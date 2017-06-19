2017 Can’t Miss Summer Events & Festivals in Maine

This summer, let’s maximize the amount of fun we have by hitting as many of these festivals and events as humanly possible.

Well hey there, summer, we’re sure glad you’re here. It’s not that we don’t love the cold, long, dark Maine winters, it’s just that we love you just a little bit more…tourists and all.

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of festivals and events to help you have your best summer yet.

June 24 to 26: Portland Schoonerfest and Regatta

Portland Harbor| Portland| tallshipsportland.org

Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning with the Parade in Company then continue all weekend long with races, evening cruises, the Casco Bay Gaffers Race and more. There are few sites as stunning as a fleet of tall ships in a harbor and here’s your chance to not only see five of these traditional schooners and watch them race but also sail on them. Presented by Portland Schooner Company and Tall Ships Portland, this inaugural year features some of the country’s most famous schooners including Adventure, the Harvey Gamage and Alert along with Portland’s own Bagheera and Wendameen. Good viewings spots can be found at Fort Allen Park on the Eastern Promenade.

June 25 to July 1: Windjammer Days Festival

Waterfront| Boothbay Harbor | boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org

Your summer will really set sail in Boothbay Harbor. This year marks the 55th annual Windjammer Days Festival. BBH’s maritime history takes center stage with events including the Parade of Sail, Antique Boat Parade, Blessing of the Fleet, street parade, tug of wars, shenanigans from pirates, fireworks over the harbor and lighted boat parade.

July 3: Ocean Park Sand Sculpture Competition

On the beach| Ocean Park, Old Orchard Beach | oldorchardbeachmaine.com

So you think you can scuplt? Sand that is! It’s time for the 31st annual Ocean Park Sand Sculpture Competition goes down from 3 to 6 p.m. on the beach between Randall and Ancona Avenues. The end results are always impressive and even if you come just as a spectator this is a fun time for all involved.

July 4: Round Pond Parade

Noon| Route 32, Round Pond |529- 5380

For a small town they sure know how to throw a parade. Thousands flock to this iconic parade that includes the Tacky Tourists and any number of off-color and politically incorrect floats and marchers. Watch kids scramble for tossed candy as you bake in the sun wondering how things could possibly get any sillier.

July 7 to 9: Moxie Festival

Lisbon Falls | moxiefestival.com

Since 1982 thousands of Moxie fans have been flocking to Lisbon Falls for the annual Moxie Festival. The festival celebrates the uniquely flavored official soft drink of Maine with amusement rides, dance and musical performances, a dance party, 5K road race, fireworks, Moxie festival parade, food vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, Moxie-related exhibits and the famous Moxie Chug-n-Challenge. This year’s theme is “Moxie Salutes the Red, White & Blue.” Bottoms up!

July 7 to 9: Maine YogaFest

East End Community School | 195 North St., Portland | maineyogafest.com

You’re going to want to Namaste right where you are as you get your oms during the three-day Maine Yogafest on Portland’s Munjoy Hill, with an emphasis on the joy. The fest has several offerings including classes, workshops, meditation, lectures and Yoga at the Fort among other wellness-themed experiences.

July 8 to 16: Maine Potato Blossom Festival

Various Locations| Fort Fairfield | facebook.com

Since 1937 the good people of Fort Fairfield have been celebrating the incredible, edible potato. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is a nine-day spud love fest with road races, pageants, live music, arts & crafts, fireworks, potato picking and yes…mashed potato wrestling. Dare we say it’s spudtacular?

July 10 to 15: Central Maine Egg Festival

Manson Park| Pittsfield | facebook.com

If for no other reason, this festival is worth hitting because its home to quite possibly the world’s largest frying pan which is ten feet wide and weighs more then 300 pounds. It’s been part of the festival since 1973. The Central Maine Egg Festival celebrates its 45th anniversary with a “Musical Egg-spression” theme. Events and activities include an art show, live music, street dance, Egglympics, window painting, parade, marketplace tents, Kiwanis Karnival, quiche & cheesecake contest, fireworks, chicken & steak BBQ, dog costume contest and more.

July 14 to 16: Maine Celtic Celebration

Heritage Park| Belfast | facebook.com

For three days in Belfast, it’s all about Celtic immersion. The Maine Celtic Celebration has an eclectic mix of activities including the Manx Uphill Three-Legged Race, Kilted Canter 5K, Highland Heavy Games and Cheese Roll. This year’s musical acts include Wendy MacIsaac and Mary Jane Lamond, Colin Garrell, Johnny B. Connolly, Cary Novotny, The Press Gang, Christian “Junior” Stevens, Alden Robinson and Fódhla among many others.

