Posted: January 15, 2018

Two classic 80s films, ‘Snow White’ dance performance, “Out” skating party: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Voices in Our Midst'

    Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Runs through March 3. Pho Pa Gallery, 132 Washington Ave., Portland. phopagallery.com
    Now through early March, catch a compelling show of street photography and portraits shot in Portland by Sean Alonzo Harris. Harris focuses on the human experiences and identities and aims to tell untold stories and speak for the forgotten voices through the photographic image. He honed his skills as the Art Institute of Boston and Maine Media Workshops and works in commercial, fine and editorial photography in Maine, Boston and New York.
    Photo courtesy of Sean Alonzo Harris

  • 'Dirty Dancing'

    8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theater, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $8.75 all seats. cinemagicmovies.com
    Now you've had the time of your life and you've never felt like this before! Oh wait, you probably did if you saw "Dirty Dancing" back in 1987. The Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey mega-hit is back on the big screen for one night only. Now more than ever, nobody puts baby in the corner. Frances, Johnny and the entire "Dirty Dancing" gang have been hanging around back in 1963 at Kellerman's waiting for you to drop in. So head on over to Westbrook with your hungry eyes and have at it.
    Image courtesy of Vestron Pictures

  • PMA Family Day: Winter Sculptures

    11 a.m. Saturday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free for 14 and under. portlandmuseum.org
    Gather up every young person you know and bring them to the Portland Museum of Art on Saturday for a fun and flaky winter-themed activity session. Winter sculptures will be constructed by twisting paper into symmetrical snowflakes, and just like real ones, no two will be alike. Visiting artist Sarah Yakawonis leads the session, and after making art, you can explore the galleries or join a docent-led gallery tour just for kids.
    Kekyalyaynen/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Snow White'

    4 p.m. Saturday. Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook, $15. tickets.shovation.com
    It's a classic 19th-century fairytale that's being given a new lease of life with a cast of more than 100 children dancers. Drouin Dance Center's take on "Snow White" showcases ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics, hip-hop and more. So gather up every Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleep, Dopey, Bashful and Sneezy you know and head to Westbrook for a wonderful Saturday afternoon performance.
    Photo courtesy of Drouin Dance Center

  • Out on Ice!

    5:30-7:30 p.m. (students, youth, families), 8-10 p.m. community members (both sessions open to all) Saturday. The Rink at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point, Portland, $8, $2 skate rentals. On Facebook
    Support Equality Maine and GLSEN (programs to create safer schools for LGBT youth in southern Maine) and do it on a skating rink. Blake and Eva from the Coast 93.1 morning show will be hosting the third annual Out on Ice! party, which features music and dancing with DJ Foxy and DJ Disco Dungeon along with drag performances, food trucks, fire pit, warming hut and a cash bar for the 21-plus crowd. Even if skating's not your bag, you're still invited to come hang out.
    Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

  • 'The Karate Kid'

    6:30 p.m. Saturday. Allagash Brewing Co., 50 Industrial Way, Portland, $10 includes movie, popcorn and cookies. On Facebook
    The Brewhouse Movie Series at Allagash continues with a screening of one of the most inspirational films ever made. Of course we're talking about "The Karate Kid." See Daniel-san, Mr. Miyagi and evil villain Johnny in all of their 1984 glory and remember: wax on, wax off, wax on, wax off.
    Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

  • Comedy for a Cause

    7 p.m. Saturday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $10 suggested donation. On Facebook
    The Portland Comedy Co-op is teaming up with its favorite organization, The Telling Room, for a fun night of comedy and fundraising. Both groups hope to diversify their comedic offerings and to teach kids how to express themselves and be more comfortable in their own skin through comedy. Plan on spending quite a bit of time laughing to the comedic stylings of Jed Bloom, Anders Nielsen, Katie Ferreira, Ali Simpson, Connor McGrath and Kyron Hoody. Micaela Tepler will be handling hosting duties.
    Cougarsan/Shutterstock.com

  • Women's March First Anniversary Celebration

    3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery. 538 Congress St., Portland, $10. space538.org
    Spend a festive and motivational afternoon celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Women's March. You'll hear from a diverse mix of speakers, and there will be multi-disciplinary performers along with music, printmaking and even donuts. The gathering is co-hosted by March Forth, Space Gallery and Pickwick Independent Press.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

 

 

 

 

