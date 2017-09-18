Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 18, 2017

Apple Festival, Roller Derby, Pumpkin Patch Trolley: 11 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • The Forkiversary 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, free. forkfoodlab.com Raise a glass to Fork! Fork Food Lab is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a four-hour party. You'll see the kitchen, meet the makers and experience the products and menu items that have contributed to Fork's success. You also eat yourself silly because the food truck lineup includes The Highroller Lobster Co., Farm To Coast Mobile Kitchen, Eaux, The Marshmallow Cart and Urban Sugar Donuts. Fyood Kitchen will be hosting a live cooking competition and inside the facility you'll find local deliciousness from Cape Whoopies, Plucked Fresh Salsa and Mill Cove Baking Co., among several others. Congrats, Fork!Staff photo by Derek Davis

    The Forkiversary

    5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, free. forkfoodlab.com
    Raise a glass to Fork! Fork Food Lab is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a four-hour party. You'll see the kitchen, meet the makers and experience the products and menu items that have contributed to Fork's success. You also eat yourself silly because the food truck lineup includes The Highroller Lobster Co., Farm To Coast Mobile Kitchen, Eaux, The Marshmallow Cart and Urban Sugar Donuts. Fyood Kitchen will be hosting a live cooking competition and inside the facility you'll find local deliciousness from Cape Whoopies, Plucked Fresh Salsa and Mill Cove Baking Co., among several others. Congrats, Fork!
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Autumn Equinox at The Audubon 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Gisland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gisland Farm Road, Falmouth, $30, $15 kids. eventbrite.com Say hello to autumn with live music, tasty food and local brews in the idyllic setting of the Maine Audubon's meadows and lovely sanctuary. Tickets include a drink voucher, mouth-watering bites, live music and lawn games. It's a family-friendly event, so bring the whole gang and tell fall you're ready and waiting for it to come on in.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Autumn Equinox at The Audubon

    5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Gisland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gisland Farm Road, Falmouth, $30, $15 kids. eventbrite.com
    Say hello to autumn with live music, tasty food and local brews in the idyllic setting of the Maine Audubon's meadows and lovely sanctuary. Tickets include a drink voucher, mouth-watering bites, live music and lawn games. It's a family-friendly event, so bring the whole gang and tell fall you're ready and waiting for it to come on in.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill' 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 15. Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, $39 to $68. portlandstage.org There's never been another singer quite like Billie Holiday, and here's a chance to learn about her life story through many of her well-loved songs. Starring Tracey Conyer Lee and set in 1959, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" shows Holiday performing in a dive bar in what was one of the last performances of her too-short life. Through both song and stories, one of the greatest jazz singers the world has ever known will share her loves and losses. You'll hear "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do," "God Bless the Child" and "Strange Fruit," among other tunes made famous by Holiday.Photo by Aaron Flacke

    'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 15. Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, $39 to $68. portlandstage.org
    There's never been another singer quite like Billie Holiday, and here's a chance to learn about her life story through many of her well-loved songs. Starring Tracey Conyer Lee and set in 1959, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" shows Holiday performing in a dive bar in what was one of the last performances of her too-short life. Through both song and stories, one of the greatest jazz singers the world has ever known will share her loves and losses. You'll hear "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do," "God Bless the Child" and "Strange Fruit," among other tunes made famous by Holiday.
    Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • Shaker Hill Apple Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. York Country Shelter Programs Campus, 147 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred, free. yorkcountyshelterprograms.org For a weekend of local food, artisan crafts, apple picking, live entertainment, antique car rides, a kids zone and more, head to Alfred. The annual Apple Festival is a charming, fun event, and if you go on Saturday, you can catch world-renowned folk singer-songwriter John Gorka who will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Hit the festival on Sunday and you can catch a 1:30 p.m. presentation by Susan Futrell, author of "Good Apples." Or go both days. It's an apple festival, after all, so take your pick!John Gorka photo by Jos van Vliet

    Shaker Hill Apple Festival

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. York Country Shelter Programs Campus, 147 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred, free. yorkcountyshelterprograms.org
    For a weekend of local food, artisan crafts, apple picking, live entertainment, antique car rides, a kids zone and more, head to Alfred. The annual Apple Festival is a charming, fun event, and if you go on Saturday, you can catch world-renowned folk singer-songwriter John Gorka who will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Hit the festival on Sunday and you can catch a 1:30 p.m. presentation by Susan Futrell, author of "Good Apples." Or go both days. It's an apple festival, after all, so take your pick!
    John Gorka photo by Jos van Vliet

