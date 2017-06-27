Kite-makers display their handmade high-flyers at Mayo Street Arts

The kites Joel Eckhaus makes by hand can fly high and far, but what really fascinates him about kites is how far back in history they go.

“I think of people using kites all over China and Japan 5,000 years ago, for all kinds of celebrations and events. The Chinese had fertility kites that dropped rice seeds on the paddies,” said Eckhaus. “I’ve sort of become obsessed with making them over the past few years.”

Eckhaus makes kites out of fine paper and bamboo, as well as out of rip-stop nylon. He’s made a Brazilian fighter kite and a Chinese fertility kite, plus traditional diamond shapes with tails. He recently flew one of his kites in Mexico. Eckhaus and two fellow kite-makers will have about 24 of their high-flying creations on display this summer at Mayo Street Arts in Portland. The exhibit, called “Nor’Eastern Dreamers – Three Kite Makers from Bug Light,” will be on display Thursday through Aug. 15. The opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Each kite will have a text explaining what it’s made of, what type of kite it is and a little bit of its history.

The three kite-makers in the exhibit are all members of the Nor’Easters Kite Club, whose kites can be seen soaring over Bug Light Park in South Portland on most fair-weather days. The park is known for the annual Bug Light Kite Festival, usually held in May.

The other kite enthusiasts in the show are Tony Otis, 64, a retired critical care nurse from Westbrook, and Tony Heeschen, 67, a retired L.L. Bean distribution worker from South Portland. Eckhaus, 66, is a self-employed musical instrument maker in South Portland, specializing in ukuleles, mandolins and tenor guitars.

The kites to be displayed will range from traditional diamond shapes to box kites, as well as Chinese fish kites and Japanese rokkaku kites. Many have colorful images, including ones from nature, such as birds and wildlife. There are also images of structures, like lighthouses, and Heeschen has one with an image based on a portrait of his mother.

Mayo Street Arts, besides hosting live events like music and theater, offers various classes and programs for youngsters. As part of the kite exhibit, kids involved with Mayo Street Arts’ summer learning program will make their own kites with help from the three exhibitors. On the afternoon of July 13, about 30 youngsters and their kites will be taken by Portland Harbor Water Taxi from downtown Portland across the harbor to Bug Light Park to let the kites soar.

Eckhaus, who has been flying kites off and on for about 45 years, began making kites in earnest about six years ago, inspired by fellow club members Heeschen and Otis. Otis began making kites in 1976 when he was in the Navy because he didn’t have extra money to buy a good kite, he said.

Eckhaus makes many of his kites with paper and bamboo and glue, though he makes others with nylon and more modern materials. His kites are not always completely authentic because that could be dangerous. His Brazilian “fighter” kite originally would have had pieces of shredded glass attached to its line. That way the kite could cut the other lines of nearby kites and have the skies all to itself.

But Eckhaus and his fellow Nor’Easter club members have no trouble sharing the skies — or sharing their kites with the public.

“Nor’Eastern Dreamers – Three Kite Makers from Bug Light”

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for opening reception; regular hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday through Aug. 15. Also open by appointment or when there is a scheduled event at the theater.

WHERE: Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland

HOW MUCH: Free

INFO: mayostreetarts.org