Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 4, 2019

Art, theater, comedy & more: 9 things to do in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Tim Greenway: Mackworth Island Transformed - Rocks Reimagined Opening Reception

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Art Gallery at Ketchum Library, University of New England, 11 Hills Beach Road, Biddeford, free. une.edu
    Tim Greenway is a local professional and commercial photographer who also teaches digital photography at the University of New England. Head to the Art Galley at Ketchum Library at UNE's biddeford campus through April 13 to see Greenway's latest show. Or you can hit the opening reception on Thursday night and say hello to Greenway after marveling at his "Mackworth Island Transformed – Rocks Reimagined" photographs that explore the transformation of space in both physical and psychological ways with a keen focus on micro- ecology.
    Images courtesy of Tim Greenway

  • 'The Ladies Foursome'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Through Feb. 23. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20, $18 seniors, $12 for under 17. thefootlightstheatre.com
    Golf courses won't be open for a few more months, but here's a chance to see a golf-themed comedy in Falmouth. "The Ladies Foursome" written by Norm Foster tells the tale of four women who leave no stone unturned when it comes to conversation topics. Over the course of 18 memorable holes, you'll witness confrontations, clashing opinions and the sharing of sordid secrets as friendships are pushed to the limit. A comedic hole-in-one for sure.
    Photo courtesy of Footlights Theatre

  • Ice Bar

    Thursday to Saturday. The Brunswick Hotel & Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick, $22 to $30. brownpapertickets.com
    Wanna chill out in Brunswick? We mean really chill out because it's time for the annual ice bar at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern. With sculptures and cocktails served through frozen luges you'll fall back in love with winter. You'll also dine on a delectable spread from Chef Christian Bassett and will enjoy live tunes from Papa Tim and the Desperate Man's Blues Explosion on Thursday, Sons of Quint on Friday and Under the Covers on Saturday. Festivities will be happening outside and indoors so don't fear the cold at this red hot party!
    Photo courtesy of The Brunswick Hotel & Tavern

  • Cribbage Tournament

    9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. First Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth, $10 registration free for young players division. northyarmouth.org/cribbage
    Do you peg yourself as someone with mad cribbage skills? All levels of skill are invited to participate in the fourth annual cribbage tournament presented by The Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee. There's a youth division for players 14 and under with trophies on the line, and the adult division includes cash prizes of $125 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and the competition will be fierce yet fun. Pre-registration is appreciated, but walk-ins will also be welcome should you get hit with a last minute cribbage craving.
    Pam Walker/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Picasso at the Lapin Agile'

    2 p.m. Saturday. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $15, $12 for Farnsworth members. farnsworthmuseum.org
    Everyman Repertory Theatre and the Farnsworth Museum present a dramatic reading in the museum's auditorium of an absurdist comedy set in a Parisian cafe in 1904. Steve Martin's "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" stars Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso just before the theory of relativity forever transforms physics, and the art world is turned upside down with cubism. This is actor, screenwriter and musician Martin's first stab at comedy for the stage, and it features a cast of eight local actors. Sounds like it will be a wild and crazy time.
    Photo courtesy of The Farnsworth Art Museum

  • Freezing Our Improv Off

    7 and 9 p.m. Saturday. Maine Repertory Theatre, Pepperell Mill, 40 Main St., Building 13, Biddeford, $15, $18. mainerepertorytheater.com
    Maine Repertory Theater's American Chamber of Comedy wants you to come chill out – and laugh your head off. Freezing Our Improv Off is a show comprised of scenes created on the spot by way of audience suggestions. Catch it this Saturday or next as their winter series wraps up on Feb. 16. With a rotating cast, every show is its own hilarious adventure. The 7 p.m. slot is family-friendly with the more adult-oriented show happening at 9. Also, you're encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to Biddeford and Saco food pantries.
    Photo by Linwood R. Leland

  • Worst Night of the Week Comedy Night

    8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
    Wait. What? Go out on a Monday night? You bet! Funnyman Connor McGrath heads up a lineup that also features Rachel Gendron, Ali Simpson, Josh Bilodeau and sex educator/advice columnist Kaylee Wolfe. You owe it yourself to put the clicker down for a night and yuk it up. Pay no attention to The Mamas & the Papas, you don't have to cry all the time on Mondays. At least not on this one.
    Photo by Dear Jenna Photography

  • Love in the Longfellow House

    6 p.m. Tuesday,Feb.12. 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Feb. 14 & 15. Wadsworth- Longfellow House, 489 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $45. mainehistory.org
    Valentine's Day is in the on-deck circle, and here's a fun and historic way to celebrate it. Love in the Longfellow House is an love-themed tour of the Wadsworth- Longfellow House, where you'll hear tales of what dating was like back when Henry and his family were walking among us mortals. You'll kick off your visit with champagne or sparkling cider, and on the way, out you'll be gifted with a reproduction print of a vintage valentine along with a rose. Ain't love grand?
    Press Herald photo by John Ewing

  • Banff Mountain Film Festival

    7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 12 & 13. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $19 in advance, $22 at the door. statetheatreportland.com
    Take an international voyage by way of mountain sports filmed over the course of two nights at the State Theatre. Different films will be shown each night but all of them will take your breath away during the Banff Mountain Film Festival. One example is "The Wall." The film documents 19 days spent by a trio of thrill-seeking Belgian climbers on 1,200- meter-high vertical rock wall. The setting is El Regale de Mwono on Torres del Paine in Patigonia, but you'll be safe and warm as you watch the drama of their ascent unfold before your eyes.
    A still from "Notes From the Wall" Image courtesy of Banff Mountain Film Festival

 

 

