Rolling with the pros
Meet a few of the passionate bowlers from Bayside Bowl who are jazzed about the Professional Bowlers Association staging events in Portland Sunday through April 16. These six will all get to bowl with pros, just for fun not for prizes, during the pro-am tournament April 13.
Erika Puschock, 38, of Portland
When not bowling: Real estate agent
Team: Sharks + Strikes
Average score: 161
Bowling name: White Russian.“ My grandmother used to feed me the drink at weddings when I was 5 and she had to watch me — to keep me quiet.
And my family is Slovakian, so everyone calls me fake Russian.”
Began bowling because: “We came to Bayside on a bowling night and saw what was going on. ‘This is bowling? This isn’t bowling’ is what we
said. About 200 lessons later I’m not that bad.”
Without bowling life would be: “Uneventful? Overseas there are clubs for rugby or soccer where you can go to hang out, but after university
there aren’t many things you can do in this country to meet that many new people at once. Bayside is our clubhouse, and we love all that comes with
it.”
Chris Ogden, 37, of Portland
When not bowling: Videographer and business owner
Team: LOS, or Living On a Spare
Average score: 202
Bowling name: Double Cheese. “The first time I bowled at Bayside and had just had a double-cheeseburger while waiting for a lane.”
Began bowling because: “Got into it through some friends when Bayside opened (in 2010).”
Without bowling life would be: “More gutters, fewer strikes.”
Stephanie Martin, 32, of Scarborough
When not bowling: Server and bartender
Team: BEER, also known as Body English
Average score: 152
Bowling name: Brandy. “(The name comes from) the song by Looking Glass of 1972 .... I chose Brandy out of about 20 different options.”
Began bowling because: “There’s no place like it. And I love the sport.”
Without bowling life would be: “Nowhere near as full. The community I am a part of is like family, and I feel lucky to be a part of it with so many
amazing people.”
Tim Nolan, 50, of Falmouth
When not bowling: Real estate broker
Team: Dirty Half Dozen
Average score: 175
Bowling name: Doc Moose. “Took over a username from an app my son used, and it just stuck.”
Began bowling because: “Family dynamic, with my wife and father-in-law on the team as well.”
Without bowling life would be: “No bowling would separate me from about 100 new friends that I have made in the past two years. The Bayside
community is an incredible group.”
Mallory Nutting, 31, of Topsham
When not bowling: Regional shelf merchandiser for Hannaford Supermarkets
Team: Saucy Posse
Average score: 207
Bowling name: Nut Sauce. “McStriker (another bowler) actually came up with my name. She knew my boyfriend (Master Splinter) and I had joined Saucy Posse (with several members named Saucier) and my last name dawned on her and she came up with Nut Sauce.”
Began bowling because: “I began bowling (at age 10) because my stepfather and his whole family bowled all their lives. I took 9 years off while I
lived in Buffalo (for college and hockey). I began bowling again in 2012 when I moved back to Maine. My boyfriend and I reconnected, we use to bowl
youth league together, and we began bowling together again.”
Without bowling life would be: “So dull. I have always loved bowling, but bowling at Bayside has brought a whole new kind of love for the sport into
my life.”
Michael Audie, 54, of Standish
When not bowling: Federal Express driver
Team: My Balls
Average score: 161
Bowling name: Cygnus X-1, from a two-part song by Canadian rockers Rush. “Cygnus X-1 is the balance of mind and heart.”
Began bowling because: “I set up a company event at Bayside and instantly wanted to know more.”
Without bowling life would be: “A world of pain.”
