Have a martini at the Armory Lounge

In what’s essentially the basement of The Regency Hotel in Portland’s Old Port, you’ll find a hideaway spot that seems like the kind of joint Frank Sinatra might have frequented had he lived in Portland. The Armory Lounge has a retro aesthetic with wallpaper that looks like filled bookcases and an overall throwback vibe that’s 100 percent chill and comfortable. While we love a good dirty martini, you might prefer one of their other concoctions featuring jalapeño pear, basil-infused syrup, pumpkin puree and chilled espresso.
Photo by Katy Kelleher