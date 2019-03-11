Posted: March 11, 2019
What to do on St. Patrick’s Day
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
You don’t have to be Irish to see the world through green-colored glasses this weekend. We roamed through events like it was a field of clover and plucked a few four-leaf ones to help you find your own pot of St. Patrick’s Day – and all-weekend – fun. May the road rise up to meet you!
Celtic Music Concert
7 p.m. Friday. St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, $20. stalbansmaine.org
Get an early start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a Friday night performance of Celtic tunes in Cape Elizabeth by four outstanding local musicians. The quartet is Tom Kovacevic on keys and guitar, flutist Nicole Rabata, violinist Meagan McIntyre, and singer and oboist Michael Albert. Stick around after the final notes are played for a reception and refreshments.
Mr.Tobin/Shutterstock.com
Thirsty Leprechaun 5K
10 a.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 35, 413 Broadway, South Portland, $35. runsignup.com
You can run or walk your way to green glory by signing up for the inaugural Giddyup Thirsty Leprechaun 5K. The route goes along the water of Casco Bay in South Portland, and when you cross the finish line, you'll receive a Thirsty Leprechaun pom-pom beanie, commemorative 16-ounce glass mug and, best of all, a free pour (if you're at least 21) of Foulmouthed Brewing's Tammany Stout. Runners, walkers, strollers and dogs are all welcome – leprechauns, too, if they're so inclined.
Taras Dubov/Shutterstock.com
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Noon Sunday. Commercial Street, from the Portland Fish Pier to Franklin Arterial. irishofmaine.org
The Irish American Club of Maine presents the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, and this year, the grand marshal is Gov. Janet Mills. Bundle up in everything green you own and take to the streets for the annual procession down Commercial Street. When the parade ends, make your way to the Maine Irish Heritage Center (corner of State and Gray streets) for food, music, dancing and a cash bar starting at 1:30 p.m.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
St. Paddy Fest at Rí Rá
Starting at 6 a.m. Rí Rá Irish Pub, 72 Commercial St., Portland. rira.com/portland
Start your St. Patrick's Day off on an invigorating note by running into the ocean for Rí Rá's fundraising plunge at East End Beach. The plunge is at 5:30 a.m., and it supports the Portland Firefighters Children's Burns Foundation. Rí Rá opens for the day at 6 a.m. with free Irish breakfast for plungers and available for purchase for the rest of us. Live music will be happening all day and night from Irish Session, The Napper Tandies, One Hit Thunder and Poh-Tay-Toes, and there will be special performances by a pipe-and-drum band and Irish step-dancers. A special St. Patrick's Day menu will be available all day.
Plungers at East End Beach. Photo courtesy of Ri Ra
St. Patrick's Day at Bull Feeney's
Starting at 6 a.m. Bull Feeney's, 375 Fore St., Portland. bullfeeneys.com
Irish and non-Irish eyes will be smiling brightly when they see the gigantic St. Patrick's Day menus at Bull Feeney's. Offerings include rashers, bangers, white pudding, and corned beef with cabbage, carrots and potatoes. There's also plenty of live music all day and night from Celtic duo Tom * Don, The Milliners, Jim Brady, The Napper Tandies, David Young, Hello Newman and several others. Oh, one more tiny detail: Along with plenty of varieties of Guinness, Bull Feeney's has 51 Irish whiskeys available.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
St. Patrick's Day at Brian Boru
Starting at 6 a.m. Brian Boru Public House, 57 Center St., Portland. brianboruportland.com
Irish breakfast, live music and all sort of St. Paddy's surprises are in store for you at Brian Boru. The Napper Tandies are playing from 8-10 a.m. and Quaint AF is on from 2-4:30 p.m. You'll also find yourself singing Irish pub songs throughout the day and night, and DJ Julie from Brazil will be on hand, spinning tunes into the wee hours. Be sure to peep an eye out for T-shirts and other giveaways, along with plenty of food and drink specials. And don't worry, they won't run out of Guinness. In fact, Guinness reps will be on hand and bringing a treasure trove of swag with them.
Staff photo by Whitney Hayward
St. Patrick's Day at Miss Portland Diner
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Miss Portland Diner, 140 Marginal Way, Portland. missportlanddiner.com
They won't be dyeing their pancakes green, but Miss Portland Diner sure knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Bagpipers will be out front by the entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. As for the food, the menu features shamrock scrambles, omelets and Irish Benedicts. You can also feast on the boiled dinner, a plate piled high with corned beef, cabbage, onion, carrots, potatoes and soda bread. Or maybe you'll be in the mood for Irish bangers and colcannon (mashed potatoes and cabbage). Miss Portland Diner also isn't messing around when it comes to St. Paddy's beverages, serving Irish coffee, mint schnapps shakes and a Guinness float made with Bailey's, Irish whiskey and homemade ice cream.
Photo courtesy of Miss Portland Diner