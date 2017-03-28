2017 Can’t miss Spring events in Maine

When mother nature cooperates, there’s nothing quite like a Spring day in Maine. But even when the rain is falling and the temperature less than balmy, us Mainers still know how to have a good time. Restaurants start to open their decks, baseball starts, ice cream shops come out of hibernation, birds are chirping with unfettered joy and we all start to wrap our arms around Spring because we know that what comes next is even better. Here’s a collection of Springtime events to get you chirping along with all those birds.

March 31: Inter Island Cruise

6 to 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 31, aboard Casco Bay Lines, 56 Commerical St., Portland. $25. Facebook

This year’s inter-island cruise has a Patriots theme, so don your best football gear and enjoy music from The Delta Knights with special guest Rhoda Dale. Ticket includes Moe’s Original BBQ buffet.

March 31, April 1: Spring Festival

Friday and Saturday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. www.sundayriver.com

Don’t worry, be happy. Bud Light presents the annual Spring Festival at Sunday River, and while it might not be flip-flop weather just yet, festivities include a Friday night Beach Party Rave with a bonfire, fire dancers and outdoor bar. Beach garb encouraged! Or you can rock out to the Ball Brothers Band in the White Cap Lounge. On Saturday things kick off at 11 a.m. with tunes from the Singepole Mountain Band followed by the 3rd annual Slip n’Flip at 1 p.m. 16 teams, each with five members, slide their way down the mountain relay style and tropical beverages are involved. Spencer Albee will be performing at 1:30 p.m. and the Margarita Mix-Off bartending competition gets going at 3 p.m. The fun winds down with a ska show from El Grande starting at 4 p.m.

April 2: Chocolate Lover’s Fling

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday. Marriott at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland, $50. www.chocolateloversfling.org

Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine knows how to throw a fundraiser and they do it using one very special word: chocolate. This year is the 31st anniversary of the Chocolate Lover’s Fling and you’ll sample yourself into a chocolate coma with a multiple course chocolate tasting menu. You’ll also meet local chocolatiers and can partake in a fabulous silent auction. In a word: yum!

April 6: Sea Dog’s Opening Day

6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland. Tickets $9-$14. www.portlandseadogs.com

A quintessential rite of passage into spring is seeing a baseball game. Catch the Sea Dogs’ home opener against the Reading Fightin Phils. The beer, Seadog Biscuits and likely air will all be very cold but there’s always something special about opening day.

April 6-9: Reggae Festival

Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, $100 VIP pass, $35 Good Vibes pass, other nights individually priced. www.sugarloaf.com

If you love spring skiing and reggae, this festival has your name written all over it. The Bud Light Reggae Festival has been running for almost 30 years. This festival kicks off on Thursday night and the party goes through Sunday. Bands include Zeme Libre, John Brown’s Body, Spiritual Rez, Gorilla Finger Dub, Dub Kartel, Catcha Vibe, Royal Hammer, Green Lion Crew and headliner New Kingston.

April 15: Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

Starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, Kenduskeag. $25 per perosn in davance, $50 per person on race day. kenduskeagstreamcanoerace.com

Paddlers set off from the village of Kenduskeag and battle high-water rapids on the way to the finish line in downtown Bangor. There are open, recreational and beginner classes for this race, and afterward, lots of chili and chowder and a warming tent.

April 15-16 & 22-23: Free Acadia Admission

Acadia National Park. Free admission. www.nps.gov

During National Park Week, you can visit Acadia National Park for free on weekends. Bring a sandwich, go up the park loop, shake your blanket out on Sand Beach, and take in the scenery in one of Maine’s most beautiful spots.

April 27: Gulf of Maine Seafood Celebration

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, 350 Commercial St., Portland. $55 in advance, $65 at the door. www.gmri.org

Eat an awesome variety of Gulf of Maine seafood dishes featuring redfish, whiting, scallops and more. Your ticket also includes two drinks and dessert. Gulf of Maine Research Institute is hosting the event to educate people on marine life and how partnerships between chefs and fishermen can support sustainability and the local economy. A portion of proceeds directly supports the institute’s sustainable seafood work.

