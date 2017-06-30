Where to see fireworks on the Fourth of July (and before)

Maybe you don’t feel like mixing things up this year with our suggestions for indulging in America’s favorite pastimes and are just looking for a good old fireworks show.

The Stars and Stripes Spectacular is Portland’s annual celebration on the Eastern Prom. Vendors will be lined up at noon, the opening ceremony starts at 7 p.m., followed by the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Patriotic Pops Concert at 7:40 p.m. and the fireworks show at 9:35 p.m. The rain date is Wednesday.

Munjoy Hill will be closed to traffic after 4 p.m. Other suggested viewing spots are Back Cove/Payson Park, the ferry terminal on Peaks Island and from a boat in Casco Bay. The event will also be broadcast on WHOM 94.9 and online at 949whom.com. For more information, go to july4thportland.org.

Here are some other places to see fireworks in southern Maine:

Monday, July 3

BRIDGTON – Fireworks at dusk at Stevens Brook Elementary School

SACO – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Funtown/Splashtown

SANFORD – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Number One Pond

Tuesday, July 4

BATH – 10 a.m. parade from the corner of North and Lincoln streets, south on Lincoln, east on Centre, north on Front to just past the Patten Free Library. Live entertainment all day at Waterfront Park, concert at 8 p.m. at Library Park and fireworksdisplay at 9 p.m.

FREEPORT – 10 a.m. parade on Main Street, free concert with blues performer Matt Andersen at 7:30 p.m. in L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park, followed by fireworks starting around 9 p.m. llbean.com

KENNEBUNK – 9 p.m. fireworks at Gooch’s Beach

OGUNQUIT – 9:15 p.m. fireworks at Main Beach parking lot

OLD ORCHARD BEACH – 10 a.m. parade in Ocean Park, 6 p.m. Don Campbell Veterans Appreciation Concert at the Seaside Pavilion, fireworks set off by the Pier and Palace Playland at 9:45 p.m. oldorchardbeach.com

NAPLES – 2 p.m. parade from Town Office to Umbrella Factory Complex, fireworks over Long Lake at dusk (best seen from Naples Causeway). townofnaples.org

SANFORD – 10 a.m. parade starts on Main Street from Malcolm Avenue to Gowen Park

SOUTH PORTLAND – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independence Day Classic Car Show and Barbecue at Bug Light Park, with dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon. Watch the Portland fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

YORK – 8:30 p.m. fireworks at Short Sands