Posted: September 18, 2017
Apple Festival, Roller Derby, Pumpkin Patch Trolley: 11 Things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
The Forkiversary
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, free. forkfoodlab.com
Raise a glass to Fork! Fork Food Lab is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a four-hour party. You'll see the kitchen, meet the
makers and experience the products and menu items that have contributed to Fork's success. You also eat yourself silly because the food truck
lineup includes The Highroller Lobster Co., Farm To Coast Mobile Kitchen, Eaux, The Marshmallow Cart and Urban Sugar Donuts. Fyood Kitchen will
be hosting a live cooking competition and inside the facility you'll find local deliciousness from Cape Whoopies, Plucked Fresh Salsa and Mill
Cove Baking Co., among several others. Congrats, Fork!
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Autumn Equinox at The Audubon
5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Gisland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gisland Farm Road, Falmouth, $30, $15 kids. eventbrite.com
Say hello to autumn with live music, tasty food and local brews in the idyllic setting of the Maine Audubon's meadows and lovely
sanctuary. Tickets include a drink voucher, mouth-watering bites, live music and lawn games. It's a family-friendly event, so bring the whole
gang and tell fall you're ready and waiting for it to come on in.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill'
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 15. Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, $39 to $68.
portlandstage.org
There's never been another singer quite like Billie Holiday, and here's a chance to learn about her life story through many of her
well-loved songs. Starring Tracey Conyer Lee and set in 1959, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" shows Holiday performing in a dive bar in
what was one of the last performances of her too-short life. Through both song and stories, one of the greatest jazz singers the world has ever
known will share her loves and losses. You'll hear "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do," "God Bless the Child"
and "Strange Fruit," among other tunes made famous by Holiday.
Photo by Aaron Flacke
Shaker Hill Apple Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. York Country Shelter Programs Campus, 147 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred, free. yorkcountyshelterprograms.org
For a weekend of local food, artisan crafts, apple picking, live entertainment, antique car rides, a kids zone and more, head to
Alfred. The annual Apple Festival is a charming, fun event, and if you go on Saturday, you can catch world-renowned folk singer-songwriter John
Gorka who will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Hit the festival on Sunday and you can catch a 1:30 p.m. presentation by Susan Futrell, author of
"Good Apples." Or go both days. It's an apple festival, after all, so take your pick!
John Gorka photo by Jos van Vliet
Mapping Your Portland - The Complete City
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. thecompletecity.com
The Portland Society of Architecture invites you to a unique mapping exercise in the heart of downtown Portland. You'll receive a free,
blank map of Portland and can fill it in with everything you love, don't love and wish were different about the city. When you're done, the
maps will be collected to help provide a vision for Portland. Maps, pens and pencils will be provided.
Joseph
Sohm/Shutterstock.com
Pumpkin Patch Trolley
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $14, $12 seniors,
$11.50 for ages 6 to 16, $7 for ages 3 to 5, $2 for kids under 3. seashoretrolleymuseum.org
And just like that, it's time to start thinking about a pumpkin for Halloween. Here's a unique way to get one: You'll ride on an
antique trolley out to a patch where you'll select your own perfect pumpkin. While you're there, you'll also find family games, crafts, face
painting and snacks. Back at the visitor center, you'll be able to decorate your pumpkin and grab a hot dog to nosh on.
Photo courtesy
of the Seashore Trolley Museum
The Great Falls Comic Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, $5, 12 and under free. gfcexpo.com
Gather one and all for a family-friendly comic, cosplay and board game expo. There will be collectibles to peruse, a cosplay contest,
an open board game room and creators from Maine and New England. Sit in on panel discussions, meet like-minded fans and nerd out to your
heart's content.
Angelo Cordeschi/Shutterstock.com
Half Moon Jug Band Musical BBQ Dinner and Pony Ride Show
2 to 7 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Carousel Horse Farm, 69 Leach Hill Road, Casco, $30, $15 for ages 13 to 16, $10 for ages 3 to 13.
brownpapertickets.com
Here's a life goal you didn't know you had: Ride a pony, eat barbecue and dance the afternoon and early evening away. You can do all of
this with the Half Moon Jug Band on Saturday afternoon in Casco. What's more, proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jackman Preschool. Your belly
will be filled with a pig roast, and you'll burn a few of those calories dancing. The event also includes old-fashioned fair games and wagon
and pony rides. There's also a corn-hole tournament and pie contest.
Olha Rohulya/Shutterstock.com
Maine Roller Derby Season Opener
5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, $5 kids, 10 and under free. mainerollerderby.com
If you've never been to a Maine Roller Derby bout, you've been missing out! Catch the home team season opener as the Calamity Janes
duke it out against The Rip Tides. Flat-track roller derby experienced a glorious resurrection a decade ago and continues to skyrocket in
popularity. The athleticism is incredible and the action is nonstop. You're going to cheer louder than you thought possible and will leave the
rink wanting to run out and buy a pair of roller skates.
Cdrin/Shutterstock.com
The Great Open Mic Challenge
7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
Calling all comics, poets, storytellers and musicians out there. A six-week open mic challenge kicks off on Monday night, and it wraps
up on Oct. 30, when the top 10 finalists duke it out. The first-place winner gets a full day in Acadia Recording Studio and a gig at Empire.
The second-place winner walks away with a PBR (as in the beer) bass guitar. The only criteria to be a prize contender is to have at least one
original song. The judges will be a rotating crew of local musicians, some of which will also play a few songs on the nights they're judging,
which is great because the list includes Andrew Bailie, Hannah Daman and Clara Junken. Sign-up is at 6:45 p.m., or you can book a slot in
advance by writing to thegreatopenmicchallenge@gmail.com.
Jason Winter/Shutterstock.com
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $96 to $261 (higher price includes meet and greet).
porttix.com
As far as astrophysicists go, we can't think of anyone more popular right now than Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. His presentation, called
"The Cosmic Perspective," will influence what you think and feel about science, culture, politics and even life itself. The good doctor will
delve into the implications of artificial intelligence and encountering alien life, the possibility of another space race and the role of
scientific literacy in a world riddled with alternative facts. He'll blind you with science, but you're going to love every minute of
it.
Horsehead Nebula photo courtesy of NASA