More lanes, less wait: Bayside Bowl opens expanded space

A rooftop deck with a fire pit, a taco truck and one of the alley’s three new bars is expected to open in the spring.

On a night in the near future at Bayside Bowl, there could be a band playing, a bowling league on the lanes, a company event on the mezzanine, a birthday party in the private “owner’s box” and happy-hour revelers having tacos on the roof.

The Portland bowling alley’s $3 million expansion includes eight more bowling lanes, three more bars, an arcade and a rooftop deck with a fire pit, where a 1962 Airstream was placed by crane to serve as a taco truck.

The new space (aside from the deck, which should be ready this spring) officially opens to the public Thursday.

That’s just enough time to get things running smoothly before the Professional Bowlers Association tour arrives in town for the third year in early April, when it will take over the alley for a weeklong event that’s been wildly successful in the past.

Hosting more PBA events with room for more fans was part of the reason for the expansion, said Justin Alfond, who opened the alley on Alder Street with co-owner Charlie Mitchell in 2010.

The other part was the regular demand for lanes and party space that has created hours-long waits and limited the alley to one event per night.

“This gives so many more opportunities to say, ‘Yes,’ ” Alfond said.