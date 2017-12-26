Posted: December 26, 2017
Polar Dip, Owl Prowl, Full Moon Hike: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend and beyond
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Up Next: Dave Gutter, Keelan Donovan, Moon Hooch and Kate Schrock
Owl Prowl
4 p.m. Friday. Center for Wildlife, 385 Mountain Road, Cape Neddick, $7 suggested donation, reservations
required.
thecenterforwildlife.org
Give a hoot on Friday. The Owl Prowl will introduce you to the wondrous adaptations of native owls. You'll
learn all about native owl species, and after the presentation, you'll walk into the surrounding habitats to call
for owls and listen for who might call back. If you've never seen or heard an owl out in the wild, trust us, it's
an incredible sight and sound. Owl prowlers of all ages are welcome, the only requirement is patience and the
ability to remain quiet, which lets the owls know you're just there to observe and be wowed by them.
Staff
photo by Derek Davis
'Hansel and Gretel'
1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Auditorium, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $18, $12 for 12 and under. grandonline.org
Here's a chance to catch a live in HD simulcast of The New York Metropolitan Opera's production of
Engelbert Humperdinck's family classic "Hansel and Gretel." This version is a dark take on one of The Brothers
Grimm's most famous fairy tales about lost-in-the-woods siblings played by Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer who
find a delicious looking house inhabited by a cannibalistic witch portrayed by tenor Philip Landridge. The Met
orchestra will dazzle with a folk-inspired score, and you'll see some eye-popping visuals as well. Follow the
breadcrumb trail to Ellsworth.
Photo courtesy of The Grand Auditorium
The Eve's Eve: A Pre-New Year's Family Celebration
6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco Community Center, 75 Franklin St., $5 person, $20 family. saltwatervineyard.com
Here's a New Year's Eve eve event the entire family can enjoy. With a family-friendly DJ, kids' New Year's
crafts, indoor lawn games, a photo booth, Taste of Saco nibbles and more, this is a fun chance to dress up, have
fun and still hit the sack early and wake up the next day without a hangover. At this event, 9 p.m. is the new
midnight with a cider or milk and cookie toast. All proceeds benefit Caring Unlimited, York County's domestic
violence program.
Jenny Sturm/Shutterstock.com
Polar Bear Dip & Dash
5K at 11 a.m., dip at noon Sunday. Back Cove for dash, East End Beach for plunge, Portland, $35. nrcm.salsalabs.org/dipdash
Chill out this New Year's Eve — literally. The Natural Resources Council of Maine invites you to its annual
New Year's Eve polar plunge and 5K race, and proceeds benefit the NCRM's work to fight climate change. The 5K takes
you around Portland's Back Bove and the polar bear dip goes down at the East End Beach. Whether you do one or both
events, you'll end 2017 on a healthy, if not bone-chilling note, and even though your teeth may be chattering,
there will be smiles all around.
Photo courtesy of the National Resources Council of Maine
Maine Red Claws vs. Lakeland Magic
1 p.m. Sunday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $16 to $32. maine.gleague.nba.com
Practice your yelling for when the clock strikes midnight by catching a New Year's Eve afternoon basketball
game. The Maine Red Claws take on Florida's Lakeland Magic, and the action should be full of thrills, chills,
full-court presses and foul shots for four heart-stopping periods. Go, Claws!
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick
Ouellette
Lobster Dip 2018
Noon to 2 p.m. Monday. On the beach in front of the Brunswick Hotel, 39 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach, $100
fundraising requirement. somaine.org
Help support the Special Olympics by running into the Atlantic ocean on New Year's Day! You'll feel
refreshed and know you're supporting a worthy cause. Then it's time to celebrate. The post-dip party includes a
free buffet, live music, cash bar and a whole lot of fun to start your new year on the most positive note
possible.
Teguh Mujiono/Shutterstock.com
Full Moon Hike
8 p.m. Monday. Emmons Preserve, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, 57 Gravelly Brook Road, free. On Facebook
Bono still thinks that nothing changes on New Year's Day, and maybe he's right. But you can still start off
2018 on a moonlit note by partaking in the Full Moon Hike at Emmons Preserve in Kennebunkport. Kennebunkport
Conservation Trust board member Russ Grady will lead the group on a moderate 3-mile hike, and you'll have several
chances to pause along the way and soak in the glow of the moon. In case the moon isn't at full power, bring a
flashlight or headlamp and dress weather-appropriate, of course. You'll repair back to the headquarters after the
hike so feel free to bring a beverage to enjoy while you celebrate the moon and the new
year.
CHAINFOTO24/Shutterstock.com
Corn Hole & Bocce
4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook,
$5 per person, per hour. 33elmwood.com
Have you been to 33 Elmwood yet? The place is huge and awesome with candlepin and bi- ball bowling, an
expansive lounge area, all sorts of food and signature cocktails and four corn hole and bocce courts. Corn hole and
bocce are both crowd-pleasing games of skill, luck and finesse, and paired with your favorite pint and an order of
incredible soft pretzel sticks, you really can't go wrong.
South12th
Photography/Shutterstock.com
Zumba
5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free, 12 years and up. portlandlibrary.com/series/ppl-zumba
Is exercise one of your New Year's resolutions? Is saving money another one? Here's a chance to kill two
birds with one stone by taking a free zumba class at the Portland Public Library. The workout is dance-based, easy
to follow and features global music. Instructor Marie Coyle has been teaching zumba since 2014 and she welcomes
participants at all fitness levels. Supportive shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle are all recommended.
Get into the groove!
Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.co