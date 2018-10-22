Posted: October 22, 2018
Where to watch the World Series in Portland
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Up Next: Jamie Lee Curtis returns in best ‘Halloween’ film since the original
It’s been five years since the Red Sox last made it to (and won!) the World Series, and although it doesn’t come close to the 86-year drought that was finally snapped in 2004, it’s still very exciting to see the boys from Beantown in the fall classic. One fun fact is that the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers is none other than Dave Roberts. In case that names doesn’t ring a bell, Roberts is the pinch runner who stole second base during Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. That steal changed everything and we all know what happened next.
Other than catching a game at Fenway Park, a sports bar is the second best place to watch a game because you know the drama will be high and you’ll likely make a bunch of new best friends every time a spectacular catch is made (we’re looking at you, JBJ and Mookie!), every time a ball sails out of the yard, every time a third strike is called against a Dodgers batter and every time an unexpected moment of Red Sox World Series, glory happens.
Here are some Portland area spots where you can watch World Series games. Game 1 is on Tuesday night!
BTW, the 2018 Boston Red Sox roster has nine former members of the Portland Sea Dogs and we’ll be cheering extra loud for them.
Aura
121 Middle St., Portland. auramaine.com
Game one on Tuesday night will be broadast in the main room on a 600' video wall with full surround sound. All other games will be shown on multiple TVs in the sports bar.
Photo courtesy of Aura
Binga's Stadium
77 Free St., Portland. Bingasstadium.com
Should you want to kick things off early, Binga's Stadium has weekday happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. with $3
pints and they've got more than 40 on draft to choose from along with happy hour food specials. Come game time the
giant space will be hopping with more than 40 TVs, including five huge projectors.
Photo courtesy of Binga's Stadium
Dock Fore
336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook
During all World Series games at Dock Fore you can get $1.95 Samuel Adams Boston Lager and Samuel Adams
Octoberfest pints. And every time the Red Sox hit a homerun you can celebrate with a $2 Dr. McGillicuddy shot.
Swing batter swing!
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Fore Play Sports Pub
436 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook
Fore Play Sports Pub is throwing a party for every game and they've got more than 30 TVs so you're guaranteed a view of all the action. They're proud to be one of Portland's original sports bar and several Sea Dogs players have called the place home over the years before getting called up the big leagues.
Left, Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz with Fore Play Sports Pub owner Bob Waitkevitch. Right, sports fans having a good time. Photos courtesy of Fore Play Sports Pub
Rí Rá Irish Pub
72 Commercial St., Portland. Rira.com/portland
Expect drink and food specials along with plenty of good cheer at Rí Rá Irish Pub during World Series
games. You'll find plenty of TVs throughout both levels of the pub so you'll be able find your perfect perch and
hoist a pint to the boys in Beantown.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Rivarlies Sports Pub & Grill
10 Cotton St., Portland. Rivalriesmaine.com
Along with the Portland location, Rivalries is also on 2 Hat Trick Drive in Falmouth. They'll both be
staying open for the entirety of the series.
Photo courtesy of Rivalries Sports Pub & Grill