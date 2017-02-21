Maine Restaurant Week kicks off with breakfast cook-off

The Incredible Breakfast Cook-Off will once again kick off Maine Restaurant Week, with 10 restaurants battling to make the best breakfast.

The event, which is a fundraiser for Preble Street, starts at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sea Dog Brewing Co. in South Portland. Attendees get to sample all of the entries and vote for their favorite. Tickets are $25.

Then, Wednesday marks the start of Maine Restaurant Week, in which some 70 restaurants around the state will be offering specially priced three-course meals.

In its ninth year, Maine Restaurant Week runs through March 12. Some highlights in Portland include a daily changing menu at Tempo Dulu leading up to Maine Restaurant Week, a five-course tasting menu at Solo Italiano and an Oxbow beer dinner at Sonny’s on March 12.

Other Maine Restaurant Week events include the Old Port Pub Run on March 2 and 9, the Maine Magazine Cocktail Competition at Sonny’s on March 3, the Perfect Pairing Challenge at Coffee By Design on March 5 and the Spirit Quest cocktail and paired bites tour throughout downtown Portland on March 12.

For more information and to purchase tickets to events, visit mainerestaurantweek.com