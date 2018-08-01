Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: August 1, 2018

Where to shop for vintage in Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

When it comes to all things vintage, Portland sure has a lot to choose from. From clothing to kitschy housewares, Congress Street alone is home to a shopper’s paradise of vintage items. To help you on your vintage shopping journey, here’s a roundup of several Portland shops that sell vintage; nine right downtown and one on Forest Ave. for good measure.   Make everyday a throwback day by  hitting these spots. Happy shopping!

  • Endless Summer Antique & Vintage

    650 Congress St., Portland. 207-773-7400.
    Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. etsy.com/shop//Endlesssummer
    Photo courtesy of Endless Summer Antique & Vintage

  • Everchanging Seasons Consignment Boutique

    710 Forest Ave., Portland. 207-774-7303.
    Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Facebook
    Photo courtesy of Everchanging Seasons Consignment Boutique

  • Ferdinand Home Store

    243 Congress St., Portland. 207-761-2151.
    Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Ferdinandhomestore.com
    Photo courtesy of Ferdinand Home Store

  • Find

    16 Free St., Portland. 207-699-4285.
    Hours:10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Foundatfind.com
    Photo courtesy of Find

  • Little Ghost Vintage

    477 Congress St., Portland. 207-773-8290.
    Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. etsy.com/shop/littleghostvintage
    Photo courtesy of Little Ghost Vintage

  • Material Objects

    500 Congress St., Portland. 207-774-1241.
    Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. On Facebook
    Photo courtesy of Material Objects

  • The Merchant Company

    656 Congress St., Portland. 207-772-8525.
    Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Merchantco.me
    Photo courtesy of The Merchant Company

  • Moody Lords

    566 Congress St., Portland. 207-899-1149.
    Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. On Facebook
    Photo courtesy of Moody Lords

  • Pinecone + Chickadee

    6 Free St., Portland. 207-772-9280.
    Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seven days a week. Pineconeandchickadee.com
    Photo courtesy of Pinecone + Chickadee

  • Portland Flea-for-All

    585 Congress St., Portland. 207-370-7570.
    Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. On Facebook
    Photo courtesy of Portland Flea-For-All

