Posted: November 14, 2017
From Marden’s to Amato’s, your favorite Maine chains
Written by: Ray Routhier
Think for a minute about the true meaning of Aretha Franklin’s timeless lyric: “Chain, chain, chain. Chain of fools.”
What the Queen of Soul is saying, of course, is that it’s foolish to disdain and ignore all retail chains. Some of Maine’s coolest, hippest, most local, most beloved retail establishments are chains. Some are family-owned, some have just two or three locations, but all are vital parts of their communities.
Some have helped build whole industries, like the brewpubs that are a big part of Maine’s robust beer scene. At least one, Bull Moose, was instrumental in creating a national holiday, Record Store Day.
So the next time you think about buying or eating or drinking local, maybe as the holidays approach, think about the Maine chains that make it easier for you to buy local in more than one location.
Here’s a list of some Maine chains, to get you started.
ROCK ON, BULLWINKLE
Say kids, after chem lab let's all get together and start a record store! Those might not be the exact words, but that was sort of what happened when Brett Wickard launched the first Bull Moose music store in 1989 while still a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Wickard saw a need, since Brunswick's only record store had just closed and college kids need music. Now there are nine locations in Maine and three in New Hampshire. Another Bowdoin alum and longtime Bull Moose executive, Chris Brown, came up with the idea for the national celebration known as Record Store Day. The first one took place in April of 2008 and last year more than 1,400 stores took part.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
HEY, JOE
Coffee By Design started in downtown Portland in 1994, just as coffee houses were getting to be hot properties. But as others came and went, Coffee By Design's locations became known as community gathering places, and places for a good cup of joe from all over the world. Today they have four retail locations in Portland and one at L.L. Bean in Freeport. And since Mainers are always on the go, it makes sense that the Aroma Joe's coffee chain is based in Portland. The first one started as a kiosk in a New Hampshire parking lot in 2000 and was the idea of four men from Berwick. Now there are more than 50 locations in New England. Most of the chain's locations have drive-thrus, for joe on the go.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
DON'T SCREAM, IT'S RIGHT HERE
Mainers love their cows. Dairy farming is practically a religion in some parts of the state. So it's a point of great pride that Skowhegan-based Gifford's Famous Ice Cream earned the title of World's Best Chocolate at the World Dairy Expo in five of the past 10 years. Gifford's has stands in Auburn, Bangor, Farmington, Skowhegan and Waterville, and it's in stores all over Maine. Beal's Famous Old Fashioned Ice Cream is the go-to ice cream stand for many in southern Maine, with locations in Gorham, Scarborough and Portland.
Staff photo by David Leaming
TURN THE PAGE
Independent bookstores are alive an well in Maine. Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shops dates back to 1886 in Bar Harbor, where W.H. Sherman had a shop for printing, stationary and books. Today Sherman's has stores in Bar Harbor, Camden, Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, Freeport and Portland. The stores have games, gadgets and gifts of all kinds, but Maine books are their specialty. They have, for example, some 30 books available just on Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
EATING GOOD IN YOUR OWN NEIGHBORHOOD
Otto Pizza cannot be called a cookie-cutter chain. Each of the six Maine locations are very different in look and style. The one on Cottage Road in South Portland is an old gas station, which still looks like an old gas station, with the words "Filling Station" in giant letters out front. Pizza is filling, after all. Another venerable Maine food chain is Amato's sandwich shops, inventors of the internationally-known Maine Italian sandwich, made by the Italian Amato family but featuring boiled ham and American cheese. Amato's started here and has about two dozen locations in Maine, plus locations in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. The granddaddy of Maine eatery chains is likely Pat's Pizza, started by Pat Farnsworth as Farnsworth's Cafe in Orono in 1931 and officially renamed Pat's Pizza in the 1950s. There are more than 15 locations from Sanford to Presque Isle.
Staff photo by Tim Greenway
A MAINE ADVENTURE
Quick, name a Maine-based retailer that has a musical show about it? Hint: It's a Maine adventure, according to its commercial jingle. Renys is iconic in Maine, with general merchandise stores on the Main Street of places like Belfast, Bridgton, Damariscotta, Dexter, Farmington, Madison, Pittsfield and Windham — and 17 locations in all. The first one was founded in 1949. By 2003, it had inspired local theater enthusiast Art Mayers to write "Renys: The Musical" about a big national retailer storming into small-town Maine, threatening to put beloved Renys out of business. It debuted at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. Some songs included "Down at the Mall," "Hey, Mr. Planning Board Man" and "The Renys Song." The latter is a pretty accurate description of the store: "There are vitamins and cookies and cans of lobster stew; telephones and toasters and pillow cases, too. You can get a chair there, try a dress there, see a friend there, all at Renys."
Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
SOMETHING'S BREWING
Before there were nano-brews and growlers and beer flavored with pomegranate, there was Gritty McDuff's, founded in 1988 in Portland's Old Port and recognized as Maine's first brewpub. Known for it's mug club, where they keep your mug waiting for you, Gritty's now has brewpubs in Freeport and Auburn, as well. Another Maine suds chain is Shipyard Brewing Co., which has Sea Dog Brewing Co. pubs in Camden, Bangor, South Portland and Topsham, Federal Jack's in Kennebunk, and Shipyard pubs in Eliot and Newry. There's also Sebago Brewing, same name as the lake, with brewpubs in Portland, Scarborough, Kennebunk and Gorham.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
CHILL, MAINE
You might not think that a chain of stores selling tie dye-clothing, henna stencils and body art stickers would thrive in Maine, but it does. Mexicali Blues (also a song by the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir) has stores in Bangor, Freeport, Newcastle, Portland and Raymond. They have dream catchers shaped like peace signs, stonewashed harem yoga pants, and shopping totes with psychedelic art on them. Owners Pete and Kim Erskine started the first Mexicali Blues in Portland in 1988, with an inventory that included handmade clothes and accessories Pete bought while traveling through Mexico and Guatemala after college.
Staff photo by Jill Brady
THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY
Marden's Surplus & Salvage stores are the "Wide World of Sports" of retail chains. Customers can experience both the thrill of victory ("Wow, $2 for women's figure skates!") and the agony of defeat ("Oh no, they're all size 1!"). The family-run chain has been in business for more than 50 years and has more than a dozen locations spanning the state, including Sanford, Biddeford, Rumford, Madawaska, Calais, Houlton and Presque Isle. The store also helped bring two prominent Mainers to, well, prominence: Gov. Paul LePage was the chain's general manager before his election and comedian Karmo Sanders (aka Birdie Googins) became known as "The Marden's Lady" for playing a lovable and slightly crazy shopper in Marden's TV commercials.
Staff photo by Jim Evans