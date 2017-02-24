Posted: February 24, 2017
Theater, Comedy, Dance Party, Maine Restaurant Week: Nine things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
INSPIRED: An Evening of Stories and Music
7 p.m. Thursday. Frontier, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick, $10, $8 students. explorefrontier.com
Take in an evening of listening to four storytellers and two musicians, and 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Standing Rock
Foundation. You'll hear from Leslie Bartlett, Jackie Ellsworth, Chris Lombard, Jim Peacock, Chris Kemp White and Emmy Award-winning journalist and
New York Times-published essayist Eliza Boxer. They'll be bringing their stories and songs with the hopes of imparting gifts of wisdom and joy in a
funny, vulnerable and inspiring manner.
Kanawoot Outsangan/Shutterstock.com
'Eurydice'
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Wish Theater at Memorial Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick. Tickets free but required, 725-3375.
Catch "Eurydice," written by playwright Sarah Ruhl, in Brunswick this weekend. It explores the power and limits of love, loss and memory.
Eurydice leaves her wedding with Orpheus for the underworld on a quest to find her father, but the reunion has an unexpected price. Caught on the
other side of death, Orpheus has to fight to get his bride back. You'll have to find out for yourself the exact nature of the deal he makes that
seals both of their fates.
Image courtesy of Bowdoin Theatre Dept.
'Rocky'
1:30 p.m. Friday. Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, free. patten.lib.me.us
The Oscars may be over, but you can catch the 1976 winner of the best picture award. "Rocky" is a true underdog story and is just as good
now as it was then. See the film, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone and including one of the world's most inspiring theme songs, for free
on Friday afternoon. "Adrian!"
Image courtesy of United Artists
'The Merry Wives of Windsor'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Through March 11. Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $21, $15
seniors and USM employees and alumni, $10 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre
Spend a very merry evening in Gorham taking in Otto Nicolai's comic opera based on Shakespeare's famous play. You'll hear fresh, sweet
melodies, all sorts of harmonies and lush orchestration from the Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra. The cast is comprised of USM students studying
classical voice, opera and musical theatre. Director Cary Libkin says the entire piece is focused on women who solve problems, establish justice and
have a whole lot of fun while doing it.
Photo courtesy of USM Department of Theatre
Maine Event Comedy
7 p.m. Friday. Andy's Old Port Pub, 94 Commercial St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. maineeventcomedy.com
Eat. Drink. Laugh. Maine Event Comedy presents comics Mark Turcotte, Josh Day, Rasheed Townes, Steve Cloutier and Jack Slattery for a knee-
slapping night of laughs in Portland's Old Port. Some of the language will be salty, all of the beer will be cold and everyone is guaranteed to have
a rip-roaring' good time.
Photo of comic Mark Turcotte by Jake Jacobson
New Romantic/New Wave Dance Party
8 p.m. Saturday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, free, donations for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland appreciated, 21-plus.
Facebook.
DJs Zimbra, DoomsdayJ and Foxy will be spinning tunes from the likes of Culture Club, Adam & The Ants, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Human
League, David Bowie and Roxy Music, among other bands of the "new romantic" pop culture movement that started in the late '70s. Said movement began
in London and Birmingham dance clubs and was an extension of "glam." That said, "new romantic" attire is encouraged but not required. Think
colorful, garish clothing, and you're on the right track. Entry is free, but you're encouraged to bring food and supplies for the Animal Refuge
League of Greater Portland.
D 100/Shutterstock.com
Perfect Pairing Challenge
Noon. Sunday. Coffee by Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland, $35. mainerestaurantweek.com
Maine Restaurant Week is in full swing, and one of the featured events is the Perfect Pairing Challenge in Portland. You'll explore coffee
in many formats while tasting sweet and savory creations by local bakers and pastry chefs from Baristas & Bites, Cakes by Babbs, C Salt, Dean's
Sweets, Foley's Cakes, Frisky Whisk, Landry's Confections, Tin Pan Bakery, TIQA Pan Mediterranean and Walter's. You'll partake of different roast
levels and brew methods and will taste Foundation Brewing Co.'s coffee beer, a coffee cocktail from Vena's Fizz House and TIQA's 2016 Maine
Restaurant Week award-winning cocktail. Coffee, sugar, flour, booze. Yum!
Photo courtesy of Maine Restaurant Week
Elizabeth Strout
7 p.m. Tuesday. Franklin Theater at Waynflete School, 360 Spring St., Portland, $25, $50 VIP. tellingroom.org
Pulitzer Prize-winning author and native Mainer Elizabeth Strout will be discussing her latest novel, "I Am Lucy Barton," as well as her
life as a fiction writer. She'll also be signing books, and the entire event is a benefit for The Telling Room, the local non-profit writing center
in Portland dedicated to the idea that children and young adults are natural storytellers. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available
that include a cocktail meet-and-greet with Strout.
Photo by Aram Boghosian
Michael Finkel
7 p.m. Tuesday. SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, free, donations appreciated. space538.org
Spend an evening with the author of "The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit." The book tells the true
story of Christopher Knight who, in 1986, at 20 years old, ventured into the Maine woods and disappeared. He lived undetected for almost three
decades before finally getting arrested for stealing food. Finkel, the only journalist to interview Knight and author of a GQ article about him, got
the inside scoop on what motivated him to drop out of society and become a survivalist, criminal and an unintentional folk legend.
Image by
Christopher Anderson Magnum Photos