Posted: October 17, 2017

Go on an overnight adventure at Maine Huts & Trails

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

Maine Huts and Trails

 

Maine Huts & Trails offers year-round outdoor adventures that involve stays at one of its four huts: Stratton Brook, Flagstaff, Grand Falls and Poplar. Depending on the time of year, your adventure could include hiking, mountain biking, swimming, paddling, fishing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Maine Huts & Trails is a nonprofit outfit that operates an incredible system of backcountry trails and eco-lodges in Maine’s western mountain region.

Photo of the Flagstuff Hut on Flagstaff Lake by Carey Kish

