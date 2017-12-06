Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: December 6, 2017

Photo A Go-Go returns to Portland

Written by: Bob Keyes
"Sisters," by Lissy Thomas. Photos courtesy of Bakery Photographic Collective

“Sisters,” by Lissy Thomas.
With its return to Portland, the Bakery Photographic Collective brings the art auction Photo A Go-Go back to Portland.

The 17th annual photography auction is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bakery Collective’s new home at 630 Forest Ave. King Memphis will provide the music.

In addition to giving people a chance to buy original art at auction, this year’s Go-Go serves as a preview of the collective’s facilities. The dark rooms are almost finished, and the digital labs should be ready early in 2018. More information is available at bakeryphoto.com.

