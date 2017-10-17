Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: October 17, 2017

Take a sunrise boat ride on Casco Bay

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette: The sun rises in Casco Bay Monday, July 2, 2007.

Watching the sunrise just about anywhere is a glorious way to start the day in Maine. Seeing it rise while out on Casco Bay is a whole other level of communing with nature, and you just might spot some seals or puffins while you’re out there. The Casco Bay Lines Sunrise on the Bay ride departs year round Monday through Friday at 5:05 a.m. and lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours. You’ll see local lobstermen and fishing crews start their days, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you might even spot a deer on the shoreline.

Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

View all 101 Things to do in Maine

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.