Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: April 1, 2019

First Friday Art Walk, hockey’s last hoorah: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • National Geographic Live 'Wild Seas, Secret Shores'

    7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $39, $47. porttix.com
    Portland Ovations invites you to take a deep dive into the world of Thomas Peschak's award-winning photography. Humpback whales off the coast of Canada and South African great white sharks are among his subjects, and Peschak is known for getting up close and personal with these and many other ocean dwellers. During his multimedia presentation, the marine biologist-turned-National Geographic photographer will show you the world's oceans as seen through his adventurous lens and keen eye.
  • Hot Chocolate Jubilee

    7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Every year, Chocolate Church Arts Center pulls out all the stops for its annual fundraising variety show. The Hot Chocolate Jubilee features music, singing and dancing, this year under the theme As Time Goes By. The show is a lively way to spend a few hours while supporting the nonprofit arts center that's been home to theatrical and musical performances, along with art exhibits, lectures and workshops, for more than three decades.
  • First Friday Art Walk

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland. creativeportland.com
    With any luck, the sidewalks will be free of ice and maybe, just maybe, there will be a touch of spring in the air during Portland’s First Friday Art Walk. Extended gallery hours and spontaneous street performances always make the art walk a well-attended adventure.
  • Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power

    6:30 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $57 to $107. porttix.com
    "Wild Kratts" is the wildly popular PBS Kids live-action and animated series created by and starring brothers Chris and Martin Kratt. Here's a chance to see the savvy siblings live on stage, along with the Wild Kratts team, in an exciting road show that will have your kids – and maybe even you – cheering your heads off. Which creature powers will be activated and what incredible animal facts will be revealed? There's only one way to find out.
  • Game of Thrones Pre-Party

    9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Aura (lower level), 121 Center St., Portland, $5, $3 before 9:30 p.m., 21-plus. On Facebook
    The final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” starts on April 14, and event host Plague invites you celebrate the show’s eight-season run at a gathering Friday night. Come dressed as your favorite character (there’s a costume contest at midnight) and knock back the official Game of Thrones beer from Ommegang called For the Throne. It’s a strong golden ale fermented with Pinot Grigio and Viognier grape juice, and it sounds delicious! You’ll dance to all sorts of Gothic and industrial music and will feel like you’re beyond the wall, dodging White Walkers all night long.
  • North Atlantic Figure Skating Club 21st Annual Ice Show

    Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Family Ice Center, 20 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth, $15, $25 premium seating, $10 seniors and children. northatlanticfigureskating.org
    Summer will be here in the blink of an eye, but there's still time for a few more frozen hoorahs. This year's North Atlantic Figure Skating Club's ice show theme is So You Think You Can Skate? and it stars the team-skating pair of Allison Timlen and Justin Highgate-Brutman. Grab a ticket and be ready to be wowed by the wonder on the rink.
  • Maine Mariners

    3 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $9 to $24. marinersofmaine.com
    It's time to put the inaugural season of the Maine Mariners on ice, and there's no better way to do so than by catching their last game of the season. The puck drops for the last time at 3 p.m. as our boys take on the Newfoundland Growlers. The Mariners aren't playoff contenders, but they sure put their heart and soul into the season. Here's a chance to show your appreciation before the team hangs up its skates until October.
  • Ali Simpson

    8 p.m. Sunday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Local comic Ali Simpson will make you laugh so much that you’ll still be snickering Monday morning at work. She’s been honing her comedic craft for three years in bowling alleys, breweries and popular comedy spots like Comedy Studio and ImprovBoston. Caleb Sherman and Jim Martin will also hit the Empire stage. All you have to do is show up to crack up.
