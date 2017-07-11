A look at the Yarmouth Clam Festival through the years

It’s July in Maine and that means, among many other wonderful things, that the 2017 Yarmouth Clam Festival is coming right up.
We started feeling nostalgic about festivals of yore so we dove head first into the Portland Press Herald archives and resurfaced with these 26 photos shot through the years.
This year’s festival is July 21 to 23. We’ll see you there! In the meantime, let’s take a walk down clamory lane.
Saturday, July 18, 1998 -- Kids enjoy a ride at the Yarmouth Clam Festival carnival Saturday. Staff photo by David Rodgers
Tuesday, Jul y16, 2002: This years Yarmouth Clam Festival T-shirt, surely a collectable. Staff Photo by Doug Jones
Friday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Members of the Gym Dandies, includling these unicyclists, performed at the parade. Staff photo by John Ewing
Wednesday, July 16, 2003: Callie Sonderman. 6, from Hershy, PA, holds her hand out to feel the rain as grampa George Mitford, of Fryeburg, passes by to finish setting up game trailers in Yarmouth for the annual Clam Fest. Staff Photo by Lianne Milton
Sunday, July 17, 2005: The women's pack cruises by the sharpest turn in the Yarmouth Clam Festival Bike race on Sunday. Staff photo by Pouya Dianat
Jameson Buck, a firefighter with the Yarmouth Fire Department, prepares to spray the crowd while participating in the Fireman's Muster at the Yarmouth Clam Festival Saturday, July 17, 2010. Staff photo by Jill Brady
Friday, July 20, 2012...The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival Parade down Main Street in Yarmouth. Two Yarmouth police officers found themselves in the middle of traffic when the Kora Renegades came along. Staff photo by John Ewing
Thursday, July 21, 2012. Kids enjoy the spray from the hose during the Wet Hose Competition in the Firefighters Muster, one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmough.one of many activities at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer On Thursday, July 18, 2013, a couple walks by with umbrellas protecting them from the falling rain as they pass hundreds of chairs place along Maine St. in Yarmouth to save a spot for watching the Yarmouth Clam Festival opening day parade on Friday. It has been a tradition for many years to place chairs days in advance and trust they will not be stolen.
An aerial view of the Yarmouth Clam Festival midway and parade Friday, July 18, 2014. Staff photo by Jill Brady
Participants compete in the clam shucking contest at the Yarmouth Clam Fest in Yarmouth, Maine on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
Mackenzie Martin, 3 of Newton, Mass, screams while going down the slide with her father Patrick Martin and sister Emma, 2, at the 2014 Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, ME, on Saturday, July 19, 2014. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
Jennifer Daney, of Kennbunk, shucks a steamer clam during the clam shucking contest Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Willie Bennett, right, reaches down to slap hands with a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
North Yarmouth firefighter Juan Mesones tightens the hose to the fire hydrant during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 18, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Steamer the clam greets parade goers Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Tim Cummings, of Hannaford, reaches to greet a child Friday, July 17, 2015 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Norma Wilkinson, of New Hampshire, works behind on the the game booths at the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Wilkinson has been working at carnivals for 45 years. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
The opening night of the carnival for the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 13, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Yarmouth Fire Department Lt. Sean Holshouser sprays down the crowd after knocking down a target during the Firefighter's Muster Saturday, July 16, 2016 during the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Josie Malin, 6, of Portland, dances in the street during a break between floats at the 51st annual Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Charlotte Goldstein, 4, of Yarmouth, sits on her front yard and watches as the 51st annual Clam Festival parade passes her by in Yarmouth on July 15, 2016. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
A crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
A crowded tent of spectators watch the Maine State Clam Shucking Contest Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Yarmouth Clam Festival in Yarmouth, Maine. Staff photo by Joel Page
Thursday, July 7, 2005: These brochures from 1966, '67, and '68 Yarmouth Clam Festivals are part of the Historical Society's exhibit of memorabilia from the 40 years of the festival. Staff photo by Jack Milton