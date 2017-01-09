Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" columnand with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: January 9, 2017

7 Things to Do in Maine this weekend including Winter Beer Fest and Full Moon Walk

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Eastern Trail Full Moon Walk 6 p.m. Thursday. Meet at Southern Maine Health Care, 1 Medical Drive, Biddeford, free. easterntrail.org Walk beneath the full Wolf Moon and think things over while you learn about the plants, trees and wildlife along the Eastern Trail. You'll spend about 90 minutes out there, so bundle up and feel free to wear snowshoes or ice stabilizers, if the weather outside is frightful. Should you feel the need to howl at the moon, know that no one will judge you.CHAINFOTO24/Shutterstock.com

    Eastern Trail Full Moon Walk

    6 p.m. Thursday. Meet at Southern Maine Health Care, 1 Medical Drive, Biddeford, free. easterntrail.org
    Walk beneath the full Wolf Moon and think things over while you learn about the plants, trees and wildlife along the Eastern Trail. You'll spend about 90 minutes out there, so bundle up and feel free to wear snowshoes or ice stabilizers, if the weather outside is frightful. Should you feel the need to howl at the moon, know that no one will judge you.
    CHAINFOTO24/Shutterstock.com

  • Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Atlantic Brewing Co., 15 Knox Road, Bar Harbor, $20, $10 for designated drivers, free for 10 and under. barharborinfo.com Beer, music, fun. This trio of perfection can be found in Bar Harbor. The Winter Beer Fest includes local food, local music and all sorts of suds from Maine craft brewers. You can try your luck in the keg stacking relay and corn hole. There's also an author talk from Maine beer expert John Christie. Most of this happens outside, so bundle up, but know that warming stations will be ready to keep you toasty while you toast. Admission includes unlimited samples of craft brews and a tasting glass to bring home.Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Atlantic Brewing Co., 15 Knox Road, Bar Harbor, $20, $10 for designated drivers, free for 10 and under. barharborinfo.com
    Beer, music, fun. This trio of perfection can be found in Bar Harbor. The Winter Beer Fest includes local food, local music and all sorts of suds from Maine craft brewers. You can try your luck in the keg stacking relay and corn hole. There's also an author talk from Maine beer expert John Christie. Most of this happens outside, so bundle up, but know that warming stations will be ready to keep you toasty while you toast. Admission includes unlimited samples of craft brews and a tasting glass to bring home.
    Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Testimonies of Melanin Magic 7:30 p.m. Monday. Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College, 329 College St., Lewiston, free but tickets required. bates.edu/mlk Spend the evening of Martin Luther King Day seeing a performance by Bates College student group Sankofa. Sankofa explores the history and diverse experiences of the African diaspora through dance, music, theater, spoken word and other forms of art and expression. There's an entire day of MLK-related events happening on Monday at Bates, including the discussion "Reparations 101," an MLK keynote address by Khalil Gibran Muhammad, workshops on race, culture and justice and much more, including the "Testimonies" show.Atomazul/Shutterstock.com

    Testimonies of Melanin Magic

    7:30 p.m. Monday. Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College, 329 College St., Lewiston, free but tickets required. bates.edu/mlk
    Spend the evening of Martin Luther King Day seeing a performance by Bates College student group Sankofa. Sankofa explores the history and diverse experiences of the African diaspora through dance, music, theater, spoken word and other forms of art and expression. There's an entire day of MLK-related events happening on Monday at Bates, including the discussion "Reparations 101," an MLK keynote address by Khalil Gibran Muhammad, workshops on race, culture and justice and much more, including the "Testimonies" show.
    Atomazul/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Peter and the Farm' 2, 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday. Through Jan 22. Frontier, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick, $6 matinée, $8 evening. explorefrontier.com You'll have many chances over the next several days to catch a riveting documentary in Brunswick about Peter Dunning, the owner of Mile Hill Farm in Vermont. Dunning is a force of nature, and the film shows him both shining and struggling as he's haunted by alcoholism and regret.Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

    'Peter and the Farm'

    2, 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday. Through Jan 22. Frontier, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick, $6 matinée, $8 evening. explorefrontier.com
    You'll have many chances over the next several days to catch a riveting documentary in Brunswick about Peter Dunning, the owner of Mile Hill Farm in Vermont. Dunning is a force of nature, and the film shows him both shining and struggling as he's haunted by alcoholism and regret.
    Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

  • David Bowie Night at Primary 8 p.m. Monday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. flasklounge.com Primary is a monthly Monday night post-punk, new wave and synthpop dance party held at Portland's Flask Lounge. The DJs are sensational and they always bring homemade cookies to nosh on. This month's gathering celebrates the music and memory of David Bowie. There's also a costume contest, so come dressed as your favorite Bowie incarnation. We can be heroes, just for one day. Or in this case, just for one night.JStone /Shutterstock.com

    David Bowie Night at Primary

    8 p.m. Monday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. flasklounge.com
    Primary is a monthly Monday night post-punk, new wave and synthpop dance party held at Portland's Flask Lounge. The DJs are sensational and they always bring homemade cookies to nosh on. This month's gathering celebrates the music and memory of David Bowie. There's also a costume contest, so come dressed as your favorite Bowie incarnation. We can be heroes, just for one day. Or in this case, just for one night.
    JStone /Shutterstock.com

  • Swing Dance Class 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The Ballroom At Mechanics Hall, 509 Congress St., Portland, $12 drop-in rate, $80 for eight-week class series. portlandswingproject.com You ain't got a thing, if you ain't got that swing. Swing dance with confidence as you learn the steps and practice your dazzling new skills. It's guaranteed to make you grin and make you move, and you might even make some new friends. The Portland Swing Project's current classes are all about the Charleston. Chew on that while you put on your dancing shoes.Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

    Swing Dance Class

    6 p.m. Tuesdays. The Ballroom At Mechanics Hall, 509 Congress St., Portland, $12 drop-in rate, $80 for eight-week class series. portlandswingproject.com
    You ain't got a thing, if you ain't got that swing. Swing dance with confidence as you learn the steps and practice your dazzling new skills. It's guaranteed to make you grin and make you move, and you might even make some new friends. The Portland Swing Project's current classes are all about the Charleston. Chew on that while you put on your dancing shoes.
    Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

  • The Tom & Mac Show 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com History buffs, this one's for you. Tom DeMarco and Mac Deford are bringing their patented 100-minute history show to Portland. It's called "Go West Young Man: Settling the American West from Louisiana Purchase into the New Century." You'll meet some unlikely heroes along the way, including the teenage Shoshone woman, Sacagawea, who helped Lewis and Clark on their famous journey. You'll also meet some senators, Federalists, Mormon pioneers and a couple of scoundrels and rogues. DeMarco and Deford know their stuff and present it in engaging fashion.Everett Historical/Shutterstock.com

    The Tom & Mac Show

    6 p.m. Tuesday. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com
    History buffs, this one's for you. Tom DeMarco and Mac Deford are bringing their patented 100-minute history show to Portland. It's called "Go West Young Man: Settling the American West from Louisiana Purchase into the New Century." You'll meet some unlikely heroes along the way, including the teenage Shoshone woman, Sacagawea, who helped Lewis and Clark on their famous journey. You'll also meet some senators, Federalists, Mormon pioneers and a couple of scoundrels and rogues. DeMarco and Deford know their stuff and present it in engaging fashion.
    Everett Historical/Shutterstock.com