July 15: MollyOckett Day Festival

Bethel Town Common| Bethel | www.mollyockettdays.com

It’s Bethel’s ultimate summer homecoming festival complete with a parade, road races for all ages, craft and food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, fireworks and open houses all over town. The festival was named for a Native American woman who lived and traveled all over western Maine in the late 1700s and early 1800s. Molly, we salute you! Events kick off at 8:15 a.m. with a kids’ one mile race.

July 15: Color Me Rad

Simard-Payne Park| 46 Beech St., Lewiston | www.colormerad.com

With more true colors than Cyndi Lauper, the Color Me Rad 5K race features 8 color stations and you’ll look like a human rainbow when you cross the finish line. Registration runs from $15 to $53 and goodies include t-shirts, a RAD temporary tattoo and RAD sunglasses.

July 15 & 16: North Atlantic Blues Festival

Public Landing| Rockland | www.northatlanticbluesfestival.com

These are the kind of blues you don’t mind having…the musical ones. The North Atlantic Blues Festival brings together top-notch national blues performers for two days of jamming, strumming, singing and celebrating. Some of this year’s performers are Walter Trout, Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Neal, Sari Schorr, L.C. Williams & The Driver, Biscuit Miller & The Mix, Anthony Gomes, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellrasiers among many others who will be turning all of Rockland on its ear.

July 21 to 23: Bucksport Bay Festival

Various locations | Bucksport | www.bucksportbaychamber.com

Bucksport it celebrating it’s 225th anniversary and you’re invited to the multi-day celebration. Activities kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday and wind down Sunday at 6 p.m. In between there’s a parade, pageant, 5K run, craft fair and a whole bunch of live music, food and fun…Bucksport style.

July 21 to 23: Yarmouth Clam Festival

Downtown |Yarmouth | clamfestival.com

Don’t clam up! It’s Yarmouth Clam Festival time which means a parade, fireworks, live music, arts & crafts show, pink elephant sale, Yarmouth History Center , flapjack breakfast, clam shucking contest, magic show, firefighters muster, road races, horse & wagon rides, carnival rides and yes, clams for days! This year’s musical acts include The Not Dead Yet Band, Welterweight, Gunther Brown, The Joint Chiefs, Jerks of Grass and The Wicked Good Band.

July 22: Summerfest

Wiscasset Town Common| Wiscasset | www.uccwiscasset.org

You’ll hear a diverse mix of live music and you’ll peruse crafts made by the Organ Society ladies who will have all sorts of treasures, plants, baked goods, wood products and toys for sale. The Uncommon Cafe will be serving up burgers, hotdogs and sandwiches and the kids will have plenty to do. Summerfest also features a dog show and parade. The midcoast merriment runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 23: Maine Lobster Ride

Camden Snow Bowl| Camden | mainelobsterride.com

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine invites you find your happy place as you follow winding country lanes and take in the breathtaking, rocky coast and see lighthouses, lupines and lobster boats from the comfort of two pedal-powered wheels. You’ll have your pick of six distance options from 15 to 103 miles. All riders will receive a pair of famous Lobster Ride bike socks and a lobster roll lunch (tuna and vegetarian options also available). The first ride departs at 7:30 a.m.

July 23: Open farm Day

Statewide| Maine | getrealmaine.com

Open Farm Day is an annual family event that allows the general public to learn about the business of agriculture.Farms throughout the State of Maine open their gates and many farms will have demonstrations, displays, farm-raised products for sale and animals and crops to experience. Activities may include barn and field tours, milking, hay rides, petting zoos, nature trails, beautiful scenery, samples for tasting and refreshments.

July 27 to 30: Ossipee Valley Music Festival

Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds| South Hiram | ossipeevalley.com

Come for one day or all four. Either way, you’re going to have a ball with this incredible music festival. This year’s lineup includes Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Hull, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Kaia Kater, The Stray Birds, Femina!, Upstate Rubdown, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Celia Woodsmith & Friends, Brittany Haas & Jordan Tice, Harvey Reid & Joyce Anderson, Loren & Mark, Rhythm Future Quartet and many more.

July 27 to 29: Casco Days

984 Meadows Road | Casco | cascodays.com

The midway opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday and the fun goes all the way through Saturday night. Casco Days features a whole mess of classic summertime activities include fireworks, a chicken BBQ, kids’ parade, carnival rides and games, history hall, pancake breakfast and more.

July 29: Maine Brewers’ Guild Beer Festival: Summer Session

Thompson’s Point | Portland| mainebrewersguild.org

Dozens of breweries will be pouring their beers all day at Thompson’s Point in Portland. You’ll sample world-class beer from world-class breweries. You can also expect plenty of local food trucks and live music. This year’s festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $49, $60 for VIP.

