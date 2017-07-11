Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: July 11, 2017

A look at the Yarmouth Clam Festival through the years

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

It’s July in Maine and that means, among many other wonderful things, that the 2017 Yarmouth Clam Festival is coming right up.

We started feeling nostalgic about festivals of yore so we dove head first into the Portland Press Herald archives and resurfaced with these 26 photos shot through the years.

This year’s festival is July 21 to 23. We’ll see you there! In the meantime, let’s take a walk down clamory lane.

  • Saturday, July 18, 1998 -- Kids enjoy a ride at the Yarmouth Clam Festival carnival Saturday. Staff photo by David Rodgers

    Saturday, July 18, 1998 -- Kids enjoy a ride at the Yarmouth Clam Festival carnival Saturday. Staff photo by David Rodgers

  • Tuesday, Jul y16, 2002: This years Yarmouth Clam Festival T-shirt, surely a collectable. Staff Photo by Doug Jones

    Tuesday, Jul y16, 2002: This years Yarmouth Clam Festival T-shirt, surely a collectable. Staff Photo by Doug Jones

  • Friday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Members of the Gym Dandies, includling these unicyclists, performed at the parade. Staff photo by John Ewing

    Friday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Members of the Gym Dandies, includling these unicyclists, performed at the parade. Staff photo by John Ewing

  • Wednesday, July 16, 2003: Callie Sonderman. 6, from Hershy, PA, holds her hand out to feel the rain as grampa George Mitford, of Fryeburg, passes by to finish setting up game trailers in Yarmouth for the annual Clam Fest. Staff Photo by Lianne Milton

    Wednesday, July 16, 2003: Callie Sonderman. 6, from Hershy, PA, holds her hand out to feel the rain as grampa George Mitford, of Fryeburg, passes by to finish setting up game trailers in Yarmouth for the annual Clam Fest. Staff Photo by Lianne Milton

  • Sunday, July 17, 2005: The women's pack cruises by the sharpest turn in the Yarmouth Clam Festival Bike race on Sunday. Staff photo by Pouya Dianat

    Sunday, July 17, 2005: The women's pack cruises by the sharpest turn in the Yarmouth Clam Festival Bike race on Sunday. Staff photo by Pouya Dianat

  • Jameson Buck, a firefighter with the Yarmouth Fire Department, prepares to spray the crowd while participating in the Fireman's Muster at the Yarmouth Clam Festival Saturday, July 17, 2010. Staff photo by Jill Brady

    Jameson Buck, a firefighter with the Yarmouth Fire Department, prepares to spray the crowd while participating in the Fireman's Muster at the Yarmouth Clam Festival Saturday, July 17, 2010. Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • Friday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Two Yarmouth police officers found themselves in the middle of traffic when the Kora Renegades came along. Staff photo by John Ewing

    Friday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Two Yarmouth police officers found themselves in the middle of traffic when the Kora Renegades came along. Staff photo by John Ewing

  • Thursday, July 21, 2012. Kids enjoy the spray from the hose during the Wet Hose Competition in the Firefighters Muster, one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmough.one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Thursday, July 21, 2012. Kids enjoy the spray from the hose during the Wet Hose Competition in the Firefighters Muster, one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmough.one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer On Thursday, July 18, 2013, a couple walks by with umbrellas protecting them from the falling rain as they pass hundreds of chairs place along Maine St. in Yarmouth to save a spot for watching the Yarmouth Clam Festival opening day parade on Friday. It has been a tradition for many years to place chairs days in advance and trust they will not be stolen.

    Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer On Thursday, July 18, 2013, a couple walks by with umbrellas protecting them from the falling rain as they pass hundreds of chairs place along Maine St. in Yarmouth to save a spot for watching the Yarmouth Clam Festival opening day parade on Friday. It has been a tradition for many years to place chairs days in advance and trust they will not be stolen.

  • An aerial view of the Yarmouth Clam Festival midway and parade Friday, July 18, 2014. Staff photo by Jill Brady

    An aerial view of the Yarmouth Clam Festival midway and parade Friday, July 18, 2014. Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • Participants compete in the clam shucking contest at the Yarmouth Clam Fest in Yarmouth, Maine on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    Participants compete in the clam shucking contest at the Yarmouth Clam Fest in Yarmouth, Maine on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

  • Mackenzie Martin, 3 of Newton, Mass, screams while going down the slide with her father Patrick Martin and sister Emma, 2, at the 2014 Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, ME, on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    Mackenzie Martin, 3 of Newton, Mass, screams while going down the slide with her father Patrick Martin and sister Emma, 2, at the 2014 Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, ME, on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

