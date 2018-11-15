Posted: November 15, 2018
Sensational sampler of 2018 Can’t Miss Holiday Events
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Wait? Wasn’t summer about five minutes ago? Yet, here we are, on the doorstep of the 2018 holiday season. The good news is that there’s a sleigh full of fun and festive activities and events for you to consider, and we perused dozens upon dozens of them to come up with this bag of chestnuts for you to pour over. Ranging from kid-friendly to more adult-themed happenings, this year’s can’t-miss-holiday-events roundup surely has something for everyone.
Holiday Tree Lighting
5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland. On Facebook
All the Whos in Whoville, aka residents and visitors of the greater Portland area, shall gather for some
old-fashioned reveling as the annual tradition unfolds in Monument Square. With visions of turkey and stuffing
still dancing in your heads, get yourself down there for the glorious moment when the switch is flicked and the
2018 holiday tree is lit, marking at least the semi-official start to the holiday season. Hood Egg Nog will be
handing out samples of four flavors of nog, meteorologist Sarah Long will keep your spirits bright as emcee, Rick
Charette & The Bubblegum Band will be playing tunes, Santa Claus will be stopping by and a "Wish Kid" from Make-A-
Wish Maine will officially light the tree at around 6:15 p.m. You can also duck into the atrium at Portland Public
Library for cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Reny's. But that's not all, free horse and wagon rides are happening
from 4 to 8 p.m.
Staff photo by Jill Brady
'The Santaland Diaries'
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 and 7:30 p.m., 1 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 2. $28. Cumston
Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $28. theateratmonmouth.org
Theater at Monmouth presents a hilarious holiday gem of a show written by shining star of satire David
Sedaris. You've never met a Macy's Christmas Elf quite like Crumpet, played in this production by Mike Anthony.
Crumpet tells it like it is with blistering sarcasm and truth bombs about what it's really like to be a department
store elf, and he does it in a way that will have you laughing heartier than even St. Nick, regardless of the size
of your belly. There's a Thanksgiving night preview, and you can get in for $10 with a non-perishable food donation
for the Monmouth Food Pantry.
Photo by Aaron Flacke
Maine State Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
2 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 9. Merrill Auditorium, 10 Myrtle St.,
Portland, $26 to $71. porttix.com
Tchaikovsky's famous ballet made its debut way back in 1892 and remains timeless and much-loved by fans of
dazzling holiday magic of all ages. Maine State Ballet's production features 30 professional company members, along
with more than 200 local southern Maine dancers. "The Nutcracker" is under the direction of artistic director and
former New York City Ballet member Linda MacArthur Miele and includes live music by the Maine State Ballet
Orchestra and Chorus. The Christmas Eve story of the Nutcracker Prince and Clara will be told in vibrant fashion
with spectacular choreography and costumes. Just one question: Are you hearing the "Dance of The Sugarplum Fairy"
in your head yet?
Photo courtesy of Maine State Ballet
Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $39 to $57. porttix.com
Portland Ovations invites you to hear a chorus that's been in existence for more than five centuries. The
Vienna Boys Choir, comprised of boys between the ages of 10 and 14, sing all over Europe, Asia, Australia and the
Americas, and we're fortunate enough that their travels bring them to Maine for a mid-week performance. The
Christmas In Vienna program features ancient carols like the 1582 Piae Cantiones "Rejoice" sung in Latin to "Jingle
Bells" and "Jingle Bell Rock" among several others, all with the soaring voices that has kept the choir a timeless
institution, especially during the holiday season.
Photo by Lukas Beck
Harbor Lights Festival
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1. Boothbay Harbor. boothbaylights.com
Have a merry old time in the midcoast at the Harbor Lights Festival. The lighted boat parade is one of many
shining stars of the celebration, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus will arrive on a boat along with their elf, moose and
lobster friends before repairing to the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library for photo ops. You can also take a horse-
drawn carriage ride around the harbor and sing Christmas carols until your heart's content. Hit the Festival of
Trees at the Boothbay Opera House, bring the kids to story time at Sherman's Bookstore, visit the craft show at the
Boothbay Fire Station, see the Christmas tree get lit at the Boothbay Memorial Lawn, check out the live nativity at
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and partake in several other nautically-themed holiday activities as this
festival casts a wide net of holiday fun.
