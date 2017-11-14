From Marden’s to Amato’s, your favorite Maine chains

Think for a minute about the true meaning of Aretha Franklin’s timeless lyric: “Chain, chain, chain. Chain of fools.”

What the Queen of Soul is saying, of course, is that it’s foolish to disdain and ignore all retail chains. Some of Maine’s coolest, hippest, most local, most beloved retail establishments are chains. Some are family-owned, some have just two or three locations, but all are vital parts of their communities.

Some have helped build whole industries, like the brewpubs that are a big part of Maine’s robust beer scene. At least one, Bull Moose, was instrumental in creating a national holiday, Record Store Day.

So the next time you think about buying or eating or drinking local, maybe as the holidays approach, think about the Maine chains that make it easier for you to buy local in more than one location.

Here’s a list of some Maine chains, to get you started.