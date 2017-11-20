Posted: November 20, 2017
Six other ways to spend Thanksgiving Day
Written by: Leslie Bridgers
Get zenAnticipating family drama later in the day? Get into a good head space with a yoga class. At 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., Greener Postures
offers Thanksgiving Day classes at both its West Falmouth and South Portland studios. Portland Power Yoga in East Bayside also offers a Thanksgiving class from 9-10:15 a.m. The cost of the class is a $14 donation to Wayside Food Programs. Sign up at portlandpoweryoga.com
Sweat it outThe Thanksgiving Day 4-miler is a good way to pre-burn some calories, whether you’re gorging on turkey or getting Chinese delivery. The race around Portland’s downtown and Old Port starts at 9 a.m. If that’s not early enough, the Greely High School hockey team has been hosting a Thanksgiving Day 5K since 2008. That race starts at 8 a.m. at the Cumberland high school, where it ends as well. Forget to order a pie? No problem. That’s the prize for coming in first in your age group.
Watch a football gameThis tradition doesn’t go back quite as far as Thanksgiving, but pretty close. Cross-town rivals Portland High and Deering will square off at 10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at Fitzpatrick Stadium for the 106th year. Portland has won the last four years (and 58 times total), so stick with the front-runner or root for the underdog, because either way, the hometown team wins.
Start your shoppingIt’s your last chance of the season to shop with some peace and quiet – and, for some, that’s worth more than a sale. While most stores shut down for the day, we all know that L.L.Bean never closes. And you can get more than a jump-start on your holiday shopping by stopping by on Thanksgiving Day. Plus, you can walk through the Discovery Forest where more than 600 trees are covered in lights, and new this year is a warming hut with a letter-writing station and mailbox with one destination: the North Pole.
It’s a post-dinner tradition on Thanksgiving for many, but there’s no reason you can’t go to the movies alone. While some cinemas only open for the evening, the Nickelodeon in Portland and Flagship Cinemas and Falmouth will start showing films around noon. Showings at the Cinemagic theaters in South Portland, Westbrook and Saco in the late afternoon/early evening. At Eveningstar Cinema in Brunswick, the movie “Lady Bird,” about the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, will be showing at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Go bowlingWhether you want to roll a few frames after lunch or hit the lanes late night, there will be a bowling alley open for you. Easy Day in South Portland will be open from 2-11 p.m. on Turkey Day. At Spare Time on Riverside Street in Portland, the lanes, along with a game room and laser tag, will open at 5 p.m. and stay open until midnight.