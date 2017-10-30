Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: October 30, 2017

I love the 80s Dance Party, miniature ‘Little Shop of Horrors:’ 10 things to do in Maine this Weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Cameron Esposito & Rhea Butcher 7 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $26. portlandhouseofmusic.com Catch a hilarious pair of red-hot comics who also happen to be a married couple. Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher are out on their "Back to Back" tour and will tackle love, identity and pop culture in their own separate sets and during a combined one. The couple are the creators and stars of the TV comedy series "Take My Wife," which earned high marks from The New York Times and Vanity Fair.Photo courtesy of the comics

    Cameron Esposito & Rhea Butcher

    7 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $26. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Catch a hilarious pair of red-hot comics who also happen to be a married couple. Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher are out on their "Back to Back" tour and will tackle love, identity and pop culture in their own separate sets and during a combined one. The couple are the creators and stars of the TV comedy series "Take My Wife," which earned high marks from The New York Times and Vanity Fair.
    Photo courtesy of the comics

  • 'Rogue Elements' 7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. statetheatreportland.com You'll be at the edge of your seat as you watch skiers and snowboarders on the edge of insanity in the Teton Gravity Research film "Rogue Elements." Shot last winter, the film will take you to Wyoming, Europe, Bolivia and beyond, and you'll get a huge adrenaline rush watching adventurers push themselves to the absolute limit. What's more, you might win a prize from REI, Atomic, Volkl, CEP and more.Photo by Nic Alegre. Courtesy of Teton Gravity Research

    'Rogue Elements'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. statetheatreportland.com
    You'll be at the edge of your seat as you watch skiers and snowboarders on the edge of insanity in the Teton Gravity Research film "Rogue Elements." Shot last winter, the film will take you to Wyoming, Europe, Bolivia and beyond, and you'll get a huge adrenaline rush watching adventurers push themselves to the absolute limit. What's more, you might win a prize from REI, Atomic, Volkl, CEP and more.
    Photo by Nic Alegre. Courtesy of Teton Gravity Research

  • 'Our Better Angels' 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; through Nov. 12. Brick Store Performing Arts Center, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $15, pay what you can on Thursdays. stormwarningstheatre.com Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre presents a show centered around two main characters named Jill and George. Jill's approaching middle-age and is barely holding it together as a Juilliard-educated jazz musician turned accident claims processor, and George is divorced, nearing 60 and leading the loner life as a smart art gallery owner. Sparks fly when the two meet at an art opening but so do complications. To find out how all it ends, head to Kennebunk. Note: All tickets sales will be donated to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.Photo courtesy of Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre

    'Our Better Angels'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; through Nov. 12. Brick Store Performing Arts Center, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $15, pay what you can on Thursdays. stormwarningstheatre.com
    Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre presents a show centered around two main characters named Jill and George. Jill's approaching middle-age and is barely holding it together as a Juilliard-educated jazz musician turned accident claims processor, and George is divorced, nearing 60 and leading the loner life as a smart art gallery owner. Sparks fly when the two meet at an art opening but so do complications. To find out how all it ends, head to Kennebunk. Note: All tickets sales will be donated to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.
    Photo courtesy of Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre

  • Maine Cannabis Film Festival 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Studio F, 82 Parris St., Portland, free from 5 to 8 p.m., $5 suggested donation for after-party starting at 9 p.m. On Facebook Let your Friday night go right to pot by walking through the grass and hitting the Maine Cannabis Film Festival at a joint called Studio F. You'll see a collection of films about cannabis from around the globe. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and if you stick around when the films are over, you can catch live music from Monarck Lisa and El Malo.Blablo101/Shutterstock.com

    Maine Cannabis Film Festival

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Studio F, 82 Parris St., Portland, free from 5 to 8 p.m., $5 suggested donation for after-party starting at 9 p.m. On Facebook
    Let your Friday night go right to pot by walking through the grass and hitting the Maine Cannabis Film Festival at a joint called Studio F. You'll see a collection of films about cannabis from around the globe. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and if you stick around when the films are over, you can catch live music from Monarck Lisa and El Malo.
    Blablo101/Shutterstock.com

  • ASMR X WAZO: Streetwear Fashion Show 6:30 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, free. space538.org At the corner of punk and couture is where this fashion show resides. Providence artist Nick Carter and Portland's youth collective Kesho Wazo will be rolling out a new line of street wear that was created in the spirit of collaboration, youth empowerment and deprofessionalization. Stop in anytime during First Friday Art Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. The official start of fashion show is 6:30 p.m. Some of the pieces will even be for sale, so you just might end up going home with something very one-of-a-kind, featuring bleach patterns and patches of screen-printed imagery.Photo courtesy of Space Gallery

    ASMR X WAZO: Streetwear Fashion Show

    6:30 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, free. space538.org
    At the corner of punk and couture is where this fashion show resides. Providence artist Nick Carter and Portland's youth collective Kesho Wazo will be rolling out a new line of street wear that was created in the spirit of collaboration, youth empowerment and deprofessionalization. Stop in anytime during First Friday Art Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. The official start of fashion show is 6:30 p.m. Some of the pieces will even be for sale, so you just might end up going home with something very one-of-a-kind, featuring bleach patterns and patches of screen-printed imagery.
    Photo courtesy of Space Gallery

