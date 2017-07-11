A look at the Yarmouth Clam Festival through the years

It’s July in Maine and that means, among many other wonderful things, that the 2017 Yarmouth Clam Festival is coming right up.

We started feeling nostalgic about festivals of yore so we dove head first into the Portland Press Herald archives and resurfaced with these 26 photos shot through the years.

This year’s festival is July 21 to 23. We’ll see you there! In the meantime, let’s take a walk down clamory lane.