  • Mapping Your Portland - The Complete City 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. thecompletecity.com The Portland Society of Architecture invites you to a unique mapping exercise in the heart of downtown Portland. You'll receive a free, blank map of Portland and can fill it in with everything you love, don't love and wish were different about the city. When you're done, the maps will be collected to help provide a vision for Portland. Maps, pens and pencils will be provided.Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.com

    Mapping Your Portland - The Complete City

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. thecompletecity.com
    The Portland Society of Architecture invites you to a unique mapping exercise in the heart of downtown Portland. You'll receive a free, blank map of Portland and can fill it in with everything you love, don't love and wish were different about the city. When you're done, the maps will be collected to help provide a vision for Portland. Maps, pens and pencils will be provided.
    Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.com

  • Pumpkin Patch Trolley 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $14, $12 seniors, $11.50 for ages 6 to 16, $7 for ages 3 to 5, $2 for kids under 3. seashoretrolleymuseum.org And just like that, it's time to start thinking about a pumpkin for Halloween. Here's a unique way to get one: You'll ride on an antique trolley out to a patch where you'll select your own perfect pumpkin. While you're there, you'll also find family games, crafts, face painting and snacks. Back at the visitor center, you'll be able to decorate your pumpkin and grab a hot dog to nosh on.Photo courtesy of the Seashore Trolley Museum

    Pumpkin Patch Trolley

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $14, $12 seniors, $11.50 for ages 6 to 16, $7 for ages 3 to 5, $2 for kids under 3. seashoretrolleymuseum.org
    And just like that, it's time to start thinking about a pumpkin for Halloween. Here's a unique way to get one: You'll ride on an antique trolley out to a patch where you'll select your own perfect pumpkin. While you're there, you'll also find family games, crafts, face painting and snacks. Back at the visitor center, you'll be able to decorate your pumpkin and grab a hot dog to nosh on.
    Photo courtesy of the Seashore Trolley Museum

  • The Great Falls Comic Expo 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, $5, 12 and under free. gfcexpo.com Gather one and all for a family-friendly comic, cosplay and board game expo. There will be collectibles to peruse, a cosplay contest, an open board game room and creators from Maine and New England. Sit in on panel discussions, meet like-minded fans and nerd out to your heart's content.Angelo Cordeschi/Shutterstock.com

    The Great Falls Comic Expo

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, $5, 12 and under free. gfcexpo.com
    Gather one and all for a family-friendly comic, cosplay and board game expo. There will be collectibles to peruse, a cosplay contest, an open board game room and creators from Maine and New England. Sit in on panel discussions, meet like-minded fans and nerd out to your heart's content.
    Angelo Cordeschi/Shutterstock.com

  • Half Moon Jug Band Musical BBQ Dinner and Pony Ride Show 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Carousel Horse Farm, 69 Leach Hill Road, Casco, $30, $15 for ages 13 to 16, $10 for ages 3 to 13. brownpapertickets.com Here's a life goal you didn't know you had: Ride a pony, eat barbecue and dance the afternoon and early evening away. You can do all of this with the Half Moon Jug Band on Saturday afternoon in Casco. What's more, proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jackman Preschool. Your belly will be filled with a pig roast, and you'll burn a few of those calories dancing. The event also includes old-fashioned fair games and wagon and pony rides. There's also a corn-hole tournament and pie contest.Olha Rohulya/Shutterstock.com

    Half Moon Jug Band Musical BBQ Dinner and Pony Ride Show

    2 to 7 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Carousel Horse Farm, 69 Leach Hill Road, Casco, $30, $15 for ages 13 to 16, $10 for ages 3 to 13. brownpapertickets.com
    Here's a life goal you didn't know you had: Ride a pony, eat barbecue and dance the afternoon and early evening away. You can do all of this with the Half Moon Jug Band on Saturday afternoon in Casco. What's more, proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jackman Preschool. Your belly will be filled with a pig roast, and you'll burn a few of those calories dancing. The event also includes old-fashioned fair games and wagon and pony rides. There's also a corn-hole tournament and pie contest.
    Olha Rohulya/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Roller Derby Season Opener 5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, $5 kids, 10 and under free. mainerollerderby.com If you've never been to a Maine Roller Derby bout, you've been missing out! Catch the home team season opener as the Calamity Janes duke it out against The Rip Tides. Flat-track roller derby experienced a glorious resurrection a decade ago and continues to skyrocket in popularity. The athleticism is incredible and the action is nonstop. You're going to cheer louder than you thought possible and will leave the rink wanting to run out and buy a pair of roller skates.Cdrin/Shutterstock.com

