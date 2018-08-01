Posted: August 1, 2018
Where to shop for vintage in Portland
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
When it comes to all things vintage, Portland sure has a lot to choose from. From clothing to kitschy housewares, Congress Street alone is home to a shopper’s paradise of vintage items. To help you on your vintage shopping journey, here’s a roundup of several Portland shops that sell vintage; nine right downtown and one on Forest Ave. for good measure. Make everyday a throwback day by hitting these spots. Happy shopping!
Endless Summer Antique & Vintage
650 Congress St., Portland. 207-773-7400.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. etsy.com/shop//Endlesssummer
Everchanging Seasons Consignment Boutique
710 Forest Ave., Portland. 207-774-7303.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Facebook
Ferdinand Home Store
243 Congress St., Portland. 207-761-2151.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Ferdinandhomestore.com
Find
16 Free St., Portland. 207-699-4285.
Hours:10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Foundatfind.com
Little Ghost Vintage
477 Congress St., Portland. 207-773-8290.
Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. etsy.com/shop/littleghostvintage
Material Objects
500 Congress St., Portland. 207-774-1241.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. On Facebook
The Merchant Company
656 Congress St., Portland. 207-772-8525.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Merchantco.me
Moody Lords
566 Congress St., Portland. 207-899-1149.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. On Facebook
Pinecone + Chickadee
6 Free St., Portland. 207-772-9280.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seven days a week. Pineconeandchickadee.com
Portland Flea-for-All
585 Congress St., Portland. 207-370-7570.
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. On Facebook
