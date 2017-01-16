Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Send an email | Read more from Leslie







Posted: January 16, 2017

Portland Supper Club holds Chinese New Year dinner

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
From the Portland Supper Club's dinner in October at Roustabout, which recently closed. Photo by Brittany Rae Photography

From the Portland Supper Club’s dinner in October at Roustabout, which recently closed.
Photo by Brittany Rae Photography

Tickets are selling fast to the Portland Supper Club’s six-course dinner at Zen Chinese Bistro in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The event on Jan. 28 is limited to 55 people (21-plus only) and costs $55 per person.

If you miss this event, the club is planning to hold dinners every other month, though it doesn’t have its next one planned out just yet, said administrator Lauren Johnson.

The Portland Supper Club started in June and held three four-course dinners last year — at The Corner Room, Sur Lie and Roustabout (which recently closed) — with happy hours beforehand at other nearby hot spots.

The “Year of the Rooster”-themed dinner will begin with a happy hour (cash bar) at 6 p.m., also at Zen, 45 Danforth St., Portland.

The prix fixe menu includes shrimp wontons, hot and sour soup, sweet and sour haddock, beef chow foon, green tea ice cream and more.

To purchase tickets or for more information about Portland Supper Club, go to portlandsupperclub.com.

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.