Posted: February 6, 2018
Portland’s ultimate Valentine’s Day dates for every kind of couple
Written by: Ray Routhier
What are the best Valentine’s Day date options in Greater Portland?
It depends a lot on who you are and where you’re at, romance-wise.
Hipsters might pick a spot for the year’s most romantic date that’s very different than someone who is all about the food. People with deep pockets probably won’t seek out the favorite spots of the ultra budget-conscious. And someone very much in love might not pick the same Valentine’s activities as someone whose amorous intentions are waning.
Here, then, are some Valentine’s Day date suggestions for people of different tastes, budgets and romantic status. For each we suggest a place for drinks or dessert, dinner and some sort of activity designed to bring two people together. Or not.
The HIP HOP
Some people think hipster is a dirty word, used by those of us who aren't hipsters to degrade others. But it's
not. It simply means people who pay attention to trends, to what's new and interesting and fun. But if you're a
hipster, you're too hip to fall for that line. Anyway, you could start your hipster date with a craft beer or
cocktail at LFK in a cozy former bookstore space, in Longfellow Square. Then stroll through downtown to
The Honey Paw on Middle Street for some interesting twists on
Asian flavors, like lobster toast apps or noodle dishes with pork and crab or smoked lamb. Then head over to
Bayside Bowl to bowl in a setting that's basically a nightclub. Because bowling is, and always will be, so square
that it's hip.
FOOD FOCUSED
Start your evening with a Heavy Weather, a cocktail of vodka, grapefruit, lime, and allspice at the Portland Hunt + Alpine
Club on Market Street. You could also munch on an appetizer of smoked venison chop or gravlax. Then have a
dinner of small plates at Central Provisions on Fore Street, including some bone marrow toast with fontina cheese,
horseradish creme and red onion, or suckling pig with apple, brown butter and marcona almond. Finish the food-
themed night with a performance of "Babette's Feast" at Portland Stage. This
play is about a refugee who literally gives all she has to throw a lavish dinner. The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.
BUDGET-CONSCIOUS
Start at one of Portland's favorite dive bars, Mathew's Pub on Free Street, also billed as the city's oldest pub.
It's always crowded, the dozen TVs are always on. Go for happy hour and get $2 drafts of Busch or Rolling Rock or
some such college student staple.Then head around the corner to the Otto Pizza on Congress
Street, for gourmet pie at $3 a cheese slice. Or $3.50 if you want their creative toppings, like mashed potato,
bacon and scallion.
Then head to Portland's West End and take a stroll along the Western Prom. For no money at all, you can stare at
the stately West Mansion, with it's 30-foot-high columns, and imagine one day living there.
FANCY PANTS
If you have money to burn, try some creative cocktails at Opium, at the Danforth Inn. There's the Harajuku Negroni, $17, with byrrh (a wine-based
aperitif), gran classico and Nikka Coffey grain whiskey. Or if your romance is fizzling and you want to give subtle
hints, order something called a Canceled Honeymoon. Then don't walk, but order an Uber Black – a range of luxury
cars that include BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar – and ride in style to Hugo's on Middle Street and get the
blind tasting menu for $90. Wouldn't it be fun to have enough money to just say "surprise us?"
And why go home when you can afford a room right in the Old Port, at the Portland Harbor Hotel?
LAST HURRAH
OK, so you're in a relationship you're pretty sure you want out of, but you don't want to be so heartless that you
break up around Valentine's Day. What to do? Plan a Valentine's Date that sort of gives the other person some
strong hints. Instead of something romantic, like reciting a poem, start with some Fore Play, which is a sports
pub on Fore Street. It'll show you're more into foosball and air hockey than your date. Then go across the street
for burgers and fries and peanuts in the shell at Five Guys, not exactly a candle-lit dinner. Head
around the corner to see a movie at the Nickelodeon Cinemas on Temple Street, so
you won't have to talk about mushy stuff like your feelings. Or anything.
