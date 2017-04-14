Network



Ragamala Dance Company, Circus Maine, Poetry, Improv Battle: 9 Things to do in Maine this week

  • Ragamala Dance Company: Sacred Earth 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 417 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $35, $40, $15 students. portlandovations.org Mother and daughter Indian dancers Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy have created a show that finds transcendence in the spaces between secular and spiritual life, inner and outer worlds, human and natural concerns, and rhythm and stillness. You'll see them perform to live music against large- scale projections of Warli paintings. Prepare to be dazzled, inspired and deeply touched.Photo by Edward Bock. Courtesy of Portland Ovations.

  • Circus Cabaret 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 4 p.m. Sunday. Circus Maine, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $12 to $16. eventbrite.com Here are three words to bring a smile to your face: contemporary circus amazement. That's what you'll find this weekend at Circus on the Point. Circus Maine presents Circus Cabaret in an intimate, nightclub setting complete with low lighting, custom crafted cocktails and food trucks. Acts include marvels like aerial straps, aerial hoops, hand balancing, juggling, clowning, acrobatics and more. The Sunday show is kid-friendly and alcohol-free, and it includes a student performance during intermission.Photo courtesy of Circus Maine

  • Improv Battle 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts Center, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org You'll definitely have the last laugh at the Improv Battle going down on Friday night. Self Improvment will duke it out with Queen City Improv over four side-splitting rounds of improvisational comedy. Rounds are the guesser game, the story game, the control game and the glorious finale. This one's for mature-minded audiences.Sergey Furtaev/Shutterstock.com

  • Easter Eggspress Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum, 97 Cross Road, Alna, $5, free for under 3. wwfry.org Ride a stream train and partake in an Easter egg hunt. You'll ride the train into Alna Center, and if you (meaning your kid) finds that special egg, you'll score a jumbo basket of goodies. There's a hunt for 5 years old and under and another for 6 years and older, to level out the playing field. All aboard!Oxa/Shutterstock.com

  • Poetry at Print 7 p.m. Saturday. Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland, free. printbookstore.com Put a little poetry into your weekend with a visit to Print: A Bookstore on Saturday night. Poets Christopher Locke, Anders Carlson-Wee and Kai Carlson-Wee will be sharing some of their work. Locke's a non-fiction editor at Slice Magazine and the author of "Ordinary Gods." The brothers Wee penned "Dynamite," "Mercy Songs" and "Two-Headed Boy." Write on!Ulka Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Before Hours Egg Hunt 9 a.m. Sunday. Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $10, $8 members, $16 to stay and play. brownpapertickets.com BYOB (bring your own basket) because an ambitious Easter bunny is hiding more than 1,000 eggs throughout the museum and theater. Every egg has a special treat inside, from candy to games and toys. Kiddos will search through the woods, the farm and the fire truck as they load up their baskets. There's even a candy-free area for tots under 3 and a special Big Golden Egg challenge for the extra adventurous egg hunters. Breakfast refreshments and coffee is included for the adults.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • The Price is Right Live 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $39, $59. porttix.com Ladies and gentlemen, come on down! You could very well be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. That's right; it's a live, interactive stage show version of TV's longest running game show. All ticket holders who are at least 18 years old can register in the lobby before the show for a chance to appear on stage and possibly win some serious loot, including appliances, vacations and even a new car. There will be classic games like Plinko and Cliffhangers, and they'll of course have The Big Wheel and the fabulous showcase. Are you humming the theme song yet?Image courtesy of The Roberts Group

  • The Beatles Songbook 2 p.m. Tuesday. Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St., free. auburnpubliclibrary.org Fab four fanatic David Bernier will be taking a closer look at some Beatles songs and will share insight into the Lennon-McCartney songwriting process. You don't need a ticket to ride, just take the not so long and winding road to Auburn and let it be. Anita Ponne/Shutterstock.com

  • Women in Basketball 7 p.m. Tuesday. Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., $5, free for members. yarmouthmehistory.org Learn about the history of women basketball players by someone who knows a whole lot about it. Joanne Lannin is the author of "Finding a Way to Play: The Pioneering Spirit of Women in Basketball," and she'll be speaking about the challenges that female basketball players have faced throughout the history of the sport.Ostill/Shutterstock.com