  • Jennifer Daney, of Kennbunk, shucks a steamer clam during the clam shucking contest Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    Jennifer Daney, of Kennbunk, shucks a steamer clam during the clam shucking contest Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • Willie Bennett, right, reaches down to slap hands with a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    Willie Bennett, right, reaches down to slap hands with a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • North Yarmouth firefighter Juan Mesones tightens the hose to the fire hydrant during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    North Yarmouth firefighter Juan Mesones tightens the hose to the fire hydrant during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • Steamer the clam greets parade goers Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    Steamer the clam greets parade goers Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • Tim Cummings, of Hannaford, reaches to greet a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    Tim Cummings, of Hannaford, reaches to greet a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • Norma Wilkinson, of New Hampshire, works behind on the the game booths at the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Wilkinson has been working at carnivals for 45 years. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Norma Wilkinson, of New Hampshire, works behind on the the game booths at the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Wilkinson has been working at carnivals for 45 years. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • The opening night of the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    The opening night of the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • Yarmouth Fire Department Lt. Sean Holshouser sprays down the crowd after knocking down a target during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 16, 2016 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    Yarmouth Fire Department Lt. Sean Holshouser sprays down the crowd after knocking down a target during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 16, 2016 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • Josie Malin, 6, of Portland, dances in the street during a break between floats at the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Josie Malin, 6, of Portland, dances in the street during a break between floats at the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • Charlotte Goldstein, 4, of Yarmouth, sits on her front yard and watches as the 51st annual Clam Festival parade passes her by in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Charlotte Goldstein, 4, of Yarmouth, sits on her front yard and watches as the 51st annual Clam Festival parade passes her by in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • A crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    A crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • A crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

    A crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page

  • featured image clam festival gallery

  • Thursday, July 7, 2005: These brochures from 1966, '67, and '68 Yarmouth Clam Festivals are part of the Historical Society's exhibit of memorabilia from the 40 years of the festival. Staff photo by Jack Milton

    Thursday, July 7, 2005: These brochures from 1966, '67, and '68 Yarmouth Clam Festivals are part of the Historical Society's exhibit of memorabilia from the 40 years of the festival. Staff photo by Jack Milton

Saturday, July 18, 1998 -- Kids enjoy a ride at the Yarmouth Clam Festival carnival Saturday. Staff photo by David RodgersTuesday, Jul y16, 2002: This years Yarmouth Clam Festival T-shirt, surely a collectable. Staff Photo by Doug JonesFriday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Members of the Gym Dandies, includling these unicyclists, performed at the parade. Staff photo by John EwingWednesday, July 16, 2003: Callie Sonderman. 6, from Hershy, PA, holds her hand out to feel the rain as grampa George Mitford, of Fryeburg, passes by to finish setting up game trailers in Yarmouth for the annual Clam Fest. Staff Photo by Lianne MiltonSunday, July 17, 2005: The women's pack cruises by the sharpest turn in the Yarmouth Clam Festival Bike race on Sunday. Staff photo by Pouya DianatJameson Buck, a firefighter with the Yarmouth Fire Department, prepares to spray the crowd while participating in the Fireman's Muster at the Yarmouth Clam Festival Saturday, July 17, 2010. Staff photo by Jill BradyFriday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Two Yarmouth police officers found themselves in the middle of traffic when the Kora Renegades came along. Staff photo by John EwingThursday, July 21, 2012. Kids enjoy the spray from the hose during the Wet Hose Competition in the Firefighters Muster, one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmough.one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth. Staff photo by Gordon ChibroskiGordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer On Thursday, July 18, 2013, a couple walks by with umbrellas protecting them from the falling rain as they pass hundreds of chairs place along Maine St. in Yarmouth to save a spot for watching the Yarmouth Clam Festival opening day parade on Friday. It has been a tradition for many years to place chairs days in advance and trust they will not be stolen.An aerial view of the Yarmouth Clam Festival midway and parade Friday, July 18, 2014. Staff photo by Jill BradyParticipants compete in the clam shucking contest at the Yarmouth Clam Fest in Yarmouth, Maine on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. WalshMackenzie Martin, 3 of Newton, Mass, screams while going down the slide with her father Patrick Martin and sister Emma, 2, at the 2014 Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, ME, on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. WalshJennifer Daney, of Kennbunk, shucks a steamer clam during the clam shucking contest Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageWillie Bennett, right, reaches down to slap hands with a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageNorth Yarmouth firefighter Juan Mesones tightens the hose to the fire hydrant during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageSteamer the clam greets parade goers Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageTim Cummings, of Hannaford, reaches to greet a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageNorma Wilkinson, of New Hampshire, works behind on the the game booths at the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Wilkinson has been working at carnivals for 45 years. Staff photo by Brianna SoukupThe opening night of the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna SoukupYarmouth Fire Department Lt. Sean Holshouser sprays down the crowd after knocking down a target during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 16, 2016 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageJosie Malin, 6, of Portland, dances in the street during a break between floats at the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna SoukupCharlotte Goldstein, 4, of Yarmouth, sits on her front yard and watches as the 51st annual Clam Festival parade passes her by in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna SoukupA crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel PageA crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Pagefeatured image clam festival galleryThursday, July 7, 2005: These brochures from 1966, '67, and '68 Yarmouth Clam Festivals are part of the Historical Society's exhibit of memorabilia from the 40 years of the festival. Staff photo by Jack Milton

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.