Photo by Michael Leonard
Christmas at Victoria Mansion
Open daily through Jan. 6, beginning Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $16, $14 seniors, $5
students 6 to 17, free under age 6. victoriamansion.org
This is the place to find holiday spirit, even if you're the biggest Grinch on the planet. Christmas at
Victoria Mansion is a wonderland as each room is decked out for the holidays by area designers, all with the this
year's theme of "Christmas Through a Child's Eyes." In an instant, you'll be transported back to the mid and late
1800s and will get an idea of what the holidays were like back then. Victoria Mansion is a special place to visit
on any day of the year but during the holidays, it's downright epic and an experience to remember from the moment
you step through the grand entryway. The only two days they're closed are on Christmas and New Year's
Day.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Portland Santacon
Starts at 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Old Port and downtown Portland locations. On Facebook
Now in its 11th year, Santacon Portland is one part bar crawl, one part flash mob and all parts a heck of a
fun time. Deck yourself out as Santa or any other holiday-themed character and get ready to join the ranks of the
Santacon revelers who take downtown Portland by storm. You'll roam around in smaller groups for a bit and then the
first big stop for everyone is 6 p.m. at Port City Music Hall, followed by a group photo at 7:40 p.m. Then it's
back out there for more merriment, not to mention drink specials, at participating locales. Keep an eye on the
Portland Santacon 2018 Facebook event page as details are springing up like mistletoe.
Photo by Samuel
Cousins
Ugly Sweater Dance Party
9 p.m. Dec. 1. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 day of party, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
There's no need to over-complicate this. Hit the thrift shops, or maybe your own closet, find an ugly
Christmas sweater and get ready to dance. DJ Jay Caron will be spinning the tunes, and you'll be hitting the dance
floor for a night of unfettered fun. Kick off your December on an ugly note and wear your sweater with pride.
Though you may get ho-ho-hot strutting your stuff in wool or acrylic, it will be worth
it.
BooHoo/Shutterstock.com
Annual Latke Party and Hanukkah Celebration
Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Two Gramps Brewing, 266 Water St., Gardiner. gardinermainestreet.org
Kick off the first day of Hanukkah with a visit to Two Gramps Brewing, where traditional latkes will be
served with homemade applesauce, sour cream and lox, along with strawberry-filled donuts. You can also participate
in the dreidel-spinning competition and supplies will be available for you to get creative and craft your own
take-home menorah. Speaking of menorahs, the one at Two Gramps will be lit at 4 p.m. The famous words of Adam
Sandler will actually come true because it will be "so much funukah to celebrate Hanukkah" in
Gardiner.
Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com
Great Russian Nutcracker
3 p.m. Dec. 2. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $28 to $175 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Moscow Ballet presents their internationally known production as the Dove of Peace tour makes a stop in
Portland. The Great Russian Nutcracker features world-class Russian ballerinas and danseurs. hand-painted sets,
Russian snow maidens and jubilant nesting dolls. Fun fact: The role of the Dove of Peace is a Moscow Ballet
exclusive, and the dove leads heroine Mashi and her Nutcracker Prince into the Land of Peace and Harmony, known
traditionally as the Land of Sweets.
Photo courtesy of The Moscow Ballet
The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked
7 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 8. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $25 in advance, $30 at the door,
seniors and children $20 in advance, $25 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org
For a hilarious spin on "The Nutcracker," head south to Kittery for The Bang Group's show Nut/Cracked.
You'll hear Tchaikovsky's original score, but it will be turned on its ear as music from Duke Ellington, Glenn
Miller and other big band greats will also be part of the score. As for the performance, you'll be treated to tap
dancing, singing and what Bang describes as "unusual pointe shoe activity." Nut/Cracked brings together a melange
of dance styles in homage to American diversity and taps into the urge we humans have to dance while Tchaikovsky's
waves of rhythm crash around us.
Photo by Nicholas Burnham
The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Sing-Along Spectacular
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. rocklandstrand.com
Yee Haw and Ho Ho Ho! Honky tonk, western swing, rockabilly and country act The Sweetback Sisters are
coming to Maine and will show you a rip-roarin' good time in Rockland. With a show that's packed with vaudevillian
theatrics that are a throwback to 50s and 60s TV variety shows, this show will kick your holidays into high gear.
There will be trivia, prizes and holiday tunes galore and if you're rusty on lyrics, fear not,they'll have
songbooks. Singers Emily Miller and Zara Bode and the rest of the band can't wait to infuse your holidays with more
fun than you can shake a candy cane at.