  • Pink Tutu Ladies' I Love the '80s Dance Party 7 p.m. Saturday. Mariner's Church Banquet Center, 368 Fore St., Portland, $20. eventbrite.com Admit it, you love the '80s! Here's a fun opportunity to celebrate the colorful, um, fashionable, decade. The Pink Tutu Ladies invite you to don your best '80s outfit and dance the night away to '80s hits performed by Girls Just Want to Have Fun. There will be a silent auction and light hors d'ouevres, and 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to the Maine Cancer Foundation. Ask yourself this question: When's the last time you Wang Chung-ed? Solarseven/Shutterstock.com

    Pink Tutu Ladies' I Love the '80s Dance Party

    7 p.m. Saturday. Mariner's Church Banquet Center, 368 Fore St., Portland, $20. eventbrite.com
    Admit it, you love the '80s! Here's a fun opportunity to celebrate the colorful, um, fashionable, decade. The Pink Tutu Ladies invite you to don your best '80s outfit and dance the night away to '80s hits performed by Girls Just Want to Have Fun. There will be a silent auction and light hors d'ouevres, and 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to the Maine Cancer Foundation. Ask yourself this question: When's the last time you Wang Chung-ed?
    Solarseven/Shutterstock.com

  • Masonic Temple Open House 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress St., Portland, free. On Facebook You've probably walked by the Masonic Temple in downtown Portland countless times without realizing the mysteries that lie within. Here's your chance to get a look at a place that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. You'll roam around the building, taking it all in, including the Scottish Rite Reading Room, Commandery Armory, Boody & Corinthian Halls, Maine Masonic Civil War Library & Museum and Scottish Rite Auditorium. Like something out of "The Da Vinci Code," this place is seriously fascinating.Gordon Chibroski

    Masonic Temple Open House

    9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    You've probably walked by the Masonic Temple in downtown Portland countless times without realizing the mysteries that lie within. Here's your chance to get a look at a place that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. You'll roam around the building, taking it all in, including the Scottish Rite Reading Room, Commandery Armory, Boody & Corinthian Halls, Maine Masonic Civil War Library & Museum and Scottish Rite Auditorium. Like something out of "The Da Vinci Code," this place is seriously fascinating.
    Gordon Chibroski

  • WMPG Record Sale 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. USM Sullivan Gym, 66 Falmouth St., Portland, $2. wmpg.org Vinyl fanatics wait all year for this annual sale to come around. The WMPG Record Sale has dozens of record dealers and thousands upon thousands of records from more genres than you can shake a turntable at. Plus, half the gym is the WMPG section, and you've never seen more stacks of records assembled under one roof anywhere. The hunt is on as you paw through bin after bin looking for that quirky rarity. From super rare to dollar bins, this sale's got it on, and some vendors even sell vintage stereo equipment and other music related merchandise like magazines and posters.Nagorny/Shutterstock.comi

    WMPG Record Sale

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. USM Sullivan Gym, 66 Falmouth St., Portland, $2. wmpg.org
    Vinyl fanatics wait all year for this annual sale to come around. The WMPG Record Sale has dozens of record dealers and thousands upon thousands of records from more genres than you can shake a turntable at. Plus, half the gym is the WMPG section, and you've never seen more stacks of records assembled under one roof anywhere. The hunt is on as you paw through bin after bin looking for that quirky rarity. From super rare to dollar bins, this sale's got it on, and some vendors even sell vintage stereo equipment and other music related merchandise like magazines and posters.
    Nagorny/Shutterstock.comi

  • 'Little Shop of Horrors' 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org Catch a performance of the comical rock musical "Little Shop of Horrors" like you've never seen. David Worobec's version gets shrunk down — literally. In Worobec's one-man show, the classically trained opera singer sings and recites all the lines while manipulating action figures of the characters on an incredibly detailed tiny theater stage. Photo courtesy of Tophat Productions

    'Little Shop of Horrors'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Catch a performance of the comical rock musical "Little Shop of Horrors" like you've never seen. David Worobec's version gets shrunk down — literally. In Worobec's one-man show, the classically trained opera singer sings and recites all the lines while manipulating action figures of the characters on an incredibly detailed tiny theater stage.
    Photo courtesy of Tophat Productions

  • 'This is My Brave The Show' 3 p.m. Sunday. Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, $20. brownpapertickets.com Spend the afternoon being inspired and educated by a monologue-based production featuring performers sharing stories of living with and recovering from mental illness. These stories will be told by way of original essays, poetry, dance and music, and this event is being presented by Untold Strength, Inc. It's a local nonprofit with a mission to raise awareness in Maine communities about suicide and mental illness and to help neighbors, friends and family find the strength to speak out about their pain and struggle. Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock.com

    'This is My Brave The Show'

    3 p.m. Sunday. Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, $20. brownpapertickets.com
    Spend the afternoon being inspired and educated by a monologue-based production featuring performers sharing stories of living with and recovering from mental illness. These stories will be told by way of original essays, poetry, dance and music, and this event is being presented by Untold Strength, Inc. It's a local nonprofit with a mission to raise awareness in Maine communities about suicide and mental illness and to help neighbors, friends and family find the strength to speak out about their pain and struggle.
    Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock.com

© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.