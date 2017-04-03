Network



Posted: April 3, 2017

Rolling with the pros

Written by: Ray Routhier

Meet a few of the passionate bowlers from Bayside Bowl who are jazzed about the Professional Bowlers Association staging events in Portland Sunday through April 16. These six will all get to bowl with pros, just for fun not for prizes, during the pro-am tournament April 13.

 

    Erika Puschock, 38, of Portland


    When not bowling: Real estate agent
    Team: Sharks + Strikes
    Average score: 161
    Bowling name: White Russian.“ My grandmother used to feed me the drink at weddings when I was 5 and she had to watch me — to keep me quiet. And my family is Slovakian, so everyone calls me fake Russian.”
    Began bowling because: “We came to Bayside on a bowling night and saw what was going on. ‘This is bowling? This isn’t bowling’ is what we said. About 200 lessons later I’m not that bad.”
    Without bowling life would be: “Uneventful? Overseas there are clubs for rugby or soccer where you can go to hang out, but after university there aren’t many things you can do in this country to meet that many new people at once. Bayside is our clubhouse, and we love all that comes with it.” Staff photo by Deark Davis

    Chris Ogden, 37, of Portland


    When not bowling: Videographer and business owner
    Team: LOS, or Living On a Spare
    Average score: 202
    Bowling name: Double Cheese. “The first time I bowled at Bayside and had just had a double-cheeseburger while waiting for a lane.”
    Began bowling because: “Got into it through some friends when Bayside opened (in 2010).”
    Without bowling life would be: “More gutters, fewer strikes.”

    Stephanie Martin, 32, of Scarborough


    When not bowling: Server and bartender
    Team: BEER, also known as Body English
    Average score: 152
    Bowling name: Brandy. “(The name comes from) the song by Looking Glass of 1972 .... I chose Brandy out of about 20 different options.”
    Began bowling because: “There’s no place like it. And I love the sport.”
    Without bowling life would be: “Nowhere near as full. The community I am a part of is like family, and I feel lucky to be a part of it with so many amazing people.”

    Tim Nolan, 50, of Falmouth


    When not bowling: Real estate broker
    Team: Dirty Half Dozen
    Average score: 175
    Bowling name: Doc Moose. “Took over a username from an app my son used, and it just stuck.”
    Began bowling because: “Family dynamic, with my wife and father-in-law on the team as well.”
    Without bowling life would be: “No bowling would separate me from about 100 new friends that I have made in the past two years. The Bayside community is an incredible group.”

    Mallory Nutting, 31, of Topsham


    When not bowling: Regional shelf merchandiser for Hannaford Supermarkets
    Team: Saucy Posse
    Average score: 207
    Bowling name: Nut Sauce. “McStriker (another bowler) actually came up with my name. She knew my boyfriend (Master Splinter) and I had joined Saucy Posse (with several members named Saucier) and my last name dawned on her and she came up with Nut Sauce.”
    Began bowling because: “I began bowling (at age 10) because my stepfather and his whole family bowled all their lives. I took 9 years off while I lived in Buffalo (for college and hockey). I began bowling again in 2012 when I moved back to Maine. My boyfriend and I reconnected, we use to bowl youth league together, and we began bowling together again.”
    Without bowling life would be: “So dull. I have always loved bowling, but bowling at Bayside has brought a whole new kind of love for the sport into my life.”

    Michael Audie, 54, of Standish


    When not bowling: Federal Express driver
    Team: My Balls
    Average score: 161
    Bowling name: Cygnus X-1, from a two-part song by Canadian rockers Rush. “Cygnus X-1 is the balance of mind and heart.”
    Began bowling because: “I set up a company event at Bayside and instantly wanted to know more.”
    Without bowling life would be: “A world of pain.”

