Portland Supper Club holds Chinese New Year dinner

Tickets are selling fast to the Portland Supper Club’s six-course dinner at Zen Chinese Bistro in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The event on Jan. 28 is limited to 55 people (21-plus only) and costs $55 per person.

If you miss this event, the club is planning to hold dinners every other month, though it doesn’t have its next one planned out just yet, said administrator Lauren Johnson.

The Portland Supper Club started in June and held three four-course dinners last year — at The Corner Room, Sur Lie and Roustabout (which recently closed) — with happy hours beforehand at other nearby hot spots.

The “Year of the Rooster”-themed dinner will begin with a happy hour (cash bar) at 6 p.m., also at Zen, 45 Danforth St., Portland.

The prix fixe menu includes shrimp wontons, hot and sour soup, sweet and sour haddock, beef chow foon, green tea ice cream and more.

To purchase tickets or for more information about Portland Supper Club, go to portlandsupperclub.com.