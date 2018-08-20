Network



Posted: August 20, 2018

Acton Fair, ‘Dial M For Murder’: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

  • 'Dial M For Murder'

    2 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday; through Sept. 1. Hackmatack Playhouse, 583 School St., Route 9. Berwick, $20 to $30, $15 for 20 and under. hackmatack.org
    Put a little intrigue into the dwindling days of summer with a trip to Berwick to see the thriller "Dial M For Murder." The play premiered in 1952 on BBC Television and opened later that year in London's West End and then on Broadway. In 1954, Alfred Hitchcock's famous film version starring Grace Kelly hit the silver screen. "Dial M" tells of a plan to murder for money and how it all goes wrong. This local production stars Bretton Reis who is known for being a very nice guy in real life. See him take quite the evil turn as the greedy and sinister Tony.
    Adam Laframboise of Kittery, as Captain Lesgate, and Crystal Lisbon of Dover, as Margot, appear in “Dial M For Murder”.Photo by Danica Carlson

  • Acton Fair

    Thursday to Sunday. Acton Fairgrounds, Route 109, $8, under 12 free, seniors free on Friday until 4 p.m., $25 for midway wristbands. actonfair.net
    The Acton Fair has everything a proper Maine fair should have: animal exhibits, baking contests, amusement rides, live music, entertainment and even a women's skillet throwing contest. Other fun includes the Cruise'n Car Show, horse show, Woodsmen's Day, pig scramble, Ms. Acton Pageant and a parade. Entertainers include ventriloquist Donna Marie, Gary the Silent Clown, the Dum Dum Silly Willy Puppet Show, the Stan Jr. Variety Show tribute to Elvis and magician Dana Perkins, among several others. Have at it!
    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

  • The Second City: Made in America (Some Assembly Required)

    8 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $40, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Second City is a giant of the comedy world, and it's bringing its Made in America (Some Assembly Required) show to Arundel. Second City has been honing its craft since 1959, and its members are absolute masters of satire. The Made in America show shines a side-splitting light on what makes America tick. Catch this one-night only revue that is best suited for adults and be ready to lose yourself in a fast-paced, gut-busting romp.
    Image courtesy of Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

  • McQueen: Black Cat

    8:30 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. space538.org
    SMcQueen Adams presents a multimedia show of celebrity impressions, music and comedy, and you can expect to be dazzled by all of this. Black Cat is his latest show, and he'll knock your socks off with an improv set to the music of bands like Daft Punk and Cold Play. He'll also hit you with impressions of Lord of the Rings wizard Gandalf, his mother's cat and other occupants of his vivid imagination. As an added bonus, local comic Connor McGrath kicks the night off.
    Photo by Eric Korenman

  • 'Much Ado About Nothing:' Shakespeare in the Plaza

    7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Dufresne Plaza, 72 Lisbon St., Lewiston, free, donations appreciated. On Facebook.
    The Gypsy Lew Theater Company invites you to an outdoor performance of the Shakespeare comedic classic "Much Ado About Nothing." Pack a picnic and blanket and find your spot as you see what unfolds with Beatrice and Benedick and hear lines including "I had rather hear my dog bark at a crow, than a man swear he loves me."
    JasaShmasa/Shutterstock.com

  • Cape Con 2018

    Noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, free. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
    TCape Elizabeth is getting into the comic convention (better known as comic con) action with its first annual Cape Con. The event includes free comic books, local comic book authors, cosplayers, gaming stations, face painting and more. For those of you not in the know about cosplay, it's short for costume play, and fans fashion homemade costumes in homage to their favorite characters, often from comic books, films, TV shows and video games. All ages and stripes are welcome to attend this fun afternoon of nerdy wonderment.
    Athanasia Nomikou/Shutterstock.com

  • Salsa in the Square

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. On Facebook.
    Spice up your Friday night with some salsa dancing in the heart of downtown Portland. Congress Square Arts presents Salsa in the Square, which kicks off with a half-hour lesson at 6:30 p.m. Then the real fun begins with live music from Primo Cubano as the corner of High and Congress streets becomes a temporary Copacabana, the hottest spot north of Kittery. Music and passion will indeed be in fashion.
    Artur Szczybylo/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine State Chili Cookoff

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wells Junior High School, 1470 Post Road, free admission and parking, $5 for people’s choice tasting kits. wellschilifest.com
    This is the 18th year for of the Maine State Chili Cookoff sponsored by the Wells Chamber of Commerce. The cookoff is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and the competition really heats up in chili, chili verde and salsa divisions. Your taste buds will also be put to good use when you cast your vote in the people’s choice category. All is well in Wells when you chill out with some chili.
    Liliya Kandrashevich/Shutterstock.com

  • Deck Jokes

    6 p.m. Sunday. Banded Horn Brewing Co., 32 Main St., Biddeford, $10, 21-plus. bandedbrewing.com
    Wash down some hearty laughs with a cold one out on the deck at Banded Horn Brewing. This Sunday is the finale of the Portland Comedy Co-Op outdoor summer comedy series. You’ll hear from comics Sam Ike, Kindra Landsburg, Sam Pelletier and Jamie Roux with host Anders J. Nielsen. Tickets include your first pour, and some of the tempting brews include Alternate Rhizomes, Breakfast Land, Lemon Sorbet IPA and Surf Logger.
    Photo by Erin Little Photography

 

 

 