Photo courtesy of the Strand Theatre
Trailer Park Boys: A Sunnyvale Christmas
8 p.m. Dec. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. crossareanaportland.com
Some of our neighbors from the north hope to show you the, shall we say, raunchier side of the holiday
season. Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy, better known as The Trailer Park Boys, are bringing their Sunnyvale
Christmas show to Portland. These fellas like their liquor and their weed, and the show centers on Bubble's
determination to put on an old-fashioned Christmas concert. Bubbles main obstacle is Julian's desire to make it all
about the almighty buck, while Ricky and Randy duke it out to decide who best understands the true meaning of
Christmas. We can only assume it's best to have the kids skip this one, as the language will be salty, but for fans
of the Trailer Park Boys, this is the holiday show you've been waiting for.
Photo courtesy of Emporium
Presents
Picnic Holiday Sale
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland, free admission. picnicportland.com
There are plenty of craft sales this time of year, but this is the only one where you can your photo taken
with a Yeti. The Picnic Holiday Sale is also where you'll find a bounty of handmade indie craft and vintage goods.
With more than 120 vendors peddling jewelry, accessories, clothing, ceramics, prints, housewares, stationery and so
much more, you'll surely find something for everyone on your shopping list – including yourself. On-site parking
will set you back $5, or you can park for free at Mercy Hospital Fore River and hop on the shuttle, also free.
Assorted local food and beverages will be available to keep your strength and spirits up.
Photo Courtesy of
Picnic Portland
'White Christmas'
2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9 & 12. Regal Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $12.50 fathomevents.com
A very special holiday film was released in 1954, and here's a chance to see it in all of its big-screen
glory. "White Christmas" stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a red-hot show biz act in the years following World
War II. When they team up with the sister act played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, it's the stuff that
Christmas dreams are made of. The song "White Christmas," penned by Irving Berlin, was first made famous by Crosby
in the 1942 film "Holiday Inn," and he recorded a new version for the "White Christmas" soundtrack. May your days
be merry and bright, and if you can't make it to Brunswick, "White Christmas" will also be screened at 7 p.m. on
Dec. 12 at Cinemagic Westbrook and Cinemagic Saco.
Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Vintage Bazaar New England Holiday Edition
5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland, $10, $15
early-bird and weekend passes, 16 and under free. eventbrite.com
Have yourself a very vintage Christmas at Thompson's Point, where you'll also hear live music and find food
and drinks. Vintage Bazaar New England Holiday Edition is a three-day show and sale featuring more than 75 vendors
with vintage treasures, holiday treats, up-cycled salvage items and all sorts of handmade gifts. Heck you might
even win a raffle while you're there. Happy shopping!
Ykimovich Yauhen/Shutterstock.com
'The Santa Diaries'
7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 & 15, 2 p.m. Dec. 15 & 16. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in
advance, $15 at the door, $10 kids. chocolatechurcharts.org
Writers Laura Ambler and Mala Burt penned a Christmas book in 2011 called "The Santa Diaries" and turned it
into a holiday musical comedy the following year. Here's a chance to see a local production of a show that will
make you laugh but also warm your heart. Self-absorbed Hollywood actor Will Hawes returns to his tiny hometown when
his father, a longtime local Santa, breaks his leg. Will winds up directing the community holiday play, which just
so happens to include his first love, Jessica, as assistant director. Can Will shake off the stardust, not to
mention his scheming fiancée, and rediscover the joy of Christmas? The answer can be found in Bath, and the show is
suitable for the whole family.
Photo courtesy of Chocolate Church Arts Center
Gingerbread Spectacular
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 & 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., free entry, donations
appreciated. boothbayoperahouse.com
Your eyes will be glazed over with both wonder and sugar as you look upon the annual display of gingerbread
houses, cabins, castles, lighthouses and other imaginative, edible structures created by crafty bakers of all ages
in the Boothbay Harbor region. Prizes will be awarded for most ingredients used, best holiday spirit, most
obsessive compulsive, best landscaping and the overall most spectacular. All weekend long, there will be
entertainment, hot cocoa and a bake sale happening while you look upon the gingerbread masterpieces, desperately
wanting to rip off a piece of roof to munch on.
Photo courtesy of the Opera House at Boothbay
Harbor
The Fogcutters Super Fantastic Christmas Extravaganza
8 p.m. Dec. 15. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Spend an evening with a 19-piece big band that has 13 horns and a to-die-for rhythm section, not to mention
the tremendous vocal stylings of Megan Jo Wilson and Chas Lester. The State Theatre stage is transformed into a
kitschy, retro Christmastime living room and several guests will be stopping by to sing holiday songs with the band
during The Fogcutters Super Fantastic Christmas Extravaganza including Dilly Dilly, Zach Jones and Gina Alibrio.
P.S. A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to Make A Wish Maine.
Photo by Wohler &
Co.