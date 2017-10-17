Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 17, 2017

Have a martini at the Armory Lounge

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

Martini at Armory Lounge

In what’s essentially the basement of The Regency Hotel in Portland’s Old Port, you’ll find a hideaway spot that seems like the kind of joint Frank Sinatra might have frequented had he lived in Portland. The Armory Lounge has a retro aesthetic with wallpaper that looks like filled bookcases and an overall throwback vibe that’s 100 percent chill and comfortable. While we love a good dirty martini, you might prefer one of their other concoctions featuring jalapeño pear, basil-infused syrup, pumpkin puree and chilled espresso.

Photo by Katy Kelleher

