Posted: February 16, 2017
Longfellow Days, ‘Vagina Monologues,” Spirit Dinner: 6 Things to do in Maine this weekend and Two Fat Tuesday ones
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
PMA 360 presents: Photography Night
5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
View images from the exhibitions “The Thrill of the Chase: The Wagstaff Collection of Photographs” at the J. Paul Getty Museum and “Artist’s
Choice: Photographs from the Judy Glickman Lauder Collection,” then hear from local photographers who will be talking about these collections while
reflecting on their own work.
An image from The Wagstaff Collection of Photography
Courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art
Longfellow Days 2017
7 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free. brunswickdowntown.org
As part of the annual Henry Wadsworth Longfellow birthday celebration (he would be 210, if immortality was a thing), there's an open mic
happening in Brunswick featuring Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. You're invited to bring your own work to read aloud, and there will be
birthday cake. If you're feeling shy about sharing your work, remember what Longfellow himself once said: "Give what you have to somebody, it may be
better than you think."
Image from Everett Historical/Shutterstock.com
OOB Winter Carnival
Friday night sledding party from 4 to 8 p.m.. Carnival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach, free. Facebook.com
That’s right friends, you can sled down Old Orchard Street on the famous giant snow hill. Old Orchard Beach’s Winter Carnival is chock full
of old-fashioned fun with ice bowling, pony rides, marshmallow toasting, cotton candy and kettle corn. For even more fun, the Palace Playland Arcade
will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also hit the Character Breakfast at JJ’s Eatery Too from 7 to 11 a.m. and meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse,
Cinderella and other Disney celebs. Finally, drinking-age die-hards can do the Slippery Slope Pub Crawl that starts at 7 p.m.
Draw a Dancer Live Figure Drawing Session
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., 3rd floor, Portland, $9 in advance, $10 drop-in. brightstarworlddance.com
Whether you're a budding Picasso or just a novice, here's a unique artistic opportunity. A two-hour, self-directed drawing session will
feature models who are dancers of various genres in costume or practice wear. Timed poses will last between one and 20 minutes. Bring your favorite
drawing supplies, water colors or pastels. Chairs, floor cushions and small tables will be provided.
Photo Courtesy of Bright Star World
Dance
'The Vagina Monologues'
7 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. Sunday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $7 to $10. auburnuu.org
Have a heart and catch a local production of playwright and activist Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" in Auburn. The play is a series of
monologues read by several women about the many aspects of the feminine experience. The show is performed worldwide every February as part of V-Day,
a global movement started by Ensler with the goal of ending violence against women and girls. "The Vagina Monologues" contains sensitive material
that might not be appropriate for young children. Proceeds from this production benefit the Center for Wisdom's Women, Sexual Assault Prevention and
Response Services, Safe Voices, Immigrant Resource Center and the Auburn UU church.
Shutterstock.com
Spirit Dinner
6 p.m. Saturday. The Kennebunk Inn, 45 Main St., Kennebunk, $95 per person, includes appetizer, entree and dessert, reservations required. 985-
3351
This truly will be a spirited night out. You’ll enjoy a gourmet meal prepared by Chefs Shanna and Brian O’Hea of Academe at the Kennebunk
Inn and then you’ll hear psychic medium and paranormal investigator Vicki Monroe’s readings. Monroe has been communing with the deceased for two
decades and knows a lot about The Kennebunk Inn’s haunted history. She just might commune with Cyrus, a former clerk at the inn who shed this mortal
coil in the mid-20th century but whose spirit is said to still be on the property as evidenced by flying and falling wine glasses. Or perhaps Monroe
will mingle with night watchman and poet Silas Perkins. Both of these ghostly gents are said to have shown themselves to guests and owners over the
past several years, and if anyone can make them feel welcome, it’s Vicki Munroe. Bon appétit — and boo!
22nd Annual WMPG Fat Tuesday Celebration & Cajun Cooking Challenge
Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. USM Woodbury Campus Center, Bedford Street, Portland, free, suggested donation of $3 to $5. wmpg.org
For the 22nd year running, WMPG is hosting its very tasty Fat Tuesday party to celebrate Mardi Gras. New Orleans music will be broadcast
live, and a surprise guest will play some Acadian tunes. Best of all, local restaurants will be serving up their best Cajun and Creole dishes, and
you’re invited to sample them, then vote for your favorite.
Photo by Amy Paradysz
Mardi Gras Ball
8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $40 in advance, $50 at the door, $35 Portland Club members. eventbrite.com
Make your Mardi Gras memorable with a Fat Tuesday celebration to remember. The Mardi Gras Ball features dance-inducing live music by Bob
Sylvain’s Cajun Aces and a whole bunch of New Orleans-style cuisine, including King Cake. The Cajun Aces will also take a turn on stage with their
tunes, and you’ll partake in assorted contests, a photo booth and the crowning of the king and queen of Mardi Gras.
LongJon/Shutterstock.com