2017 Spooktacular Halloween Events

The only thing you need to be afraid of this Halloween season is not eating enough candy corn. We’re confident you’ll come up with the perfect costume and will make every attempt to stretch the actual holiday on Tuesday, October 31 into many days as possible. That’s where we come in. We’ve assembled a cauldron of Halloween themed events all in this one handy guide. Have fun out there while you scream, dance, binge on candy, dress up and suck the lifeblood out of October by diving headfirst into Halloween as if the zombie apocalypse was actually headed our way. (which it very well could be, we’ve received conflicting reports.)

Mourning in the Mansion

6 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 & Oct. 14. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $25, $15 for under 17, not recommenced for kids under 12. victoriamansion.org

Every year in October, the Victoria Mansion hosts a very special and creepy night that shines a spooky light on the unique practices and traditions surrounding death in the Victorian Age. With lights dimmed to gaslight level, you’ll learn how people dressed, what they ate and how they entertained while in mourning. Victorians had a special flare for the dramatic and macabre when it came to death. While on the tour of the mansion, you’ll see a haunting piece from “Giselle” by the Portland Ballet.

Destination Haunt

7 to 9 p.m. Friday, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.Saturday 7 to 11 p.m on Sunday. 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 29

Destination Haunt, 249 Lord Road, Lebanon. $20 general admission, skip the line add $10 per ticket. destinationhaunt.com

Forget what you think you know about haunted houses because Destination Haunt isn’t that at all. Rather it’s a haunted execution center, hobo village, buried alive cemetery, boatyard, maze and clownhouse. You read that right, clownhouse. You’ll take a self-guided tour into the very heart of terror through woods and buildings. Good luck!

Night Terrors Haunted Woods Walk

7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 to 30. Take Flight aerial adventure course, 506 Blue Star Memorial Highway, Kittery. $15 general admission. $35 zipline with zombies (call 439-8838 for zipline reservations) www.facebook.com

This is a walk in the woods that will haunt your dreams probably forever. And if you’re looking to up the ante on terror, try the Zip Line with zombies during which you’ll “soar over the gore just out of the reach from the creepy clutches.”

Junkins Haunted Estate

6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 to 22 and 27 to 31. Junkins Haunted Estate. 87 Wilson Road Kittery. Free, donations appreciated. www.facebook.com

Traipse around two acres of Halloweed dedazzled land. You’ll make your way through a haunted swamp that’s a quarter of a mile long. Darkness will creep in and the cost of candy could quite possibly be your soul. Boo!

Fright at the Fort

5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14, 20, 21, 27, 28. Fort Knox, Bucksport. $10 per person ($5 for 12 and under), $13 express tickets ($7 for 12 and under). fortknox.maineguide.com/fright

Nothing says Halloween quite like an old fort, in this case Fort Knox in Bucksport. Wander through the old, cold halls and be freaked out by this year’s “Fright at the Fort Goes Nuclear” theme. We wish you the best of luck!

Haunted Wood Walk & Spooky Corn Maize

6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $12, advanced online purchase only. shop.pinelandfarms.org

Bring your flashlight (it’s required) and your bravery and head to New Gloucester for the Haunted Woods Walk and Spooky Corn ‘Maize.’ Pineland Farms knows something about woods; they’ve got acres of them. Walks depart every 10 minutes, and should you make it out of the haunted dark forest full of scare-your-pants-off elements alive, you can venture through the corn maze. Good luck! Also, it is advised that this walk is for mature audiences only, so best not bring the little ones along for this.

Ghoulwill Ball

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $15. goodwillnne.org

Eat. Drink. Dance. And do it all in your best Halloween costume ever. The annual Ghoulwill Ball Halloween Party is legendary. Motor Booty Affair will be providing the disco and funk dancing soundtrack, and Blake and Eva from Coast 93.1 will be playing host. There will also be a heck of a lot of candy to get your sugar high. Costume prizes to the tune of $700 will be awarded in the categories of best overall, people’s choice, best group and best use of Goodwill finds. Proceeds benefit the Goodwill Workforce Fund, which offers assistance to job-seekers.

