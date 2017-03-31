Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: March 31, 2017

Planet Dog Ball, Reggae Fest, Golden Dragon Acrobats: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Edible Book Festival 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Riverton Elementary School Cafeteria, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, free. portlandlibrary.com Celebrate books in a visually delicious way by heading to the annual Edible Book Festival, this year put on by the Portland Public Library and Riverton Elementary School. The festival is a sugary celebration of books, literature and food culture, and participants will create edible interpretations of their favorite books, a pun on a famous book title, a book-shaped cake or other novel ideas. Cakes will be judged in several age groups and categories, and prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category. Book it on over to this festival and feast your eyes on the palatable publications.Percival-Santamaria/Shutterstock.com

    Edible Book Festival

    5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Riverton Elementary School Cafeteria, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, free. portlandlibrary.com
    Celebrate books in a visually delicious way by heading to the annual Edible Book Festival, this year put on by the Portland Public Library and Riverton Elementary School. The festival is a sugary celebration of books, literature and food culture, and participants will create edible interpretations of their favorite books, a pun on a famous book title, a book-shaped cake or other novel ideas. Cakes will be judged in several age groups and categories, and prizes will be awarded to the top three in each category. Book it on over to this festival and feast your eyes on the palatable publications.
    Percival-Santamaria/Shutterstock.com

  • Pouring for a Purpose 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $50. eventbrite.com Throw on some snazzy-ish threads and get ready to spend the night tasting beverages and eating delectable edibles from Cellardoor Winery, Stroudwater Distillery, Fore River Brewing Co., Vena's Fizz House and Coastal Root Bitters, Kitchen Chicks Catering and Love Kupcakes. You'll also get down to the sounds of The Loose Threads and will no doubt be entertained by Lori Voornas from the Q97.9 Morning show who will be both host and auctioneer. You can also get a souvenir photo snapped in the Parrot's Photo Booth. Best of all, proceeds benefit the Cancer Community Center, a local nonprofit providing support services for people whose lives have been disrupted by cancer.Guennadi Iakoutchik/Shutterstock.com

    Pouring for a Purpose

    6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $50. eventbrite.com
    Throw on some snazzy-ish threads and get ready to spend the night tasting beverages and eating delectable edibles from Cellardoor Winery, Stroudwater Distillery, Fore River Brewing Co., Vena's Fizz House and Coastal Root Bitters, Kitchen Chicks Catering and Love Kupcakes. You'll also get down to the sounds of The Loose Threads and will no doubt be entertained by Lori Voornas from the Q97.9 Morning show who will be both host and auctioneer. You can also get a souvenir photo snapped in the Parrot's Photo Booth. Best of all, proceeds benefit the Cancer Community Center, a local nonprofit providing support services for people whose lives have been disrupted by cancer.
    Guennadi Iakoutchik/Shutterstock.com

  • Golden Dragon Acrobats 7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $39 to $53, $15 students. porttix.com You'll be absolutely amazed by what you see on and above the Merrill Auditorium stage at the Golden Dragon Acrobats show. Combining acrobatics, traditional dance, resplendent costumes, ancient and modern theatrical wizardry and endless imagination, this is a show you won't soon forget. Hailing from Hebei, China, these acrobats have performed to sold-out crowds all over the country.Photo by Amitava Sarkar

    Golden Dragon Acrobats

    7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $39 to $53, $15 students. porttix.com
    You'll be absolutely amazed by what you see on and above the Merrill Auditorium stage at the Golden Dragon Acrobats show. Combining acrobatics, traditional dance, resplendent costumes, ancient and modern theatrical wizardry and endless imagination, this is a show you won't soon forget. Hailing from Hebei, China, these acrobats have performed to sold-out crowds all over the country.
    Photo by Amitava Sarkar

  • 29th Annual Reggae Fest Thursday through Sunday. Sugarloaf Mountain Resort, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, $20 to $100. eventbrite.com Come for a day, night or the entire weekend. For nearly three decades, Sugarloaf has turned up the tunes and the fun with Reggae Fest. Performances take place in the King Pine Room Widowmaker Lounge and the outdoor stage. Acts include Zeme Libre, John Brown's Body, New Kingston, Dub Kartel, Spiritual Rez, Gorilla Finger Dub, Catcha Vibe, Royal Hammer and Green Lion Crew.New Kingston photo courtesy of the artist

    29th Annual Reggae Fest

    Thursday through Sunday. Sugarloaf Mountain Resort, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, $20 to $100. eventbrite.com
    Come for a day, night or the entire weekend. For nearly three decades, Sugarloaf has turned up the tunes and the fun with Reggae Fest. Performances take place in the King Pine Room Widowmaker Lounge and the outdoor stage. Acts include Zeme Libre, John Brown's Body, New Kingston, Dub Kartel, Spiritual Rez, Gorilla Finger Dub, Catcha Vibe, Royal Hammer and Green Lion Crew.
    New Kingston photo courtesy of the artist

