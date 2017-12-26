Network



December 26, 2017

Polar Dip, Owl Prowl, Full Moon Hike: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend and beyond

  • Owl Prowl

    4 p.m. Friday. Center for Wildlife, 385 Mountain Road, Cape Neddick, $7 suggested donation, reservations required. thecenterforwildlife.org
    Give a hoot on Friday. The Owl Prowl will introduce you to the wondrous adaptations of native owls. You'll learn all about native owl species, and after the presentation, you'll walk into the surrounding habitats to call for owls and listen for who might call back. If you've never seen or heard an owl out in the wild, trust us, it's an incredible sight and sound. Owl prowlers of all ages are welcome, the only requirement is patience and the ability to remain quiet, which lets the owls know you're just there to observe and be wowed by them.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 'Hansel and Gretel'

    1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Auditorium, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $18, $12 for 12 and under. grandonline.org
    Here's a chance to catch a live in HD simulcast of The New York Metropolitan Opera's production of Engelbert Humperdinck's family classic "Hansel and Gretel." This version is a dark take on one of The Brothers Grimm's most famous fairy tales about lost-in-the-woods siblings played by Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer who find a delicious looking house inhabited by a cannibalistic witch portrayed by tenor Philip Landridge. The Met orchestra will dazzle with a folk-inspired score, and you'll see some eye-popping visuals as well. Follow the breadcrumb trail to Ellsworth.
    Photo courtesy of The Grand Auditorium

  • The Eve's Eve: A Pre-New Year's Family Celebration

    6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco Community Center, 75 Franklin St., $5 person, $20 family. saltwatervineyard.com
    Here's a New Year's Eve eve event the entire family can enjoy. With a family-friendly DJ, kids' New Year's crafts, indoor lawn games, a photo booth, Taste of Saco nibbles and more, this is a fun chance to dress up, have fun and still hit the sack early and wake up the next day without a hangover. At this event, 9 p.m. is the new midnight with a cider or milk and cookie toast. All proceeds benefit Caring Unlimited, York County's domestic violence program.
    Jenny Sturm/Shutterstock.com

  • Polar Bear Dip & Dash

    5K at 11 a.m., dip at noon Sunday. Back Cove for dash, East End Beach for plunge, Portland, $35. nrcm.salsalabs.org/dipdash
    Chill out this New Year's Eve — literally. The Natural Resources Council of Maine invites you to its annual New Year's Eve polar plunge and 5K race, and proceeds benefit the NCRM's work to fight climate change. The 5K takes you around Portland's Back Bove and the polar bear dip goes down at the East End Beach. Whether you do one or both events, you'll end 2017 on a healthy, if not bone-chilling note, and even though your teeth may be chattering, there will be smiles all around.
    Photo courtesy of the National Resources Council of Maine

  • Maine Red Claws vs. Lakeland Magic

    1 p.m. Sunday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $16 to $32. maine.gleague.nba.com
    Practice your yelling for when the clock strikes midnight by catching a New Year's Eve afternoon basketball game. The Maine Red Claws take on Florida's Lakeland Magic, and the action should be full of thrills, chills, full-court presses and foul shots for four heart-stopping periods. Go, Claws!
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Lobster Dip 2018

    Noon to 2 p.m. Monday. On the beach in front of the Brunswick Hotel, 39 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach, $100 fundraising requirement. somaine.org
    Help support the Special Olympics by running into the Atlantic ocean on New Year's Day! You'll feel refreshed and know you're supporting a worthy cause. Then it's time to celebrate. The post-dip party includes a free buffet, live music, cash bar and a whole lot of fun to start your new year on the most positive note possible.
    Teguh Mujiono/Shutterstock.com

  • Full Moon Hike

    8 p.m. Monday. Emmons Preserve, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, 57 Gravelly Brook Road, free. On Facebook
    Bono still thinks that nothing changes on New Year's Day, and maybe he's right. But you can still start off 2018 on a moonlit note by partaking in the Full Moon Hike at Emmons Preserve in Kennebunkport. Kennebunkport Conservation Trust board member Russ Grady will lead the group on a moderate 3-mile hike, and you'll have several chances to pause along the way and soak in the glow of the moon. In case the moon isn't at full power, bring a flashlight or headlamp and dress weather-appropriate, of course. You'll repair back to the headquarters after the hike so feel free to bring a beverage to enjoy while you celebrate the moon and the new year.
    CHAINFOTO24/Shutterstock.com

  • Corn Hole & Bocce

    4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook, $5 per person, per hour. 33elmwood.com
    Have you been to 33 Elmwood yet? The place is huge and awesome with candlepin and bi- ball bowling, an expansive lounge area, all sorts of food and signature cocktails and four corn hole and bocce courts. Corn hole and bocce are both crowd-pleasing games of skill, luck and finesse, and paired with your favorite pint and an order of incredible soft pretzel sticks, you really can't go wrong.
    South12th Photography/Shutterstock.com

  • Zumba

    5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free, 12 years and up. portlandlibrary.com/series/ppl-zumba
    Is exercise one of your New Year's resolutions? Is saving money another one? Here's a chance to kill two birds with one stone by taking a free zumba class at the Portland Public Library. The workout is dance-based, easy to follow and features global music. Instructor Marie Coyle has been teaching zumba since 2014 and she welcomes participants at all fitness levels. Supportive shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle are all recommended. Get into the groove!
    Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.co

 

 

 

 

 