>Longfellow’s “Haunted House”

6 p.m. Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28 and 30. Wadsworth-Longfellow House, 489 Congress St., Portland. $20, $15 MHS members. www.mainehistory.org

For one dark and stormy hour you’ll be at the mercy of guide James Horrigan who will lead you through a tour that’s based on Longfellow’s “Haunted Houses” poem. The spirits of various family members that died in the Wadsworth-Longfellow House will be evoked and when it’s all over, you’ll repair to the ell of the house for beverages, including the adult kind.

Halloween Silent Film Night – “‘The Phantom of the Opera’”

7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $23, $21 seniors, $13 students, free for 12 and under. porttix.com

See a screening of the 1925 silent horror film classic “The Phantom of the Opera” starring the creeptastic Lon Chaney in perhaps his most famous role. Did you know his ghastly makeup was of his own design? What’s more, the film will be accompanied live by nationally recognized organist Tom Trenney on the Kotzschmar Organ. Up your game by coming in costume for a chance to win some swag in several categories. Pre-concert activities and treats begin at 6 p.m., followed by the costume contest at 6:30 p.m.

The Haunting Hour

7 p.m. Oct. 25 to 29, Oct. 31, Nov. 1 to 4. Portland Stage Company Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $18, pay what you can on Oct. 25. portlandstage.org

Spend an evening listen to tales of madness and the macabre from some of Maine’s most celebrated authors and playwrights. Curated by actor Dustin Tucker and featuring Portland Stage affiliate artists, The Haunting Hour features chilling, edgy tales told on stage for the first time ever. You’ll hear short stories penned by John Cariani, Tess Gerritsen, Chris Holm, Ike Hamill and Callie Kimball.

‘Night of the Living Dead’

2 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 29. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 members and students. portlandmuseum.org

The 1986 cult classic horror film from director George A. Romero is being resurrected this Halloween weekend at the Portland Museum of Art. Way before zombies were hip, “Night of the Living Dead” went there with a storyline that has seven characters trapped in a rural Pennsylvania farmhouse with a swarm of “living dead” monsters who make their way inside. There have since been five sequels, but there’s nothing like the original in all its gruesome glory.

Covered in Bees Halloween Spooktacular

9 p.m. Oct. 27. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $7, 21-plus. portlandempire.com

For raw, unfiltered punk and rock tunes ensconced in a wild Halloween bash, look no further than the Covered in Bees Halloween Spooktacular. Covered in Bees will be joined by Pigboat and Johnny Cremains, and in between happy head bangs and snarls, you can feed on candy and compete for prizes in the costume contest. Categories are best group/couple, best handmade, best store-bought and best WTF. Your ears will bleed, and you’ll love every minute of it. Oh, and be sure to request the Covered in Bees song about zombies and the one about the corpse in the mattress!

Best Damn Halloween Party Ever (The Sequel)

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Mariner’s Church Banquet, 368 Fore St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 21-plus. eventbrite.com

It’s both a Halloween party and a battle of the bands with stages set up on either side of the room. You’ll hear tunes from the ’80s ladies tribute band Girls Just Want to Have Fun and the party band Under the Covers. Expect to sing along to a lot of these songs while donning your best costume. Costume awards will be given out and a photo booth will be set up to forever capture the heck of a fun night you’re going to have. Rumor has it, some costume prize winners might even end up on stage singing with the bands. Fun!

