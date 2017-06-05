Kick off the summer with a night of square-hopping in downtown Portland

The Friday night before this year’s Old Port Festival, Portland’s downtown squares will be hopping.

Four squares, to be exact, will host a new event called the Square Hop and Window Walk, as part of the Summer Kickoff Weekend organized by the group Portland Downtown.

Each of the four squares will host some kind of live entertainment, between 6 and 8 p.m. They are all within walking distance of each other, so you can watch a little bit of a show at one, then head to the next.

At Longfellow Square, near the West End, actors will perform skits and song and dance numbers from the upcoming PortFringe theater festival. A little east of there, in Congress Square Park, performers from Circus Maine will perform high-flying stunts and balancing acts. A little further east, in Monument Square, the Maine Marimba Ensemble will perform with a percussive beat and a Caribbean feel. Then, at Post Office Park, between Monument Square and the Old Port, the Peaks Island Ukes will perform songs that will make people want to tap their toes.

And while people walk from square to square, they can window-shop, as many of the local stores and restaurants are decorating their windows for summer. It’s similar to the window decorating that goes on during the holidays, but with a summer theme.

On Saturday, Portland Downtown continues the Summer Kickoff Weekend with an event called Walking the Working Waterfront, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can pick up a map at the head of Union Wharf on Commercial Street, and it will lead them to things to see and do. The map also entitles people to discounts on some boat rides, food and other offers.

People will be able to walk along the Maine State Pier and tour the city’s fireboat. At Maine Wharf, people can tour a 70-foot schooner, while at Long Wharf there will be a Working Waterfront boat tour at 1 p.m., $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

People can see the fish houses of Widgery Wharf, tour the “Bill & Andy” lobster boat on Union Wharf and tour the cutting room of Free Range Fish & Lobster at Portland Fish Pier. Also at Portland Fish Pier, people can tour the harbormaster’s boat, tour the ice plant at Vessel Services and see seafood coming into the Portland Fish Exchange.

Also Saturday, many downtown businesses are participating in Shop for A Cause, by donating a portion of sales to The Locker Project, which works to help ensure food security for Maine schoolchildren.

Get more information at the Friday and Saturday downtown events at PortlandMaine.com