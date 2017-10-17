Take a sunrise boat ride on Casco Bay

Watching the sunrise just about anywhere is a glorious way to start the day in Maine. Seeing it rise while out on Casco Bay is a whole other level of communing with nature, and you just might spot some seals or puffins while you’re out there. The Casco Bay Lines Sunrise on the Bay ride departs year round Monday through Friday at 5:05 a.m. and lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours. You’ll see local lobstermen and fishing crews start their days, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you might even spot a deer on the shoreline.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette