Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: February 16, 2017

Longfellow Days, ‘Vagina Monologues,” Spirit Dinner: 6 Things to do in Maine this weekend and Two Fat Tuesday ones

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • PMA 360 presents: Photography Night 5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org View images from the exhibitions “The Thrill of the Chase: The Wagstaff Collection of Photographs” at the J. Paul Getty Museum and “Artist’s Choice: Photographs from the Judy Glickman Lauder Collection,” then hear from local photographers who will be talking about these collections while reflecting on their own work. An image from The Wagstaff Collection of Photography Courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art

    PMA 360 presents: Photography Night

    5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
    View images from the exhibitions “The Thrill of the Chase: The Wagstaff Collection of Photographs” at the J. Paul Getty Museum and “Artist’s Choice: Photographs from the Judy Glickman Lauder Collection,” then hear from local photographers who will be talking about these collections while reflecting on their own work.
    An image from The Wagstaff Collection of Photography Courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art

  • Longfellow Days 2017 7 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free. brunswickdowntown.org As part of the annual Henry Wadsworth Longfellow birthday celebration (he would be 210, if immortality was a thing), there's an open mic happening in Brunswick featuring Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. You're invited to bring your own work to read aloud, and there will be birthday cake. If you're feeling shy about sharing your work, remember what Longfellow himself once said: "Give what you have to somebody, it may be better than you think." Image from Everett Historical/Shutterstock.com

    Longfellow Days 2017

    7 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free. brunswickdowntown.org
    As part of the annual Henry Wadsworth Longfellow birthday celebration (he would be 210, if immortality was a thing), there's an open mic happening in Brunswick featuring Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. You're invited to bring your own work to read aloud, and there will be birthday cake. If you're feeling shy about sharing your work, remember what Longfellow himself once said: "Give what you have to somebody, it may be better than you think."
    Image from Everett Historical/Shutterstock.com

  • OOB Winter Carnival Friday night sledding party from 4 to 8 p.m.. Carnival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach, free. Facebook.com That’s right friends, you can sled down Old Orchard Street on the famous giant snow hill. Old Orchard Beach’s Winter Carnival is chock full of old-fashioned fun with ice bowling, pony rides, marshmallow toasting, cotton candy and kettle corn. For even more fun, the Palace Playland Arcade will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also hit the Character Breakfast at JJ’s Eatery Too from 7 to 11 a.m. and meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other Disney celebs. Finally, drinking-age die-hards can do the Slippery Slope Pub Crawl that starts at 7 p.m. Staff photo by John Patriquin

    OOB Winter Carnival

    Friday night sledding party from 4 to 8 p.m.. Carnival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach, free. Facebook.com
    That’s right friends, you can sled down Old Orchard Street on the famous giant snow hill. Old Orchard Beach’s Winter Carnival is chock full of old-fashioned fun with ice bowling, pony rides, marshmallow toasting, cotton candy and kettle corn. For even more fun, the Palace Playland Arcade will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also hit the Character Breakfast at JJ’s Eatery Too from 7 to 11 a.m. and meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other Disney celebs. Finally, drinking-age die-hards can do the Slippery Slope Pub Crawl that starts at 7 p.m.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Draw a Dancer Live Figure Drawing Session 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., 3rd floor, Portland, $9 in advance, $10 drop-in. brightstarworlddance.com Whether you're a budding Picasso or just a novice, here's a unique artistic opportunity. A two-hour, self-directed drawing session will feature models who are dancers of various genres in costume or practice wear. Timed poses will last between one and 20 minutes. Bring your favorite drawing supplies, water colors or pastels. Chairs, floor cushions and small tables will be provided.Photo Courtesy of Bright Star World Dance

    Draw a Dancer Live Figure Drawing Session

    2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., 3rd floor, Portland, $9 in advance, $10 drop-in. brightstarworlddance.com
    Whether you're a budding Picasso or just a novice, here's a unique artistic opportunity. A two-hour, self-directed drawing session will feature models who are dancers of various genres in costume or practice wear. Timed poses will last between one and 20 minutes. Bring your favorite drawing supplies, water colors or pastels. Chairs, floor cushions and small tables will be provided.
    Photo Courtesy of Bright Star World Dance

  • 'The Vagina Monologues' 7 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. Sunday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $7 to $10. auburnuu.org Have a heart and catch a local production of playwright and activist Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" in Auburn. The play is a series of monologues read by several women about the many aspects of the feminine experience. The show is performed worldwide every February as part of V-Day, a global movement started by Ensler with the goal of ending violence against women and girls. "The Vagina Monologues" contains sensitive material that might not be appropriate for young children. Proceeds from this production benefit the Center for Wisdom's Women, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, Safe Voices, Immigrant Resource Center and the Auburn UU church.Shutterstock.com

    'The Vagina Monologues'

    7 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. Sunday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $7 to $10. auburnuu.org
    Have a heart and catch a local production of playwright and activist Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" in Auburn. The play is a series of monologues read by several women about the many aspects of the feminine experience. The show is performed worldwide every February as part of V-Day, a global movement started by Ensler with the goal of ending violence against women and girls. "The Vagina Monologues" contains sensitive material that might not be appropriate for young children. Proceeds from this production benefit the Center for Wisdom's Women, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, Safe Voices, Immigrant Resource Center and the Auburn UU church.
    Shutterstock.com

  • Spirit Dinner 6 p.m. Saturday. The Kennebunk Inn, 45 Main St., Kennebunk, $95 per person, includes appetizer, entree and dessert, reservations required. 985- 3351 This truly will be a spirited night out. You’ll enjoy a gourmet meal prepared by Chefs Shanna and Brian O’Hea of Academe at the Kennebunk Inn and then you’ll hear psychic medium and paranormal investigator Vicki Monroe’s readings. Monroe has been communing with the deceased for two decades and knows a lot about The Kennebunk Inn’s haunted history. She just might commune with Cyrus, a former clerk at the inn who shed this mortal coil in the mid-20th century but whose spirit is said to still be on the property as evidenced by flying and falling wine glasses. Or perhaps Monroe will mingle with night watchman and poet Silas Perkins. Both of these ghostly gents are said to have shown themselves to guests and owners over the past several years, and if anyone can make them feel welcome, it’s Vicki Munroe. Bon appétit — and boo!Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery

    Spirit Dinner

    6 p.m. Saturday. The Kennebunk Inn, 45 Main St., Kennebunk, $95 per person, includes appetizer, entree and dessert, reservations required. 985- 3351
    This truly will be a spirited night out. You’ll enjoy a gourmet meal prepared by Chefs Shanna and Brian O’Hea of Academe at the Kennebunk Inn and then you’ll hear psychic medium and paranormal investigator Vicki Monroe’s readings. Monroe has been communing with the deceased for two decades and knows a lot about The Kennebunk Inn’s haunted history. She just might commune with Cyrus, a former clerk at the inn who shed this mortal coil in the mid-20th century but whose spirit is said to still be on the property as evidenced by flying and falling wine glasses. Or perhaps Monroe will mingle with night watchman and poet Silas Perkins. Both of these ghostly gents are said to have shown themselves to guests and owners over the past several years, and if anyone can make them feel welcome, it’s Vicki Munroe. Bon appétit — and boo!
    Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery

  • 22nd Annual WMPG Fat Tuesday Celebration & Cajun Cooking Challenge Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. USM Woodbury Campus Center, Bedford Street, Portland, free, suggested donation of $3 to $5. wmpg.org For the 22nd year running, WMPG is hosting its very tasty Fat Tuesday party to celebrate Mardi Gras. New Orleans music will be broadcast live, and a surprise guest will play some Acadian tunes. Best of all, local restaurants will be serving up their best Cajun and Creole dishes, and you’re invited to sample them, then vote for your favorite.Photo by Amy Paradysz

    22nd Annual WMPG Fat Tuesday Celebration & Cajun Cooking Challenge

    Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. USM Woodbury Campus Center, Bedford Street, Portland, free, suggested donation of $3 to $5. wmpg.org
    For the 22nd year running, WMPG is hosting its very tasty Fat Tuesday party to celebrate Mardi Gras. New Orleans music will be broadcast live, and a surprise guest will play some Acadian tunes. Best of all, local restaurants will be serving up their best Cajun and Creole dishes, and you’re invited to sample them, then vote for your favorite.
    Photo by Amy Paradysz

  • Mardi Gras Ball 8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $40 in advance, $50 at the door, $35 Portland Club members. eventbrite.com Make your Mardi Gras memorable with a Fat Tuesday celebration to remember. The Mardi Gras Ball features dance-inducing live music by Bob Sylvain’s Cajun Aces and a whole bunch of New Orleans-style cuisine, including King Cake. The Cajun Aces will also take a turn on stage with their tunes, and you’ll partake in assorted contests, a photo booth and the crowning of the king and queen of Mardi Gras. LongJon/Shutterstock.com

    Mardi Gras Ball

    8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $40 in advance, $50 at the door, $35 Portland Club members. eventbrite.com
    Make your Mardi Gras memorable with a Fat Tuesday celebration to remember. The Mardi Gras Ball features dance-inducing live music by Bob Sylvain’s Cajun Aces and a whole bunch of New Orleans-style cuisine, including King Cake. The Cajun Aces will also take a turn on stage with their tunes, and you’ll partake in assorted contests, a photo booth and the crowning of the king and queen of Mardi Gras.
    LongJon/Shutterstock.com

