Posted: September 25, 2017
Bandaloop, Tour de Farms, Brews & BBQ: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Bandaloop
Noon Thursday, The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, 157 High St., Portland; 5 p.m. Friday, One City Center, Portland, free. portlandovations.org
It's a bird, it's a plane ... nope, it's Bandaloop, and you've never seen anything quite like it. Bandaloop is a vertical dance troupe
that performs on the sides of buildings. The choreography is incredible; it's like Spider-Man learned to dance with a bunch of friends, and the
entire thing is going to leave your jaw on the sidewalk. Forget what you think you know about gravity and conventional wisdom; Bandaloop is
going to blow your mind.
Photo by Atossa Soltani
Wiscasset Art Walk
5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Downtown Wiscasset locations including Trifles on 55 Main St., free. wiscassetartwalk.org
Downtown Wiscasset comes alive with last Thursday of the month art walk. Participating locations are marked with colorful streamers and
maps are available all over the place. One stop for your consideration is Trifles where you can see stunning silver animals created by artist
Oleg Konstantinov. The collection includes a gecko, praying mantis, frog, snake, cicada and shrimp. And speaking of that shrimp, it's got an
incredible 66 moving parts. Wondrous Wiscasset will be waiting for you.
silver shrimp sculpture by Oleg Konstantinov.Image courtesy of
Trifles in Wiscasset.
Judy Garland "Moments of Magic" Talk
6:30 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, free. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Lawrence Schulman is an award-winning music producer, critic and translator. He's also a giant Judy Garland fan and will be presenting
his "Moments of Magic" talk at the Cape Elizabeth library. The talk will look at Garland's life and career and includes nine audio clips and a
Q-and-A session. Schulman has been involved in numerous CDs devoted to Garland's music over the past 22 years and has written liner notes on
several of them, including "Judy Garland: Lost Tracks." In other words, Schulman's a Garland expert, and he'll likely convince you of something
that we already know: Garland's one of the greatest singers that ever lived. Somewhere over the rainbow is just off Route 77. Don't miss this.
Judy Garland in 1961. Photo by Douglas Kirkland from the collection of Lawrence Schulman
'Wicked Walking Tour: Ghost Tour Comedy'
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial St., Portland, $19.99, $16.99 seniors, military, $13.99 kids. wickedwalkingtours.com
One part theater, one part walking tour and many parts fun, the ghost tour comedy is full of stories invoking Greek muses of comedy and
tragedy, and the tour guide will not only tell the tales, they'll act some of them out. You'll take a leisurely stroll through the Old Port
while learning all about the legends and history of haunted Portland, including the one about The Disembodied Diva who supposedly haunts the
docks waiting for a ship that never came in. You'll also hear about murderous pirates, a cursed society lady and assorted other things that go
"Boo!"
Tithi Luadthong/Shutterstock.com
Midcoast Maine Tour de Farms
7:45 to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Morris Farm, 156 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. $25 to $75. morrisfarm.org/tourdefarms2017
We can't think of a better way to see some of the midcoast's most beautiful farmlands than from a bicycle. The 18th annual Tour de
Farms will take you along routes that include stops at local farms, where you can purchase produce that will be couriered back to Morris Farm
for post-ride pickup. The 42- and 56-mile rides start at 8 a.m. from Morris Farm, and the 18-mile family ride kicks off at 10 a.m. from
Sheepscot General Store in Whitefield. The local foods barbecue is from 2 to 5 p.m. back at Morris Farm with music from Well Seasoned and menu
items from 10 local producers. Entry to the barbecue is included with cyclist registrations. Happy trails!
Photo courtesy of The Morris
Farm Trust
Long Creek Trail Walk
9 a.m. Saturday. Meet in the parking lot at Opportunity Alliance, 50 Lydia Lane, South Portland, free. southportlandlandtrust.org
Bring your kids, your friends, your well-behaved pooches and anyone else you know who might be in the mood for an informative walk
along the Long Creek Trail in South Portland led by South Portland Land Trust board members. The Long Creek Trail will lead you to the water's
edge with picture-perfect views of a nearby cove. What's more, the walk coincides with National Public Lands Day, so there's all the more
reason to start your Saturday off in the great outdoors.
Photo courtesy of South Portland Land Trust/em>
Pumpkin Patch By the Sea
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Alewive's Brook Farm, 83 Old Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, $9, $4 seniors, under
2 free. alewivesbrookfarm.com
It's all about the pumpkins at Alewive's Brook Farm and all about the Halloween-themed fun. Admission includes entry into the corn
maze, unlimited use of the pumpkin play area, face painting (when available) and best of all, two shots of the giant pumpkin slingshot. You'll
also try your luck at pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and roller racing. For an extra fee, you can pick your own pumpkin, and food trucks
will be on site for you to purchase nibbles.
Arina P. Habich/Shutterstock.com
microMAINE
1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Starts at The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, $35 (includes transportation, food and drink touring tour). micromaine.com
If you’re madly in love with Portland -or at least have a serious crush- this is the tour for you. microMAINE is a celebration of
Portland that’s also a symposium about urban lifestyle in the city. You’ll be taken on a three hour chartered tour that won’t leave you
marooned on an island. Instead you’ll sip artisanal coffee, beer and juice and you’ll taste local creations along the way. Stops include the
rooftop at Qi Gong, sneak peaks into the newest gastronomers and plenty of scintilatting conversation with up-and-coming artistans and makers
that call Portland home. The tour ends with a penthouse cocktail party at 30Lofts in the East End.
Photo courtesy of microMAINE
Brews & BBQ Pig Roast
2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Linekin Bay Resort, 92 Wall Point Road, Boothbay Harbor, $40, includes two drink tickets, food and music. eventbrite.com
Take your last few gasps of summer and segue into fall with a frosty pint in your hand at the gorgeous Linekin Bay Resort. Brews & BBQ
will have you, well, pigging out on pork and assorted sides, satisfying your sweet tooth with s'mores and playing lawn games all afternoon and
into early evening. You'll quench your thirst with the Oxbow tap takeover and will completely rock out to the tunes of Spencer Albee and Chris
Ross and The North.
Chris Ross and The North photo courtesy of the artist
Oktoberfest End of Summer Celebration & Fundraiser
6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Pepperell Mill Campus Event Hall, 40 Main St., 2nd Floor, Biddeford, $50, $75 VIP (includes custom handmade
ceramic stein). feedtheengine.org
The nonprofit Engine in Biddeford has a mission to "foster and integrate the arts and design, education and sustainable creative
entrepreneurialism as an explicit community value and civic priority in Biddeford." You can help feed steam in the engine by hitting its
awesome-sounding Oktoberfest party. German food will be paired with brews from Banded Horn Brewing Co. and cocktails from Round Turn
Distilling. DJs Dragonsbeard and Poodleslayer will be spinning German dance tunes (yep, that's a thing), and awards will be doled out for best
Oktoberfest-dressed party-goers. You'll also partake in games and can win what will surely be highly coveted prizes. Prost!
MIA
Studio/Shutterstock.com