Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Send an email | Read more from Leslie







Posted: February 21, 2017

Maine Restaurant Week kicks off with breakfast cook-off

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
Chef Isaac Aldrich of Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg won the 2016 Incredible Breakfast Cook-off at Sea Dog Brewing Company in South Portland. Aldrich's winning dish was a Maine lobster breakfast taco with Bowden Farms buttery scrambled eggs, house made chorizo, Small Point Maine lobster, cotija cheese, brunois red pepper, Hollandaise, cilantro, and a warm flour tortilla. Staff photo by Gabe Souza

Staff photo by Gabe Souza

The Incredible Breakfast Cook-Off will once again kick off Maine Restaurant Week, with 10 restaurants battling to make the best breakfast.

Dave Platt from Falmouth checks his favorite breakfast entry as he and hundreds of others voted at 2013 The Incredible Breakfast Cook-Off Staff photo by John Patriquin

Staff photo by John Patriquin

The event, which is a fundraiser for Preble Street, starts at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sea Dog Brewing Co. in South Portland. Attendees get to sample all of the entries and vote for their favorite. Tickets are $25.

Then, Wednesday marks the start of Maine Restaurant Week, in which some 70 restaurants around the state will be offering specially priced three-course meals.

In its ninth year, Maine Restaurant Week runs through March 12. Some highlights in Portland include a daily changing menu at Tempo Dulu leading up to Maine Restaurant Week, a five-course tasting menu at Solo Italiano and an Oxbow beer dinner at Sonny’s on March 12.

Other Maine Restaurant Week events include the Old Port Pub Run on March 2 and 9, the Maine Magazine Cocktail Competition at Sonny’s on March 3, the Perfect Pairing Challenge at Coffee By Design on March 5 and the Spirit Quest cocktail and paired bites tour throughout downtown Portland on March 12.

For more information and to purchase tickets to events, visit mainerestaurantweek.com