PMA 360 presents: Photography Night 5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org View images from the exhibitions “The Thrill of the Chase: The Wagstaff Collection of Photographs” at the J. Paul Getty Museum and “Artist’s Choice: Photographs from the Judy Glickman Lauder Collection,” then hear from local photographers who will be talking about these collections while reflecting on their own work. An image from The Wagstaff Collection of Photography Courtesy of the Portland Museum of ArtLongfellow Days 2017 7 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free. brunswickdowntown.org As part of the annual Henry Wadsworth Longfellow birthday celebration (he would be 210, if immortality was a thing), there's an open mic happening in Brunswick featuring Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. You're invited to bring your own work to read aloud, and there will be birthday cake. If you're feeling shy about sharing your work, remember what Longfellow himself once said: "Give what you have to somebody, it may be better than you think." Image from Everett Historical/Shutterstock.comOOB Winter Carnival Friday night sledding party from 4 to 8 p.m.. Carnival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach, free. Facebook.com That’s right friends, you can sled down Old Orchard Street on the famous giant snow hill. Old Orchard Beach’s Winter Carnival is chock full of old-fashioned fun with ice bowling, pony rides, marshmallow toasting, cotton candy and kettle corn. For even more fun, the Palace Playland Arcade will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also hit the Character Breakfast at JJ’s Eatery Too from 7 to 11 a.m. and meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other Disney celebs. Finally, drinking-age die-hards can do the Slippery Slope Pub Crawl that starts at 7 p.m. Staff photo by John PatriquinDraw a Dancer Live Figure Drawing Session 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., 3rd floor, Portland, $9 in advance, $10 drop-in. brightstarworlddance.com Whether you're a budding Picasso or just a novice, here's a unique artistic opportunity. A two-hour, self-directed drawing session will feature models who are dancers of various genres in costume or practice wear. Timed poses will last between one and 20 minutes. Bring your favorite drawing supplies, water colors or pastels. Chairs, floor cushions and small tables will be provided.Photo Courtesy of Bright Star World Dance'The Vagina Monologues' 7 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. Sunday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $7 to $10. auburnuu.org Have a heart and catch a local production of playwright and activist Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" in Auburn. The play is a series of monologues read by several women about the many aspects of the feminine experience. The show is performed worldwide every February as part of V-Day, a global movement started by Ensler with the goal of ending violence against women and girls. "The Vagina Monologues" contains sensitive material that might not be appropriate for young children. Proceeds from this production benefit the Center for Wisdom's Women, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, Safe Voices, Immigrant Resource Center and the Auburn UU church.Shutterstock.comSpirit Dinner 6 p.m. Saturday. The Kennebunk Inn, 45 Main St., Kennebunk, $95 per person, includes appetizer, entree and dessert, reservations required. 985- 3351 This truly will be a spirited night out. You’ll enjoy a gourmet meal prepared by Chefs Shanna and Brian O’Hea of Academe at the Kennebunk Inn and then you’ll hear psychic medium and paranormal investigator Vicki Monroe’s readings. Monroe has been communing with the deceased for two decades and knows a lot about The Kennebunk Inn’s haunted history. She just might commune with Cyrus, a former clerk at the inn who shed this mortal coil in the mid-20th century but whose spirit is said to still be on the property as evidenced by flying and falling wine glasses. Or perhaps Monroe will mingle with night watchman and poet Silas Perkins. Both of these ghostly gents are said to have shown themselves to guests and owners over the past several years, and if anyone can make them feel welcome, it’s Vicki Munroe. Bon appétit — and boo!Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery22nd Annual WMPG Fat Tuesday Celebration & Cajun Cooking Challenge Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. USM Woodbury Campus Center, Bedford Street, Portland, free, suggested donation of $3 to $5. wmpg.org For the 22nd year running, WMPG is hosting its very tasty Fat Tuesday party to celebrate Mardi Gras. New Orleans music will be broadcast live, and a surprise guest will play some Acadian tunes. Best of all, local restaurants will be serving up their best Cajun and Creole dishes, and you’re invited to sample them, then vote for your favorite.Photo by Amy ParadyszMardi Gras Ball 8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $40 in advance, $50 at the door, $35 Portland Club members. eventbrite.com Make your Mardi Gras memorable with a Fat Tuesday celebration to remember. The Mardi Gras Ball features dance-inducing live music by Bob Sylvain’s Cajun Aces and a whole bunch of New Orleans-style cuisine, including King Cake. The Cajun Aces will also take a turn on stage with their tunes, and you’ll partake in assorted contests, a photo booth and the crowning of the king and queen of Mardi Gras. LongJon/Shutterstock.com

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.