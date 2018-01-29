Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: January 29, 2018

Shark exhibit, ‘Our Town,’ Sledding Party: 9 things to do in Maine this Weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Planet Shark: Predator or Prey

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; through May 13. Show opens on Feb. 3. Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial St., Portland, $18.50, $16.50 seniors, military and college students, $14.50 ages 3 to 12, free for under 3. portlandsciencecenter.com
    There's a new exhibit opening on Saturday at the Portland Science Center that you can really sink your teeth into. Head to Planet Shark: Predator or Prey, where you'll trace millions of years of evolution, see a great white shark up close, learn about the impact of the fin trade and come to appreciate and respect the ocean's oldest predator that is often misunderstood. Plus, we'll admit it, sharks are really cool!
    Photo courtesy of Grande Exhibitions

  • 'The Conquest of the South Pole'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Portland Ballet Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $20. snowlionrep.org
    Catch the New England premiere of a show about four unemployed Rumford mill workers who recreate Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen's grueling and ground-breaking trek to the South Pole. Their voyage is a journey of the imagination that helps to both empower and change the lives of the men who are facing unspeakable hardships.
    Photo by Lauren Lear Photography

  • First Friday Happy Hour

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, free admission, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Port City Music Hall is getting into the First Friday Art Walk swing of things with a happy hour that assembles artists, makers and musicians all under one roof. Some of the featured artists are ATK Woodsmithing, Caitlin Puchalski, Moonrise Organics and Pinfolk Studio. What's more, DJ Fenimore will be spinning tunes the entire time and the bar will be open. Win win!
    Staff photo by Tim Greenway

  • Adult Sledding Party

    6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Sledding Hill at City Hall on Adams Street, Biddeford, $15. eventbrite.com
    Kids do it all the time, but what about you? When is the last time you went sledding? Your inner child deserves this, and WinterFest in Biddeford has just the event to make your sledding dreams come true. They'll even provide the sleds, so just show up and slide! When you've had your fill of sliding, you can start imbibing down the street at Dirigo Brewing Co. where there will also be live music. If you're over 21, your first beer is included with your sledding party ticket. Sweet!
    S-ts/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Our Town'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Feb. 11. The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20, $18 seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org
    Playwright Thornton Wilder's play "Our Town" won him a Pulitzer Prize for drama, and you can see the poignant story performed in South Portland for the next two weekends. You'll meet the residents of fictional Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, from 1901 to 1913 through three acts called "Daily Life, "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity." The show is in many ways a meditation on life itself and includes the line "Does anyone ever realize this life while they live it ... every, every minute?" Ask yourself this question and then grab yourself some "Our Town" tickets.
    Photo courtesy of The Portland Players

  • Snow Day at the Conant Property

    11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Conant Property, 99 Conant St., Westbrook, $7, $5 Portland Trails members, $20 families, pre-registration appreciated. eventbrite.com
    Assuming mother nature cooperates and there's snow on the ground on Saturday, head to the Conant Property in Westbrook where the land is a meadow that overlooks the Presumpscot River and is ideal for snowshoeing, fat-tire biking and cross-country skiing. Bring the appropriate gear and even some sand toys to build snow forts with and have an old-fashioned snow day presented by Portland Trails and Ernie's Cycle Shop. Ernie's will provide a few fat bikes to try (bring your own helmet, they're required), and Portland Trails will have snowshoes available to borrow. Nate Dyer will lead a casual snowshoe walk starting at 11:30 a.m., and you can warm up by a bonfire and make s'mores.
    Photo courtesy of Portland Trails

  • The Magic of Norman Ng

    2 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $8, $5 youth. johnsonhall.org
    Maine magician Norman Ng has dazzled more than half a million audience members all over North America and here's a chance to see his act for yourself. He combines magic, comedy and audience participation for a unique, fun and amazing show. Norman is known for his incredible magic tricks and knack for storytelling that takes you behind the curtain and into his marvelous world where just about anything can happen.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Soo Noolaynta Dhaqanka Soomaaliyeed

    8 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $5 to $15 suggested donation. space538.org
    Members of the greater Portland Somali community and Space Gallery co-present a benefit concert for Somali-Mainers Youth Alliance. The show is a celebration of Somali culture by way of music, dance, poetry and fashion. You'll see and hear Baraanbur (traditional Somali poetic form), Dhaanto (traditional music and folk dance), a slide show of Somali art, henna and more. Members of the arts collective Kesho Wazo will also be there along with several Maine-based jazz musicians. You can also partake of food cooked by elders of the local Somali community. This sure sounds like a wonderful Saturday night — Somali-style!
    Photo by Mohamed Mohamed

  • Brunswick Coin Club Winter Coin & Stamp Show

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Exhibition Hall at Topsham Fairgrounds, free admission. brunswickmainecoinclub.com
    If coins and stamps are your bag, we've got just the thing for you to do on Sunday afternoon. The Brunswick Coin Club winter coin and stamp show features more than 43 dealers with coins, stamps, medals, tokens, postcards and collector supplies. You can also get in on a silent auction while you're there and maybe win one of the hourly door prizes.


 

 

 

 

 