  • Maine State Button Society Annual Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Alumni Hall, 649 Elm St., Biddeford, free admission. mainelybuttons.com Button up your shirt, pants, jacket and anything else that can be buttoned and make a beeline for the Maine State Button Society Annual show hosted by the York County Button Club. This year's theme is "April Showers Bring May Flowers," and you'll be surprised by how colorful and historical the magical world of buttons can be. You'll see hundreds, maybe even thousands of them on display, and some will even be for sale. Lost Mountain Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Maine State Button Society Annual Show

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Alumni Hall, 649 Elm St., Biddeford, free admission. mainelybuttons.com
    Button up your shirt, pants, jacket and anything else that can be buttoned and make a beeline for the Maine State Button Society Annual show hosted by the York County Button Club. This year's theme is "April Showers Bring May Flowers," and you'll be surprised by how colorful and historical the magical world of buttons can be. You'll see hundreds, maybe even thousands of them on display, and some will even be for sale.
    Lost Mountain Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Broadway on Ice' 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Family Ice Center, 20 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth, $10 to $25, free for under 3. northatlanticfigureskating.org Before winter completely melts away, there's still time to take in a fantastic ice skating show. The North Atlantic Figure Skating Club's Broadway on Ice show features skaters performing group numbers and solos to music from "Hamilton," "Phantom of the Opera," "Dreamgirls," "Hairspray," "Aladdin," "Wicked," "Lion King," "Grease" and other popular Broadway musicals. This year's show includes special guest skater Aimee Buchanan.Jan Faukner/Shutterstock.com

    'Broadway on Ice'

    7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Family Ice Center, 20 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth, $10 to $25, free for under 3. northatlanticfigureskating.org
    Before winter completely melts away, there's still time to take in a fantastic ice skating show. The North Atlantic Figure Skating Club's Broadway on Ice show features skaters performing group numbers and solos to music from "Hamilton," "Phantom of the Opera," "Dreamgirls," "Hairspray," "Aladdin," "Wicked," "Lion King," "Grease" and other popular Broadway musicals. This year's show includes special guest skater Aimee Buchanan.
    Jan Faukner/Shutterstock.com

  • Planet Dog Ball 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Top of the East Lounge, The Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland, $150, $50 for dogs. eventbrite.com Help Planet Dog raise funds and awareness for America's VetDogs and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line. Both are organizations that provide service animals to American's veterans. The night will include a lavish, local food dinner, desserts, beverages, silent and live auctions and a visit from Charlie, NBC's Today Show Puppy With a Purpose. Got a well-behaved pooch? They're invited too and there will be a doggy treat bar, doggy photo booth and an on-site dog walker.Artsiom Kuchynski/Shutterstock.com

    Planet Dog Ball

    5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Top of the East Lounge, The Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland, $150, $50 for dogs. eventbrite.com
    Help Planet Dog raise funds and awareness for America's VetDogs and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line. Both are organizations that provide service animals to American's veterans. The night will include a lavish, local food dinner, desserts, beverages, silent and live auctions and a visit from Charlie, NBC's Today Show Puppy With a Purpose. Got a well-behaved pooch? They're invited too and there will be a doggy treat bar, doggy photo booth and an on-site dog walker.
    Artsiom Kuchynski/Shutterstock.com

  • Grand Mouth Off 7 p.m. Saturday. The Grand, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $15, $10 for 12 and under. grandonline.org So you think you can lip-sync? Prove it! The Grand Mouth Off is a fundraiser for the Grand theater in Ellsworth, and teams from local businesses will pay lip service to popular songs while being scored by a panel of celebrity judges. If you don't like the limelight, be in the audience where you'll vote with your donation dollars for your favorite act. Top teams move onto the final round in what will surely be an entertaining night of lip-sync mastery.Axenova Alena/Shutterstock.com

    Grand Mouth Off

    7 p.m. Saturday. The Grand, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $15, $10 for 12 and under. grandonline.org
    So you think you can lip-sync? Prove it! The Grand Mouth Off is a fundraiser for the Grand theater in Ellsworth, and teams from local businesses will pay lip service to popular songs while being scored by a panel of celebrity judges. If you don't like the limelight, be in the audience where you'll vote with your donation dollars for your favorite act. Top teams move onto the final round in what will surely be an entertaining night of lip-sync mastery.
    Axenova Alena/Shutterstock.com

  • Pinhole Photography 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St., Hallowell, free. harlowgallery.org Johanna Moore will teach the basics of pinhole photography, and you'll build your own pinhole camera. With all of us snapping pics with our phones these days, here's a chance to travel back to simpler times and learn the fascinating process of analog photography. And just think, this way you'll be ready for Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day on April 30.Adam Przezak/Shutterstock.com

    Pinhole Photography

    2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St., Hallowell, free. harlowgallery.org
    Johanna Moore will teach the basics of pinhole photography, and you'll build your own pinhole camera. With all of us snapping pics with our phones these days, here's a chance to travel back to simpler times and learn the fascinating process of analog photography. And just think, this way you'll be ready for Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day on April 30.
    Adam Przezak/Shutterstock.com

