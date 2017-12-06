Photo A Go-Go returns to Portland

With its return to Portland, the Bakery Photographic Collective brings the art auction Photo A Go-Go back to Portland.

The 17th annual photography auction is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bakery Collective’s new home at 630 Forest Ave. King Memphis will provide the music.

In addition to giving people a chance to buy original art at auction, this year’s Go-Go serves as a preview of the collective’s facilities. The dark rooms are almost finished, and the digital labs should be ready early in 2018. More information is available at bakeryphoto.com.