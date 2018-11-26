Posted: November 26, 2018
Art on the Hill, Santa Paws Fest: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Festival of Trees
Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, free. On Facebook
Johnson Hall in downtown Gardiner will be a holiday headquarters for three days. Its second annual Festival
of Trees will feature upwards of 50 trees all donated and decorated by community members and local businesses. You
can even try for your luck at winning one by buying a raffle ticket. This is a tree-mendous way to kick off your
holidays, fir sure.
Photo courtesy of Johnson Hall
Ski Season Launch Party – 30th-Anniversary Blizzard of AaHhh's
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. DiMillo's On the Water, 25 Long Wharf, Portland, $25. skimaine.com
Here's a fun way to kick off this winter's ski season before you hit the slopes. Ski Maine Association is
hosting a launch party at DiMillo's, during which it will be screening the legendary "Blizzard of Aahhh's." It was
made by Mainer and freestyler Greg Stump and film partner Bruce Benedict back in 1988 and is described as a
"quintessential ski film." For the 30th anniversary it's been re-cut with bonus footage. A cocktail reception and
silent auction kick off at 5 p.m., and the first 40 people through the door will be gifted with lift tickets to
selected Maine mountains. "Blizzard" will be shown at 6 and 8 p.m., and the evening also includes door prizes and
the opportunity to mingle with reps from several Maine alpine areas and Nordic centers, as well as other like-
minded skiing aficionados. BTW, if the name Greg Stump doesn't ring a bell, you might like to know that he was a
competitive freestyle skier from 1969-1980 who amassed more than 100 finishes in the top three by the time he
turned 18.
Photo courtesy of The Blizzard of AAHHH's
Art on the Hill
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. East End Community School, 195 North
St., Portland, free admission. seaportland.org
The Society for East End Arts has been presenting its annual Art on the Hill holiday sale for more than a
decade, and it's a can't miss shopping extravaganza featuring more than 80 local artists, crafters and other wildly
creative types who will have their items for sale over the course of three days. With pottery, paintings, jewelry,
clothing, calendars, soaps, cards, prints, stuffed toys, lotions, photographs and several other unique items, this
show is guaranteed to make you a gift-giving superstar this holiday season.
Painting by Portland artist
Claudia Diller who will be selling her work at Art on the Hill.Image courtesy of the artist
Chaya Holiday Benefit Pop-Up Opening Reception
5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Chaya Jewelry Studio, 22 Cottage Road, South Portland. On Facebook
Here's a chance to shop small in SoPo while supporting a wonderful cause. The Chaya Holiday Benefit Pop-Up
shop will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve. Hit the opening reception
on Friday where you can meet some of the artists, enjoy refreshments and get first crack at some of their
creations. Participants include MJ Benson, Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants, Shannon Wong Pottery and Chart Metalworks
among several others. Portions of the proceeds from all sales benefit Camp Sunshine, a free, year-round retreat
that provides respite, support, joy and hope to Maine kids with life-threatening illnesses and their
families.
Mug made by Shannon Wong at Wong Pottery.Photo courtesy of Chaya Jewelry Studio
Warren Miller's Face of Winter
6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
If you live for winter, especially if you're into skiing and snowboarding, you'll want to see Warren
Miller's "Face of Winter." The filmmaker passed away in January at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on in this
latest installment of epic outdoor adventure. You'll be warm and comfortable as you're taken to locations in
British Columbia, Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and Washington state. World-class athletes including Anna
Segal, Dash Longe, Simon Hills and Maine's Seth Wescott are among some you'll see carving their way down remote and
often dramatic mountain ranges. If the trailer is any indication, seeing "Face of Winter" promises to be a thrill
ride that defies gravity and will leave you breathless.
Photo courtesy of Warren Miller
Entertainment
'A Christmas Carol: The Musical'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 16 (no performance on Dec. 2). City Theater, 205 Main
St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
The 1843 Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" was turned into a musical in the '90s, and here's a
chance to catch a fantastic local production of it. You'll see a reimagined version with a steampunk theme and with
musical numbers including "The Years Are Passing By," "God Bless Us, Everyone," "Dancing On Your Grave" and
"Christmas Together." At the heart of the show is, of course, the unforgettable cast of characters that Dickens
created all those years ago. King of the bah-humbugs Ebenezer Scrooge, humble Bob Cratchit, endearing Tiny Tim,
greedy Jacob Marley, the kind Mrs. Crachit and a trio of ghosts from Christmas past, Christmas present and
Christmas yet-to-come will all be there to restore a little hope and humanity into your hearts.
Bob Gauthier
as Ebenezer Scrooge. Photo by Steve Demetriou
Santa Paws Fest
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel. On Facebook
Vinegar Hill Music Theatre is proudly playing host to a benefit for Lucky Pup Rescue, a nonprofit out of
Kennebunkport with a mission of re-homing dogs in need. The two-day family and dog -riendly Santa Paws Fest
features holiday face painting, decorating gingerbread dogs, wreath-making, pictures with Santa Paws/Claus, live
music, a hot cocoa and cider station and the Lucky Pup Awareness Station, where you'll find adoptable dogs and info
about rescue needs and opportunities to sponsor a holiday gift for a pup in the foster care program. You can also
purchase a 2019 Lucky Pup calendar and commemorative ornament. Santa Paws Fest also includes the Adopt-a-Tree
Festival with trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses and supporters. Raffle tickets will be sold for
these, and if the odds are in your favor, you just might leave with a fabulous tree or wreath.
Javier
Brosch/Shutterstock.com
The Rink at Thompson's Point Grand ReOpening
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Open through Feb. 24. The Rink at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point, Portland,
$10, $6 for ages 5 and under. therinkatthompsonspoint.com
If your plans for outdoor fun are on thin ice, it's time to lace up your skates and hit the rink at
Thompson's Point because they're opening for the season on Saturday. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $3
and have at it! They've got nearly 10,000 square feet of ice and several warming areas to keep your toes thawed
out. There's also on-site food, treats, alcohol and warm beverages available so you can really make a day, or
night, of it. Budding skaters under the age of 12 can hit The Polar Bear Skate Pond beginners rink. Keep your eye
on the rink's website and Facebook page for theme nights and other special events all season long.
Staff
photo by Gabe Souza
Sarah Martin
8 p.m. Saturday. Island Dog Brewing, 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland, free, 21-plus. On Facebook
You won't be crying in your beer. Far from it! Maine Event Comedy presents Boston comic Sarah Martin.
Martin lets her cynicism about life shine in hilarious fashion, and she's made people laugh at comedy festivals in
Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland and New York. You'll also be cracked up while you clink
glasses by comics David McLaughlin, Greg Boggis and Mike Levinsky.
Vector1st/Shutterstock.com