn Distilling. DJs Dragonsbeard and Poodleslayer will be spinning German dance tunes (yep, that's a thing), and awards will be doled out for best Oktoberfest-dressed party-goers. You'll also partake in games and can win what will surely be highly coveted prizes. Prost! MIA Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Oktoberfest End of Summer Celebration & Fundraiser

    6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Pepperell Mill Campus Event Hall, 40 Main St., 2nd Floor, Biddeford, $50, $75 VIP (includes custom handmade ceramic stein). feedtheengine.org
    The nonprofit Engine in Biddeford has a mission to "foster and integrate the arts and design, education and sustainable creative entrepreneurialism as an explicit community value and civic priority in Biddeford." You can help feed steam in the engine by hitting its awesome-sounding Oktoberfest party. German food will be paired with brews from Banded Horn Brewing Co. and cocktails from Round Turn Distilling. DJs Dragonsbeard and Poodleslayer will be spinning German dance tunes (yep, that's a thing), and awards will be doled out for best Oktoberfest-dressed party-goers. You'll also partake in games and can win what will surely be highly coveted prizes. Prost!
    MIA Studio/Shutterstock.com