May 11: Toast on the Coast

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland. $100. www.toastonthecoast.com

Gourmet fare. Fine wines. Sunset. There will be plenty to eat and drink at this benefit for Easter Seals Maine, and you’ll also get to cast your vote for the best dish from top restaurateurs who will be serving up their signature dishes.

May 20: Bug Light Kite Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Bug Light Park, South Portland. Free. www.facebook.com

Kite flyers know: Bug Light Park is one of the best kite-flying locations in New England. Bring your kite if you’ve got one or purchase one at the South Portland Historical Society’s museum gift shop. Kite-flying experts will be on hand for tips and workshops, and there will also be food and drinks on sale, as well as a barbecue at the museum. And Bug Light will be open for tours.

May 20: All Roads Music Festival

All day and evening, Saturday, May 20. Multiple venues throughout Belfast. $20 in advance, $25 day of festival; for VIP, $25 in advance, $40 day of festival. allroadsmusicfest.org

The All Roads Music Festival is a one-day event featuring indie rock, folks, pop and bluegrass musicians. Catch live music at multiple venues in town, including Colonial Theatre, the Belfast Free Library, the American Legion Hall and Waterfall Arts. This year’s lineup includes The Ballroom Thieves, The Mallett Brothers Band, Spose, Weakened Friends, Chris Ross & The North, Paranoid Social Club and several others.

May 27-29: Maine Days at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27, 28 and 29 (Memorial Day Weekend), Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay. www.mainegardens.org

Admission is free to the stunning grounds of Maine Botanical Gardens during this weekend. Just present your Maine license or ID, then peruse the gardens all day.

May 27 & 28 Salomon Trail Running Festival

Saturday and Sunday May 27 & 28 (Memorial Day Weekend). Pineland Farms, New Gloucester. $30 to $90. pinelandtrails.com

Two-day extravaganza of trail races, beer drinking, barbeque, potluck salads and desserts, old time music, and fun family events. Festival includes seven races with distances from 5k to 50 miles.

June 4: Maine Women’s Ride

Sunday, June 4. Departing between 7:20 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., depending on the route, L.L. Bean Flagship Store’s Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. $25 to $65, 12 and under free. mainewomensride.com

Join in the celebration of women and bicycling. The Maine Women’s Ride is friendly, supportive and is aimed at girls and women of every age and ability. Choose a 10-, 25-, 50- or 62-mile route and get pedaling! Stops and snacks along the away will keep you going, and music, yoga and munchies await you at the finish line.

June 5-10: Kennebunkport Festival

Multiple venues, Kennebunkport. $15-$495 depending on the event. kennebunkportfestival.com

The best food, wine and art that Maine has to offer are all on display. Many of the events take place in designer homes with a chef and a sommelier for the perfect pairing.

June 8: Twilight 5K

7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, start at Southern Maine Community College, South Portland. Racers must raise at least $100. twilight5k.com

This race raises money for Maine Cancer Foundation. There will be prizes, food, live music and a gorgeous view.

June 11: Old Port Festival

Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Port, Portland. Free. Facebook

A precursor to summer, the festival will have Maine-made arts and crafts and food from local restaurants. The parade will march down Exchange Street.

June 17: Farm and Homestead Day

All day, Saturday, June 17, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s Common Ground Education Center, Unity. Free. www.mofga.org

If you’re thinking of trying to raise goats for the first time or just want to learn how to make a fence, this is the place to be. The Homestead Day is a hands-on, skill-sharing event. There will be workshops on how to use a sewing machine, harness a draft horse and grow native herbs.

June 14-18: Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

Wednesday to Sunday, June 14 to 18. Litchfield Fairgrounds. $80. blisteredfingers.com

You’ll hear banjos, fiddles and high, lonesome harmonies from national and local bands. You can bring a tent and camp while you immerse yourself in a whole mess of bluegrass.

June 17: Tap into Summer Beer Festival

Noon for VIP session, 1 p.m. for regular session, Saturday, June 17, Bangor Waterfront, 330 Harlow St. $35 to $75, $10 to $20 for designated drivers. brownpapertickets.com

Twenty-five breweries will be serving you samples of their many fabulous beers, and you’ll be spending the afternoon smiling, sipping and chugging. VIP tix include lunch with the brewers and an extra hour of unlimited samples along with a Tap into Summer T-shirt.