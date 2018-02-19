Network



Millay Without Borders, ‘Shear Madness:’ 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

  • 'James and the Giant Peach'

    11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $10. kitetails.org
    Gather up your favorite little ones and you'll all have a peachy time at Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine. "James and the Giant Peach" tells the tale of a kid named James Henry Trotter who lives with two terrible aunts named Spiker and Sponge. Soon after crossing paths with a curious character, James embarks on an international voyage from England to New York City with his posse of insect friends. Their mode of transportation is a sweet and fuzzy giant peach. This famous story was penned by Roald Dahl back in 1961 but is truly timeless.
    Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine



  • 'Shear Madness'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Through Mar. 11. Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $32. goodtheater.com
    Catch a local production of a show that's been running for nearly four decades in Boston, the award-winning comedy "Shear Madness." Good Theater's take keeps it current with freshly-minted jokes ripped from the latest headlines, which means no two shows are exactly alike. Set in a unisex hair salon, the show centers around the murder of the shop's landlady, Isabel, and the fourth wall is broken as audience members are called upon to help solve the crime. Characters include a colorful stylist, his wacky assistant and a few others who will often improvise their lines and keep you laughing for the duration.

    Photo courtesy of Good Theater

  • 'KAPOW!'

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Through March 31. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. $8, $7 seniors and students, $2 for ages 6 to 17, 5 and under free. mainehistory.org
    See a show featuring original drawings of Beavis and Butt-Head, Barbie, Big Nate comic strips, political cartoons and more. Everything you'll see is by comics-inspired artists currently working in Maine. Featured artists include George Danby (Bangor Daily News), Rick Parker (Beavis and Butt-Head), Lisa Trusiani, Mili St. John, Lincoln Peirce (Big Nate), Jay Piscopo, Sean Moran, David Harrigan, Paul Pelletier and Mort Todd.
    SFerdo/Shutterstock.com

  • Cabin Fever Reliever Living History Day

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, $10, $6 for 12 and under, 5 and under free, $25 for family. norlands.org
    Forget about throw-back Thursday and instead have a throw-back Saturday at Norlands Living History Center. The Cabin Fever Reliever features horse-drawn carriage rides, craft and game activities and tours of the one-room schoolhouse and the 1867 Washburn family mansion. If there's snow on the ground, bring snowshoes and walk the historic carriage trails over to the Pools of Simeon, which are reflecting pools designed in 1903 by youngest Washburn brother William Drew. Also, let it be known that a version of Martha Washington's cake will be baked and served with hot chocolate. Party like it's 1867 and learn a few things about what it was like way back when.

    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • A Midwinter Costume Party and Season Reveal

    3 p.m. Saturday. The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $10 at the door. portlandplayers.org
    For the third consecutive year, The Portland Players are throwing an afternoon costume party during which the shows in the 2018-2019 season will be revealed. It will be all about family-friendly fun, including a build- your-own ice cream sundae bar, cash wine bar, silent auction and short performances from some of Portland Players' favorite shows and up-and-coming stars. Prizes will be given out for best costume, so pull out all the stops and spend the afternoon in SoPo. Did we mention the ice cream?

    Anna Om/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Vagina Monologues'

    7 p.m. Saturday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $7 to $10 donation. auburnuu.org
    For the 11th year in a row, V-Day Auburn presents Eve Ensler's groundbreaking play "The Vagina Monologues." V-Day celebrates the right of women and girls to live free from fear and violence, and proceeds from the show will benefit the Center for Wisdom's Women, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, Safe Voices, Immigrant Resource Center and the Auburn Universalist Church. The cast is comprised of 17 Maine women and promises to be a riveting, poignant and humorous show.

    Art4al/Shutterstock.com

  • Capital City Improv

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., Gardiner, 416, $14 seniors, $5 youth. johnsonhall.org
    Not only will you be entirely cracked up, you'll be the one steering the ship as an audience member. Dennis Price and his Capital City Improv troupe will use your suggestions to create on-the-spot comedy bits. Price knows a thing or two about comedy, having studied and performed improv while in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater. Guffaws in Gardiner, people. Go get 'em!

    Trodler/Shutterstock.com

  • Millay Without Borders

    2 p.m. Saturday. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $10, $8 for Farnsworth members. farnsworthmuseum.org
    Celebrate the 126th birthday of Pulitzer Prize-winning Rockland born poet Edna St. Vincent Millay with a reading of her works and ones by participating poets. Millay Without Borders will feature Maine poets reading Millay's letters and poems, some of which speak of her excursions on Penobscot Bay and departure from Camden to New York City in 1913. Millay's life was one of many adventures that included visiting Albania on horseback and Asia on a steamship, as well as stints of living in England and France.

    Photo by Berenice Abbott (American, 1898-1991) Edna St. Vincent Millay, 1930. Gelatin Silver Print. 13 1/4 x 10 inches. Collection of the Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland, Maine; Gift of Mr. Ronald A. Kurtz, 1986.27.1

  • Inside Stories from a NY Agent

    7 p.m. Monday. Portland Camera Club, 179 Woodford St., Portland, free. portlandcameraclub.org
    Hey, photography fans, this one's for you. Portland Camera Club presents photographer Kevin Schochat. He'll regale you with tales of photo shoots that involved more than 30 people in far-off lands like New Zealand. You'll also hear about a tractor-trailer loaded with hamburgers, buns and condiments that was delivered to a Manhattan studio for a Wendy's shoot. Then there was the time a swimming pool was filled with Guinness and other snappy stories from behind the shutter.

    Bogdandimages/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Red Herring'

    7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 27, Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through March 25. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland., $30 to $68. portlandstage.org/red herring
    Portland Stage's latest production is a play by Michael Hollinger. "Red Herring" introduces you to a street-smart Boston cop named Maggie who is trying to track down a crime boss who has stolen many things – including her heart. On top of homicide, mystery and intrigue in Boston Harbor, Maggie contends with FBI agent Frank who hits her with a proposal that Portland Stage describes as being "riskier than commie spies and murderous mobs." That's marriage.
    Image courtesy of Portland Stage Company


 

 

