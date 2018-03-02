Network



Posted: March 2, 2018

Last minute Oscars party idea: Head to the Press Hotel on Sunday

In case it hasn’t been made abundantly clear, the 90th annual Academy Awards  are happening on Sunday night. We just got wind of a very cool sounding event happening at the Press Hotel in case you’re looking for somewhere fun to watch all of the red carpet and speech drama unfold.

Here’s everything you need to know:

“Night at the Oscars”

WHEN: Sunday, March 4 . Red carpet coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Oscar ceremony starts at 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $20 and proceeds benefit The Space Gallery

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Gus and Ruby Letterpress custom designed Academy Awards ballot so you can play along, photo booth by Maine Snapshop Photo and Portland Prophouse, bottle of sparkling wine for two, mocktail offerings and movie-themed bites

HOW TO GET TICKETS:  eventbrite