    Maine Roller Derby Season Opener

    5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, $5 kids, 10 and under free. mainerollerderby.com
    If you've never been to a Maine Roller Derby bout, you've been missing out! Catch the home team season opener as the Calamity Janes duke it out against The Rip Tides. Flat-track roller derby experienced a glorious resurrection a decade ago and continues to skyrocket in popularity. The athleticism is incredible and the action is nonstop. You're going to cheer louder than you thought possible and will leave the rink wanting to run out and buy a pair of roller skates.
    Cdrin/Shutterstock.com

  • The Great Open Mic Challenge 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. portlandempire.com Calling all comics, poets, storytellers and musicians out there. A six-week open mic challenge kicks off on Monday night, and it wraps up on Oct. 30, when the top 10 finalists duke it out. The first-place winner gets a full day in Acadia Recording Studio and a gig at Empire. The second-place winner walks away with a PBR (as in the beer) bass guitar. The only criteria to be a prize contender is to have at least one original song. The judges will be a rotating crew of local musicians, some of which will also play a few songs on the nights they're judging, which is great because the list includes Andrew Bailie, Hannah Daman and Clara Junken. Sign-up is at 6:45 p.m., or you can book a slot in advance by writing to thegreatopenmicchallenge@gmail.com.Jason Winter/Shutterstock.com

    The Great Open Mic Challenge

    7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Calling all comics, poets, storytellers and musicians out there. A six-week open mic challenge kicks off on Monday night, and it wraps up on Oct. 30, when the top 10 finalists duke it out. The first-place winner gets a full day in Acadia Recording Studio and a gig at Empire. The second-place winner walks away with a PBR (as in the beer) bass guitar. The only criteria to be a prize contender is to have at least one original song. The judges will be a rotating crew of local musicians, some of which will also play a few songs on the nights they're judging, which is great because the list includes Andrew Bailie, Hannah Daman and Clara Junken. Sign-up is at 6:45 p.m., or you can book a slot in advance by writing to thegreatopenmicchallenge@gmail.com.
    Jason Winter/Shutterstock.com

  • Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $96 to $261 (higher price includes meet and greet). porttix.com As far as astrophysicists go, we can't think of anyone more popular right now than Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. His presentation, called "The Cosmic Perspective," will influence what you think and feel about science, culture, politics and even life itself. The good doctor will delve into the implications of artificial intelligence and encountering alien life, the possibility of another space race and the role of scientific literacy in a world riddled with alternative facts. He'll blind you with science, but you're going to love every minute of it.Horsehead Nebula photo courtesy of NASA

    Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson

    7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $96 to $261 (higher price includes meet and greet). porttix.com
    As far as astrophysicists go, we can't think of anyone more popular right now than Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. His presentation, called "The Cosmic Perspective," will influence what you think and feel about science, culture, politics and even life itself. The good doctor will delve into the implications of artificial intelligence and encountering alien life, the possibility of another space race and the role of scientific literacy in a world riddled with alternative facts. He'll blind you with science, but you're going to love every minute of it.
    Horsehead Nebula photo courtesy of NASA