Little Monsters Ball

9 a.m. to noon Oct. 28. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, $20 fundraising-level price starting Oct. 13, then $7 after Oct. 18. birthroots.org/events

Is this your baby’s first, second or third Halloween? Put ’em in an adorbs costume and bring ’em to the third annual Little Monsters Ball. It’s sweet Halloween fun without the scare. You and your little ones can try one of many activity stations and ham it up in the photo booth. What’s cuter than babies and toddlers in costume? We can’t think of anything. The ball is a fundraiser for Birth Roots, which provides non-clinical, community-based education and offers a gathering space for new families to come together to build connections, share diverse ideas and strengthen their parenting muscles.

‘Poe & Dickens: Tales of Fear & Suspense’

Dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 and Nov.2 & 3. Clay Hill Farm, 220 Clay Hill Road, Cape Neddick. $18 plus cost of dinner. www.clayhillfarm.com

Local actor Kirk Simpson channels the spirit and body of ghoulish poetry master Edgar Allan Poe as he performs dramatic readings of Poe’s most famous works. Dinner will also have macabre theme so get ready to enjoy the glorious gloom!

Haunted Castle’s Keep

5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 to 31. The Haunted Castle’s Keep, 2634 Bristol Rd., New Harbor. Free. www.facebook.com

Immerse yourself in demons and ghouls at the annual scare-fest in New Harbor. Come willing to face your phobias and you’ll be rewarded with things to feed your sweet tooth. The Haunted Castle’s Keep is just past Reilly’s store, just look for the fog bank on the left.

Ghostly Bangor Walking Tour

7 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 17, 19,, 21, 24, 26, 28. Bangor Historical Society/Thomas A. Hill House, 159 Union St., Bangor. $10 adults, $5 for 12 and under. www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org

Hear stories of unsolved mysteries, murders and long-gone relatives who might still be lurking around in the form of local ghost. The tours makes it way through downtown Bangor. Tours last between 60 and 90 minutes. Note, the tour on Oct. 26 starts at 6:30 p.m.

Yarmouth Pumpkin Run 5k and Kids 1k Fun Run

9 a.m. (5K) Oct. 28. (costume contest at 10 a.m. and kids fun run at 10:15 a.m.), Yarmouth High School, 286 W Elm St, Yarmouth. $20 for 5K, $10 for fun run, $10 for dogs. www.yarmouthcommunityservices.org

Costumes are optional but fun isn’t, especially if you bring your pooch along for this annual Halloween fun run. Proceeds benefit the Yarmouth Lunch Crunch Program, which provides free meals to kids all summer long.

Halloween Potluck & Scary Readings

5:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. Free, donations accepted. boothbayoperahouse.com

The possibly haunted Boothbay Opera House will be festooned with Halloween decor and you’re invited to gather with fellow Halloween fans for a night of community potlucking and scary readings. Bring a main dish, side dish, salad or dessert and a serving utensil. A plate and fork will also come in handy as will some dough for the bar which most certainly will be open. Note, this fun night is for grown-ups and not suggested for families with young children.

All Souls Walk

Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 Starts at the Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk. $10 per person, $30 per family. thenonantumresort.com



Join this narrated walk with costumed interpreters stationed throughout Hope Cemetery. You’ll visit graves and hear tales of Kennebunk residents from the past three centuries who are now six feet under. Or are they? This is a family friendly walk so bring the kids.

Space Halloween Party

8:30 p.m. Oc. 29 , SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10, 18-plus. www.space538.org

All of your 80s alternative music dreams can come true on Halloween weekend at SPACE. . This year local music cover bands will knock your socks off. Sunset Hears will be the Cure, members of Contrapposto and Superorder will be Cocteau Twins, The Psychic Dicks will be Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Blood Caps will be The Replacements! Plus photographer Samuel Cousins will be there with a fantastic Halloween photo booth. Do you need to wear a costume? Take one guess!

Purple Brainz 5: A Halloween Tribute to Prince

9 p.m. Oct. 27. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Dean Ford embodies Prince with every fiber of his being and he his band, The Keepsakes will be pouring through a ton of classic Prince tunes. This night will have you seeing the world through purple colored glasses and you’ll party like it’s 1999.