Moxie chugging champ will defend his title Saturday

Do you think you have more Moxie in you than Beau Bradstreet?

That would be 10 soda cans consumed in two minutes, in case you’re wondering.

Bradstreet, a 37-year-old John Deere tractor mechanic from the Aroostook County town of Bridgewater, has been champion of the Moxie Chugging Challenge for six years running. He plans on defending his title Saturday at 1 p.m., during the 35th Annual Moxie Festival in Lisbon Falls.

Bradstreet says he developed his talent for chugging while sitting around a campfire at night, with his hunting buddies. Invariably somebody would challenge somebody to a contest chugging beer. And invariably Bradstreet would win.

“I’ve always been able to do it, so when I heard about (the Moxie contest), I thought I should try it,” said Bradstreet.

The first few years he won the contest, contestants were allowed to “shotgun” the Moxie soda — that is, puncture the can so that the air comes out and the liquid flows more speedily. But the last two years shot-gunning was not allowed, and Bradstreet won anyway. His annual prize is some quantity of Moxie and a trophy.

To enter the Chugging Challenge, you have to be one of the first five Mainers to register at Miller’s Variety, official site of the contest. Two additional spots are held open for out-of-staters, for a total field of seven competitors.

Each competitor is given a 12-pack of Moxie cans and a bucket. The bucket is for empty cans and nothing else. The official rules make that painfully clear.

“Any contender who cannot ‘hold’ their Moxie will be immediately disqualified and asked to vacate the Moxie Chugging Challenge area,” the rules state. “Translation: Vomiting is not a strategy. It’s grounds for elimination.”

The contenders are lined up, side by side, at tables outside, and usually a big crowd cheers them on. There’s a two-minute time limit, so the winner is crowned pretty quickly.

Besides the inherent difficulty of chugging any carbonated beverage, there is the undeniable fact that the taste of Moxie is not for everybody. It’s described by some as having a hint of prune juice flavor. It’s definitely not easy on the taste buds for most folks.

“People either love it or they hate it, but I’ve always loved it,” said Bradstreet. “I like the fact that you can keep it around in a cooler and nobody will ask you for one.”

8 FUN FACTS ABOUT MOXIE AND THE MOXIE FESTIVAL

This is the festival’s 35th year. Three plus five is eight, thus, eight fun facts:

1. Moxie was invented in 1876 in Massachusetts by Dr. Augustin Thompson, who was originally from Union, Maine.

2. First marketed as “Moxie Nerve Food,” it was supposed to help improve ailments ranging from nervousness to insomnia.

3. Moxie was never made in Maine. It was manufactured for years in Massachusetts and is now made in Bedford, N.H.

4. The word “moxie” is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “energy, pep, courage, determination.” It first came into use around 1930, likely because the soda’s marketing campaign included claims to increased vitality. The soda’s name reportedly came from an Algonquin word for medicine.

5. Lisbon Falls has no specific ties to Moxie or its creator. Local store owner Frank Anicetti held a book signing for “The Moxie Mystique” in the early 1980s, and that event morphed into the festival.

6. Though once competitors, Moxie and Coke are part of the same family today. Moxie is owned by the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Northern New England.

7. Because he was a very public “exponent of the strenuous life,” Teddy Roosevelt’s image was used in Moxie advertising in 1905.

8. During World War II, advertising showed Uncle Sam and various service members under the slogan: “What this country needs is plenty of Moxie.”

MORE:

The 35th Annual Moxie Festival is Friday through Sunday in Lisbon Falls and will pay tribute to “Mr. Moxie,” Frank Anicetti, who died in May