The Forkiversary 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, free. forkfoodlab.com Raise a glass to Fork! Fork Food Lab is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a four-hour party. You'll see the kitchen, meet the makers and experience the products and menu items that have contributed to Fork's success. You also eat yourself silly because the food truck lineup includes The Highroller Lobster Co., Farm To Coast Mobile Kitchen, Eaux, The Marshmallow Cart and Urban Sugar Donuts. Fyood Kitchen will be hosting a live cooking competition and inside the facility you'll find local deliciousness from Cape Whoopies, Plucked Fresh Salsa and Mill Cove Baking Co., among several others. Congrats, Fork!Staff photo by Derek DavisAutumn Equinox at The Audubon 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Gisland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gisland Farm Road, Falmouth, $30, $15 kids. eventbrite.com Say hello to autumn with live music, tasty food and local brews in the idyllic setting of the Maine Audubon's meadows and lovely sanctuary. Tickets include a drink voucher, mouth-watering bites, live music and lawn games. It's a family-friendly event, so bring the whole gang and tell fall you're ready and waiting for it to come on in.Staff photo by Derek Davis'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill' 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 15. Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, $39 to $68. portlandstage.org There's never been another singer quite like Billie Holiday, and here's a chance to learn about her life story through many of her well-loved songs. Starring Tracey Conyer Lee and set in 1959, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" shows Holiday performing in a dive bar in what was one of the last performances of her too-short life. Through both song and stories, one of the greatest jazz singers the world has ever known will share her loves and losses. You'll hear "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do," "God Bless the Child" and "Strange Fruit," among other tunes made famous by Holiday.Photo by Aaron FlackeShaker Hill Apple Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. York Country Shelter Programs Campus, 147 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred, free. yorkcountyshelterprograms.org For a weekend of local food, artisan crafts, apple picking, live entertainment, antique car rides, a kids zone and more, head to Alfred. The annual Apple Festival is a charming, fun event, and if you go on Saturday, you can catch world-renowned folk singer-songwriter John Gorka who will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Hit the festival on Sunday and you can catch a 1:30 p.m. presentation by Susan Futrell, author of "Good Apples." Or go both days. It's an apple festival, after all, so take your pick!John Gorka photo by Jos van VlietMapping Your Portland - The Complete City 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. thecompletecity.com The Portland Society of Architecture invites you to a unique mapping exercise in the heart of downtown Portland. You'll receive a free, blank map of Portland and can fill it in with everything you love, don't love and wish were different about the city. When you're done, the maps will be collected to help provide a vision for Portland. Maps, pens and pencils will be provided.Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.comPumpkin Patch Trolley 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $14, $12 seniors, $11.50 for ages 6 to 16, $7 for ages 3 to 5, $2 for kids under 3. seashoretrolleymuseum.org And just like that, it's time to start thinking about a pumpkin for Halloween. Here's a unique way to get one: You'll ride on an antique trolley out to a patch where you'll select your own perfect pumpkin. While you're there, you'll also find family games, crafts, face painting and snacks. Back at the visitor center, you'll be able to decorate your pumpkin and grab a hot dog to nosh on.Photo courtesy of the Seashore Trolley MuseumThe Great Falls Comic Expo 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, $5, 12 and under free. gfcexpo.com Gather one and all for a family-friendly comic, cosplay and board game expo. There will be collectibles to peruse, a cosplay contest, an open board game room and creators from Maine and New England. Sit in on panel discussions, meet like-minded fans and nerd out to your heart's content.Angelo Cordeschi/Shutterstock.comHalf Moon Jug Band Musical BBQ Dinner and Pony Ride Show 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Carousel Horse Farm, 69 Leach Hill Road, Casco, $30, $15 for ages 13 to 16, $10 for ages 3 to 13. brownpapertickets.com Here's a life goal you didn't know you had: Ride a pony, eat barbecue and dance the afternoon and early evening away. You can do all of this with the Half Moon Jug Band on Saturday afternoon in Casco. What's more, proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jackman Preschool. Your belly will be filled with a pig roast, and you'll burn a few of those calories dancing. The event also includes old-fashioned fair games and wagon and pony rides. There's also a corn-hole tournament and pie contest.Olha Rohulya/Shutterstock.comMaine Roller Derby Season Opener 5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, $5 kids, 10 and under free. mainerollerderby.com If you've never been to a Maine Roller Derby bout, you've been missing out! Catch the home team season opener as the Calamity Janes duke it out against The Rip Tides. Flat-track roller derby experienced a glorious resurrection a decade ago and continues to skyrocket in popularity. The athleticism is incredible and the action is nonstop. You're going to cheer louder than you thought possible and will leave the rink wanting to run out and buy a pair of roller skates.Cdrin/Shutterstock.comThe Great Open Mic Challenge 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. portlandempire.com Calling all comics, poets, storytellers and musicians out there. A six-week open mic challenge kicks off on Monday night, and it wraps up on Oct. 30, when the top 10 finalists duke it out. The first-place winner gets a full day in Acadia Recording Studio and a gig at Empire. The second-place winner walks away with a PBR (as in the beer) bass guitar. The only criteria to be a prize contender is to have at least one original song. The judges will be a rotating crew of local musicians, some of which will also play a few songs on the nights they're judging, which is great because the list includes Andrew Bailie, Hannah Daman and Clara Junken. Sign-up is at 6:45 p.m., or you can book a slot in advance by writing to thegreatopenmicchallenge@gmail.com.Jason Winter/Shutterstock.comDr. Neil deGrasse Tyson 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $96 to $261 (higher price includes meet and greet). porttix.com As far as astrophysicists go, we can't think of anyone more popular right now than Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. His presentation, called "The Cosmic Perspective," will influence what you think and feel about science, culture, politics and even life itself. The good doctor will delve into the implications of artificial intelligence and encountering alien life, the possibility of another space race and the role of scientific literacy in a world riddled with alternative facts. He'll blind you with science, but you're going to love every minute of it.Horsehead Nebula photo courtesy of NASA

 

 

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.