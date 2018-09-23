Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 23, 2018

Cocktails & Comedy, Camelot, Punkinfiddle: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

  • Pineland Farms Corn Maze

    10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, through Oct. 28. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $5. pinelandfarms.org
    For a quintessential autumnal experience that will also get you thinking about Halloween, head to Pineland Farms and bring everyone you know who is young or young at heart. There, you'll find a giant corn maze and wander your way through its 4 acres with the hopes of finding your way out again. Brush up against stalks that are taller than you and question your every move as you wonder which way will set you free and which way will keep you guessing. The good news is that eventually you'll find your way out and can celebrate your skills by treating yourself to a snack at the bountiful Market at Pineland Farms.
    Photo by Sam Anketell

  • Cocktails & Comedy Autumn Show

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Sometimes the most cathartic thing you can do is spend an evening being slayed by comedy. Add in a cocktail, and it's a slam-dunk winner of a night. Make this dream come true by heading to Portland House of Music for the Cocktails & Comedy autumn show starring a quartet of wildly funny women. Karen Morgan, Kate Ghiloni, Stephanie Doyle and Rachel Gendron will do their absolute best to crack you up until you're crying from laughing so hard. So gather up a gang of pals and be ready to roar, snort, whoop and guffaw yourself silly.
    Karen Morgan photo by Mac Lindsay

  • B.R.A.C.E., Influx (Le Fin)

    6 p.m. Friday. Pepperell Main Lobby, 40 Main St., Biddeford, free. autuscollective.net
    Performance artist Patricia Brace will be joined by Keiren Valentine, Heather Lyon and Chris Hayden for a show that uses dance, costumes, props and new media to express itself. At the core of the performance is the quest to expose and ratify injustices that women, LGBTQ and other individuals may experience as a result of government policies. If this all sounds a bit cryptic and mysterious yet intriguing, there's one way to find out for yourself what it's all about, and that's by heading to Biddeford on Friday.
    Photo courtesy of Patricia Brace

  • 'Little Shop of Horrors'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20, $18 seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org
    Catch a horror-comedy musical about a skid row florist named Seymour and a gigantic flesh-eating plant from another planet. Seymour pines for his co-worker Audrey, but she's tangled up with a terrible dentist boyfriend. Can the carnivorous plant help Seymour's cause or does it have its own agenda? All will be revealed with musical numbers, including "Da-Doo," "Grow for Me," "Somewhere That's Green," "Suddenly, Seymour" and "Sominex/Suppertime."
    Photo by Tommy Waltz

  • Cornish Apple Festival

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Thompson Park, 2 High Road, Cornish, free. cornish- maine.org
    Gather apple fans, one and all, in the middle of Cornish village for the annual apple festival. Festivities includes plenty of apples, freshly pressed cider, apple products and an apple pie baking contest. But it's not just about the apples, as you'll find more than 50 vendors with jewelry, art, photography, wood products and much more. There will also be entertainment from local performers and kids' activities. Just down the road at the Cornish Fairgrounds, you'll find the Cornish Antique Show and Vintage Fair and a free shuttle will be running all day from there to the Apple Festival.
    Sunny Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Punkinfiddle

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Farm Road, Wells, $7, free for kids 16 and under. wellsreserve.org
    Head to Wells for a family festival and celebration of National Estuaries Day. Punkinfiddle includes traditional crafts, hands-on learning, music, old-fashioned games, food, farm animals and sheepdog demonstrations, all in a historic spot by the sea. Now in its 16th year, Punkinfiddle is an annual tradition where you can press apples, paint a pumpkin, churn butter, chat with a fiddle maker, make friends with a goat and take a walk on the beach, all in one spot.
    Ilkovych Christina/Shutterstock.com

  • The Nature of Craft: Maine Artisans at Maine Audubon

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, free. Falmouth. maineaudubon.org
    It's time for the annual fine art and craft show at the lovely location of Maine Audubon in Falmouth. You'll pause and peruse your way through the offerings of nearly 50 fine artists and artisans selling jewelry, metalwork, clay, fiber, visual art, photography, printmaking and wood creations. Expect to see items with imagery of Maine's wildlife and natural landscapes, ones that use environmentally-friendly materials or techniques or are in support of sustainable living and ones handmade in Maine. You'll also find demonstrations, hands-on activities suitable for all ages and local food trucks.
    Photo by Ariana van den Akker

  • Pints on the Pier

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $50 in advance, $55 at the door, $20 designated drivers, 21-plus. mainemaritimemuseum.org
    As autumn kicks in and summer takes its last few bows, you'll sample tasty Maine beer as you watch the sunset over the Kennebec River. Pints on the Pier features brews and ciders from Flight Deck Brewing, Sheepscot Valley Brewing, Rising Tide Brewing, Boothbay Craft Brewery, Fore River Brewing, Moderation Brewing Co., Baxter Brewing Co., Ricker Hill Hard Cider, Whaleback Cider and other libations libation makers. Tickets include a free hot dog from Brackett's Market, and you can purchase other grub from BP's Shuck Shack, Taco the Town and BB's Grill. While you're clinking glasses, enjoying the view and inhaling the sweet, salty air, you'll hear folk tunes from Dave Rowe.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Maritime Museum

  • 'Camelot'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    If you appreciate a musical but want to see it performed in an entirely new way, this show's for you. Tophat Production's David Worobec is a classically trained opera singer, and during his one-man performance of "Camelot" he sings and recites the lines for every single character, including Arthur and Queen Guinevere. But that's not all, he also manipulates puppets on an incredibly detailed tiny theater stage. You've never seen a "Camelot" quite like this, but you'll still hear its well-loved songs, including "The Lusty Month of May" and "If Ever I Would Leave You."
    Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

 

© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.