July 29: Greater Portland Festival of Nations

Deering Oaks Park| Portland | facebook.com

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Deering Oaks Park will be home to a multi-cultural festival with international flair. Several countries -and their food- will be represented and you’ll see a range of music and entertainment during a family-friendly celebration now in its 15th year.

July 29: Rangeley Lakes Forestry Museum Logging Festival

Downtown| Rangeley | www.rangeleymaine.com

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can join in the fun at the annual festival that immediately follows the Logging Festival Parade in downtown Rangeley.

Festival highlights include an authentic “bean-hole” dinner, Lumber Jack and Lumber Jill competitions, inside and outdoor forestry museum exhibits, barrel train rides, children’s games, vendor booths, chainsaw carving demonstrations and more.

July 29: Piscataquis River Festival

Guilford Athletic Complex and other locations | Guilford | facebook.com

“Once Upon a Time” is this year’s theme so keep your favorite storybook characters in mind when building this year’s float building. The Piscataquis River Festival is all about food, music and all sorts of fun that kicks off with a 7 a.m. breakfast and ends with fireworks at dark.

Aug. 2 to 6: Maine Lobster Festival

Rockland Harbor Park| Rockland | www.mainelobsterfestival.com

In one of Maine’s most lovely mid-coast spots, the mighty crustacean loved by so many is celebrated…bigtime. The Maine Lobster Festival is five days of lobster-themed fun with lobster dinners, nationally known entertainment, cooking contests, carnival rides and Maine crafters and artists. This thing has been going on since 1947 so they know what they’re doing you just need to get cracking.

Aug. 2 to 5: Skowhegan RiverFest

Various locations | Skowhegan | www.runofriver.org

RiverFest is Skowhegan’s annual multi-day celebration of recreation and life on the Kennebec. Evens include bingo, classic car cruise-in, chicken BBQ dinner, Skowhegan Community Band Concert, Moonlight Madness, canoe and kayak race, bed races, lobster bake, Drivers and Duffers Golf Classic, Glow Stick River Run, raft rides and much more.

Aug. 5 & 6: Northeast Acadian Harborfest

Northeast Harbor | facebook.com

Celebrate the history and culture of the region with a festival that features fine arts and crafts from national and international artists.

Aug. 6: Paddle Battle

The Nonantum Resort |Kennebunkport| www.nonantumresort.com

Paddle Battle is the annual Kennebunk River race for kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, surfboards and any other non-motorized vessel you can come up with. Serious competitors and fun-loving novices are welcome to participate and the race is followed by a BBQ with live music and family-friendly activities on the resort’s back lawn.

Aug. 9 to 13: International Homecoming Festival

Downtown Locations |Calais and St. Stephen, NB| www.internationalhomecomingfestival.com

This truly is an international festival as it takes place here and across the border in Canada. The International Homecoming Festival was started in 1974 as way to bring family and friends together to celebrate the friendship between two communities and events will be held in Calais and St. Stephen, NB. Events include a street fair, parade, concerts, craft fair, sporting tournaments, class reunions, fireworks, artisans and many food options.

Aug. 10 to 13. Redneck [Blank] Pig Roast & Music Festival

Harold’s Place |12 Harold Lane, Hebron | facebook.com

It’s a redneck extravaganza like none other out at Harold’s place. The festivities include a pig roast, lawn mower races, red Solo cup saloon, bobbing for pig’s feet, a tire beer trot, and toilet seat horse shoes. You might not win a gold medal, but anyone who attends this thing is a winner in our book.As for the [blank] – think five colored and heavily copyrighted rings and you’ll catch the drift.

Aug. 11 to 13: Guster on the Ocean

Casco Bay, Portland Waterfront and Thompson’s Point |portland| statetheatreportland.com

For fans of alternative rock band Guster, this weekend is a dream come true. Guster on the Ocean kicks off on Friday night with a cruise around Portland’s Casco Bay with the band. The crown jewel of the weekend is the Saturday concert at Thompson’s Point with guests The Ghost of Paul Revere and Spencer Albee. Guster will be joined on several songs by the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra. On Sunday the weekend wraps up with a kayaking trip from Portland’s waterfront to a secluded spot on Casco Bay where Guster will play an acoustic set. Talk about Guster immersion! This is awesome. Tickets to the cruise and kayaking trip are limited and available by lottery to fans who purchase tickets to the Thompson’s Point show by June 30 so jump on this!

Aug. 11 to 13. St. Peter’s Church Annual Italian Bazaar

St. Peter’s Church| 72 Federal St., Portland | facebook.com

Maybe this will be the year that you finally conquer the greased pole? Either way, they’ll be thousands of homemade Italian cookies, all sorts of pasta and pizza and plenty of entertainment at the Italian Bazaar. Abbondanza!

