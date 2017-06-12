Pride Portland! celebrates diversity with an eclectic parade

The variety of sights during the Pride Portland! parade are a little mind-boggling.

There’s the 900-foot-long rainbow flag, its many colors rippling in the wind, carried by some 300 volunteers. There is often a gay men’s volleyball team, batting a ball as they march. Past participants have included the Dykes on Bikes motorcycle group, with dozens of revving engines. Not to mention dance groups, drag performers, colorful floats and an LGBTQ marching band.

The parade comes near the end of the annual Portland Pride! celebration, 10 days of events meant to celebrate diversity and variety. So an extremely eclectic parade makes sense.

The parade kicks off Saturday at noon in Monument Square in Portland, heading west on Congress Street. Then it turns down High Street and lands at Deering Oaks park, where the Pride Portland! Festival will be held from 1-6 p.m. Organizers want the parade and the festival to be fun for everyone, but they also want people to remember that the week’s events are a commemoration of what people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other communities have gone through in the struggle for equality.

The timing of the events, in June, is meant to commemorate the clashes between police and gay rights activists in New York City in 1969, know as the Stonewall riots. It’s widely considered the event that galvanized the movement.

“These events are not just people partying, we’re commemorating what happened and what people have gone through,” said Michelle Patrick, co-chair of the all-volunteer Pride Portland! organization. “Our mission is to continue to bring people together.”

The 10 days of Pride Portland! events started last week and have included a rainbow-colored light display at City Hall, a Pride Night at the Sea Dogs baseball game, a history night at the library and a kayak excursion. Friday night there will be a Pride Eve Dance Party at the newly-renovated Aura nightclub, formerly Asylum. Nationally-known deejay Mary Mac will provide the music. Tickets start at $15.

The biggest public events during the week of Pride activities is Saturday, with the parade and festival. Patrick said that police estimated last year’s attendance for the parade and festival to be about 12,000. Marchers have until the Wednesday before the parade to register, so at press time Patrick didn’t have a firm parade lineup. But based on past years, people can expect anything from motorcyclists and dancers to volleyball teams and colorful floats. People who are standing and watching the parade are often invited to help carry the 900-foot-long rainbow flag as it’s being unfurled, Patrick said.

At the festival in Deering Oaks, there will be food and craft vendors, a beer garden, a children’s area with a bouncy house and a collaborative art space for teens. There also be live entertainment on outdoor stages, including singers, dancers and drag queens.

From 2-3 p.m. is Drag Queen Story Time for kids at the Portland Public Library’s Bookmobile. Portland drag performer Cherry Lemonade (Conor Tubbs) will read “This Day in June” by Gayle Pitman, a picture book describing and showing what might be seen at a typical Pride parade, and why. Drag Queen story hours began in San Francisco in 2015, and have spread to New York City and a few other places, now including Maine.

Tubbs, who performs at Portland House of Music and other venues around town, said he’ll put a “children’s filter” on his drag persona. But he feels comfortable with reading to kids, having been a camp counselor for years. He thinks having a drag queen read stories to kids will help enforce the idea that things seen for years as part of gay culture are becoming part of mainstream culture.

“Straight people love drag,” said Tubbs. “It’s entertainment, it’s fun.”

Pride Portland! Parade and Festival

WHEN: Noon (parade), 1 to 6 p.m. (festival) Saturday

WHERE: Monument Square to Deering Oaks (parade route), with festival at Deering Oaks, Park Avenue, Portland

HOW MUCH: Free admission; food and crafts for sale.

INFO: prideportland.org

WHAT ELSE: A drag queen story time will be held during the festival from 2-3 p.m., at the Portland Public Library’s Bookmobile. Portland drag performer Cherry Lemonade (Conor Tubbs) will read “This Day in June” by Gayle Pitman.