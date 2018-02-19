Posted: February 19, 2018
Millay Without Borders, ‘Shear Madness:’ 10 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
'James and the Giant Peach'
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Children's Museum & Theatre of
Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $10. kitetails.org
Gather up your favorite little ones and you'll all have a peachy time at Children's Museum & Theatre of
Maine. "James and the Giant Peach" tells the tale of a kid named James Henry Trotter who lives with two terrible
aunts named Spiker and Sponge. Soon after crossing paths with a curious character, James embarks on an
international voyage from England to New York City with his posse of insect friends. Their mode of transportation
is a sweet and fuzzy giant peach. This famous story was penned by Roald Dahl back in 1961 but is truly timeless.
Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
'Shear Madness'
7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Through Mar. 11.
Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $32. goodtheater.com
Catch a local production of a show that's been running for nearly four decades in Boston, the award-winning
comedy "Shear Madness." Good Theater's take keeps it current with freshly-minted jokes ripped from the latest
headlines, which means no two shows are exactly alike. Set in a unisex hair salon, the show centers around the
murder of the shop's landlady, Isabel, and the fourth wall is broken as audience members are called upon to help
solve the crime. Characters include a colorful stylist, his wacky assistant and a few others who will often
improvise their lines and keep you laughing for the duration.
Photo courtesy of Good
Theater
'KAPOW!'
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Through March 31. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland.
$8, $7 seniors and students, $2 for ages 6 to 17, 5 and under free. mainehistory.org
See a show featuring original drawings of Beavis and Butt-Head, Barbie, Big Nate comic strips, political
cartoons and more. Everything you'll see is by comics-inspired artists currently working in Maine. Featured artists
include George Danby (Bangor Daily News), Rick Parker (Beavis and Butt-Head), Lisa Trusiani, Mili St. John, Lincoln
Peirce (Big Nate), Jay Piscopo, Sean Moran, David Harrigan, Paul Pelletier and Mort Todd.
SFerdo/Shutterstock.com
Cabin Fever Reliever Living History Day
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, $10, $6 for 12 and
under, 5 and under free, $25 for family. norlands.org
Forget about throw-back Thursday and instead have a throw-back Saturday at Norlands Living History Center.
The Cabin Fever Reliever features horse-drawn carriage rides, craft and game activities and tours of the one-room
schoolhouse and the 1867 Washburn family mansion. If there's snow on the ground, bring snowshoes and walk the
historic carriage trails over to the Pools of Simeon, which are reflecting pools designed in 1903 by youngest
Washburn brother William Drew. Also, let it be known that a version of Martha Washington's cake will be baked and
served with hot chocolate. Party like it's 1867 and learn a few things about what it was like way back
when.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
A Midwinter Costume Party and Season Reveal
3 p.m. Saturday. The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $10 at the door. portlandplayers.org
For the third consecutive year, The Portland Players are throwing an afternoon costume party during which
the shows in the 2018-2019 season will be revealed. It will be all about family-friendly fun, including a build-
your-own ice cream sundae bar, cash wine bar, silent auction and short performances from some of Portland Players'
favorite shows and up-and-coming stars. Prizes will be given out for best costume, so pull out all the stops and
spend the afternoon in SoPo. Did we mention the ice cream?
Anna Om/Shutterstock.com
'Vagina Monologues'
7 p.m. Saturday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $7 to $10 donation. auburnuu.org
For the 11th year in a row, V-Day Auburn presents Eve Ensler's groundbreaking play "The Vagina Monologues."
V-Day celebrates the right of women and girls to live free from fear and violence, and proceeds from the show will
benefit the Center for Wisdom's Women, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, Safe Voices, Immigrant
Resource Center and the Auburn Universalist Church. The cast is comprised of 17 Maine women and promises to be a
riveting, poignant and humorous show.
Art4al/Shutterstock.com
Capital City Improv
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., Gardiner, 416, $14 seniors, $5 youth. johnsonhall.org
Not only will you be entirely cracked up, you'll be the one steering the ship as an audience member. Dennis
Price and his Capital City Improv troupe will use your suggestions to create on-the-spot comedy bits. Price knows a
thing or two about comedy, having studied and performed improv while in Chicago with The Second City and IO
Theater. Guffaws in Gardiner, people. Go get 'em!
Trodler/Shutterstock.com
Millay Without Borders
2 p.m. Saturday. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $10, $8 for Farnsworth members. farnsworthmuseum.org
Celebrate the 126th birthday of Pulitzer Prize-winning Rockland born poet Edna St. Vincent Millay with a
reading of her works and ones by participating poets. Millay Without Borders will feature Maine poets reading
Millay's letters and poems, some of which speak of her excursions on Penobscot Bay and departure from Camden to New
York City in 1913. Millay's life was one of many adventures that included visiting Albania on horseback and Asia on
a steamship, as well as stints of living in England and France.
Photo by Berenice Abbott (American, 1898-1991)
Edna St. Vincent Millay, 1930. Gelatin Silver Print. 13 1/4 x 10 inches. Collection of the Farnsworth Art Museum,
Rockland, Maine; Gift of Mr. Ronald A. Kurtz, 1986.27.1
Inside Stories from a NY Agent
7 p.m. Monday. Portland Camera Club, 179 Woodford St., Portland, free. portlandcameraclub.org
Hey, photography fans, this one's for you. Portland Camera Club presents photographer Kevin Schochat. He'll
regale you with tales of photo shoots that involved more than 30 people in far-off lands like New Zealand. You'll
also hear about a tractor-trailer loaded with hamburgers, buns and condiments that was delivered to a Manhattan
studio for a Wendy's shoot. Then there was the time a swimming pool was filled with Guinness and other snappy
stories from behind the shutter.
Bogdandimages/Shutterstock.com
'Red Herring'
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 27, Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through March 25. Portland Stage
Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland., $30 to $68. portlandstage.org/red herring
Portland Stage's latest production is a play by Michael Hollinger. "Red Herring" introduces you to a
street-smart Boston cop named Maggie who is trying to track down a crime boss who has stolen many things –
including her heart. On top of homicide, mystery and intrigue in Boston Harbor, Maggie contends with FBI agent
Frank who hits her with a proposal that Portland Stage describes as being "riskier than commie spies and murderous
mobs." That's marriage.
Image courtesy of Portland Stage Company