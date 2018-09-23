Posted: September 23, 2018
Cocktails & Comedy, Camelot, Punkinfiddle: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Pineland Farms Corn Maze
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, through Oct. 28. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $5. pinelandfarms.org
For a quintessential autumnal experience that will also get you thinking about Halloween, head to Pineland
Farms and bring everyone you know who is young or young at heart. There, you'll find a giant corn maze and wander
your way through its 4 acres with the hopes of finding your way out again. Brush up against stalks that are taller
than you and question your every move as you wonder which way will set you free and which way will keep you
guessing. The good news is that eventually you'll find your way out and can celebrate your skills by treating
yourself to a snack at the bountiful Market at Pineland Farms.
Photo by Sam Anketell
Cocktails & Comedy Autumn Show
7:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus.
portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sometimes the most cathartic thing you can do is spend an evening being slayed by comedy. Add in a
cocktail, and it's a slam-dunk winner of a night. Make this dream come true by heading to Portland House of Music
for the Cocktails & Comedy autumn show starring a quartet of wildly funny women. Karen Morgan, Kate Ghiloni,
Stephanie Doyle and Rachel Gendron will do their absolute best to crack you up until you're crying from laughing so
hard. So gather up a gang of pals and be ready to roar, snort, whoop and guffaw yourself silly.
Karen Morgan
photo by Mac Lindsay
B.R.A.C.E., Influx (Le Fin)
6 p.m. Friday. Pepperell Main Lobby, 40 Main St., Biddeford, free. autuscollective.net
Performance artist Patricia Brace will be joined by Keiren Valentine, Heather Lyon and Chris Hayden for a
show that uses dance, costumes, props and new media to express itself. At the core of the performance is the quest
to expose and ratify injustices that women, LGBTQ and other individuals may experience as a result of government
policies. If this all sounds a bit cryptic and mysterious yet intriguing, there's one way to find out for yourself
what it's all about, and that's by heading to Biddeford on Friday.
Photo courtesy of Patricia
Brace
'Little Shop of Horrors'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20, $18
seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org
Catch a horror-comedy musical about a skid row florist named Seymour and a gigantic flesh-eating plant from
another planet. Seymour pines for his co-worker Audrey, but she's tangled up with a terrible dentist boyfriend. Can
the carnivorous plant help Seymour's cause or does it have its own agenda? All will be revealed with musical
numbers, including "Da-Doo," "Grow for Me," "Somewhere That's Green," "Suddenly, Seymour" and
"Sominex/Suppertime."
Photo by Tommy Waltz
Cornish Apple Festival
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Thompson Park, 2 High Road, Cornish, free. cornish-
maine.org
Gather apple fans, one and all, in the middle of Cornish village for the annual apple festival. Festivities
includes plenty of apples, freshly pressed cider, apple products and an apple pie baking contest. But it's not just
about the apples, as you'll find more than 50 vendors with jewelry, art, photography, wood products and much more.
There will also be entertainment from local performers and kids' activities. Just down the road at the Cornish
Fairgrounds, you'll find the Cornish Antique Show and Vintage Fair and a free shuttle will be running all day from
there to the Apple Festival.
Sunny Studio/Shutterstock.com
Punkinfiddle
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Farm Road, Wells, $7, free for kids 16 and under. wellsreserve.org
Head to Wells for a family festival and celebration of National Estuaries Day. Punkinfiddle includes
traditional crafts, hands-on learning, music, old-fashioned games, food, farm animals and sheepdog demonstrations,
all in a historic spot by the sea. Now in its 16th year, Punkinfiddle is an annual tradition where you can press
apples, paint a pumpkin, churn butter, chat with a fiddle maker, make friends with a goat and take a walk on the
beach, all in one spot.
Ilkovych Christina/Shutterstock.com
The Nature of Craft: Maine Artisans at Maine Audubon
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, free. Falmouth. maineaudubon.org
It's time for the annual fine art and craft show at the lovely location of Maine Audubon in Falmouth.
You'll pause and peruse your way through the offerings of nearly 50 fine artists and artisans selling jewelry,
metalwork, clay, fiber, visual art, photography, printmaking and wood creations. Expect to see items with imagery
of Maine's wildlife and natural landscapes, ones that use environmentally-friendly materials or techniques or are
in support of sustainable living and ones handmade in Maine. You'll also find demonstrations, hands-on activities
suitable for all ages and local food trucks.
Photo by Ariana van den Akker
Pints on the Pier
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $50 in advance, $55 at the door,
$20 designated drivers, 21-plus. mainemaritimemuseum.org
As autumn kicks in and summer takes its last few bows, you'll sample tasty Maine beer as you watch the
sunset over the Kennebec River. Pints on the Pier features brews and ciders from Flight Deck Brewing, Sheepscot
Valley Brewing, Rising Tide Brewing, Boothbay Craft Brewery, Fore River Brewing, Moderation Brewing Co., Baxter
Brewing Co., Ricker Hill Hard Cider, Whaleback Cider and other libations libation makers. Tickets include a free
hot dog from Brackett's Market, and you can purchase other grub from BP's Shuck Shack, Taco the Town and BB's
Grill. While you're clinking glasses, enjoying the view and inhaling the sweet, salty air, you'll hear folk tunes
from Dave Rowe.
Photo courtesy of Maine Maritime Museum
'Camelot'
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
If you appreciate a musical but want to see it performed in an entirely new way, this show's for you.
Tophat Production's David Worobec is a classically trained opera singer, and during his one-man performance of
"Camelot" he sings and recites the lines for every single character, including Arthur and Queen Guinevere. But
that's not all, he also manipulates puppets on an incredibly detailed tiny theater stage. You've never seen a
"Camelot" quite like this, but you'll still hear its well-loved songs, including "The Lusty Month of May" and "If
Ever I Would Leave You."
Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts