Mainer’s magic show coming to the Colony Hotel

When Peter Boie was 3 years old, a magician pulled a quarter from his ear. Now 35, Boie cherishes that early memory as he makes his career as a magician and entertainer.

Beginning Thursday, Boie launches a 10-week gig at the Colony Hotel in Kennebunkport. He will perform “Conjuring at the Colony” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31. Boie lives in Arundel and makes his living on the road, performing at colleges, in theaters and for corporate events. A first-time father of a 1-year-old, he’s thrilled with the prospect of spending his summer close to home.

“We live in such a tourist area, it made a lot of sense to see if I could do something here in Maine,” he said.

Boie’s performance is based on magic and is both theatrical and comedic. He creates most of his own tricks, performs classic sleight-of-hand tricks and weaves ghost stories and mind-reading into his shows, which last about an hour.

In its final form, Boie’s live performances are as much about stagecraft as magic. “Magic is powerful enough on its own, but it becomes more powerful when you combine it with comedy, storytelling and other theatrical elements,” he said.

His introduction to magic came when the family friend stunned him by purporting to remove a quarter from his ear when he was a lad. At age 11, he read his first book about magic and began learning the trade in earnest. “I just started to figure out everything that I could,” he said.

He performed for friends in his basement, and his first paid gig came at age 16, when he performed in Topsham, his hometown. He’s been serious about magic since. Most of what he has learned has come from watching videos, reading books and picking up ideas from other magicians.

His friend and frequent collaborator, Norman Ng, said Boie is unique among magicians because of his ability to create tricks that no one else has attempted. In that sense, Boie’s a pioneer, Ng said. “He’s somewhat recently created a whole show based on haunted stories, where a Ouija board comes to life in middle of the live stage show, and ghosts suddenly appear. It’s unprecedented. Nobody has done anything like it,” Ng said. “Professionally, Peter is the most creative magician I know. Every time I need help with an idea, he comes up with solutions. Any idea that I have had, he figures out how to do it.”

In 2015, Boie has showcased his talents on national TV, when he performed on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Peter Boie’s “Conjuring at the Colony”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31

WHERE: Colony Hotel, 140 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport

TICKETS & INFO: $23 and $27; petermagician.com

NOTE: Norman Ng will fill in for Boie on Aug. 3, because of a prior commitment