Aug. 11 to 15: Madawaska’s Acadian Festival

Downtown Locations | Madawaska | www.acadianfestival.com

It’s the 40th years for this festival and it kicks off on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with a merchant sidewalk sale on Main Street. Other events throughout the festival include a farmers market. Charlemagne Tournament, quilting show, art show, craft fair, watermelon eating contest, films, Party du Main Street, Main Street Dancers, poutine eating contest, 5K color run, inflatable fun park, mad science show and much more.

Aug . 12: Winter Harbor Lobster Festival

Downtown locations | Winter Harbor | acadia-schoodic.org/lobster-festival/

The Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 53rd annual Winter Harbor Lobster Festival. It all starts at 6 a.m. with a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Masonic Hall and the fun continues with a 5K race, craft fair, parade, lobster boat races and lobster dinner.

Aug. 16 to 20. Machias Wild Blueberry Festival

Downtown Locations | Machias | www.machiasblueberry.com

You’ll feel blue, but in a good way. The Machias Wild Blueberry Festival includes crafts, entertainment and a whole lot of food that involves wild Maine blueberries. Events include a blueberry farm tour, blueberry musical comedy, blueberry run, blueberry quilts exhibit, blueberry pie eating contest and many other activities and events that celebrate Maine’s beloved berry.

Aug. 18 to 20. Belfast Harbor Fest & National Boatbuilding Challenge

Steamboat Landing & Heritage Park | Belfast | www.belfastharborfest.com

The Belfast Rotary Club beckons you to Belfast to celebrate boating traditions in spectacular fashion at this annual event. Events include a Bug Run, pancake breakfast, Walkabout, Come Boating Regatta, National Boatbuilding Challenge, cardboard boat challenge, live music and much more in idyllic Belfast.

Aug. 19: Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Topsham Fairgrounds |Topsham | mainehighlandgames.org

Two words: haggis and whiskey and it all starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. But that’s not all, the 2017 Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival also features live Scottish music and the Robert Burns Luncheon. The sound of pipe bands will fill your heart and Scottish country dance performances, the Parade of Tartans, harp concerts and more will make this a memorable day even if you don’t have a drop of Scottish blood in your veins.

Aug. 19 to 21: Great Falls Balloon Festival

Simard-Payne Memorial Park| Lewiston| greatfallsballonfestival.org

Got your head in the clouds? This is not a problem at the Great Falls Balloon Festival. The festival was founded in 1992 and continues to be a much-loved celebration with hot air balloons, food and entertainment.

Aug. 23 to 27. Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival

Litchfield Fairgrounds |30 Plains Road, Litchfield | www.blisteredfingers.com

For five glorious days and nights you can immerse yourself is a sea of traditional and modern bluegrass music that includes local, regional and national acts and a whole lot of harmonies. This year’s list of performers includes – among many others – The Gibson Brothers, Dan Paisley & The Southern Grass, Robinson’s Bluegrass Gospel, Zink & Company, The Zolla Boys and Nothin’ Fancy.

Aug. 24 to 27. Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle | www.crownofmaineballoonfest.org

Eleven balloonists will be participating in this year’s Crown of Maine Balloon Fest. Maybe one of them will whisk you away to Oz? Even if you opt to stay on terra firma the sky candy will be mesmerizing.

Aug. 25 to 27. American Folk Festival

Bangor waterfront | www.americanfolkfestival.com

It’s a music lover’s dream and you can make it a reality for a suggested donation of only $10 per day. The American Folk Festival. It kicks of at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night and wraps up at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. In between you’ll get many earfuls of multi-genred music from acts including C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Las Cafeteras, Les Poules a Colin and Selvin Birchwood. Don’t let the name fool you, the American Folk Festival goes way beyond folk with blues, Zydeco, gospel, Quebecois, rock and several other styles of music.

Sept. 1 to 3. Camden Windjammer Festival

Camden waterfront | www.camdenwindjammerfestival.org

Celebrate Camden’s heritage and living traditions this Labor Day weekend by heading to the annual Windjammer Festival. The windjammer make their grand entrance between Noon and 5 pm on Friday afternoon and from there the events continue all weekend with live music, talent show, pancake breakfast, nautical dog show, lobster crate race, build-a-boat parade and race, treasure hunt, live music and a boatload of other nautical awesomeness. Ahoy!

Sept. 1 to 10. Boothbay Harbor Fest

Various downtown locations| Boothbay Harbor Waterfront | www.boothbayharborfest.com

For ten days Boothbay Harbor hosts their annual Harbor Fest and the whole town comes alive with live music including a concert by Ballroom Thieves at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, signature cocktails, special chef tastings, a fashion show, art sales, trunk shows, half marathon, trail run and more. Come for all of it, come for some of it and have a ball in Boothbay Harbor.